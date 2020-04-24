Moody's downgrades Entercom's CFR to B2 from B1; outlook changed to negative

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Entercom Communications Corp.'s (Entercom) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and the Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B1-PD. In addition, Moody's downgraded the senior secured second lien notes issued by wholly owned subsidiary, Entercom Media Corp., to B3 from B2 and the senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3, while the senior secured credit facility was affirmed at Ba3. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade of the CFR and negative outlook reflect the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, which Moody's expects will materially reduce radio advertising revenue in the near term and lead to higher leverage levels and a deterioration in Entercom's liquidity position. Accordingly, the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Entercom Communications Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgrade to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

..Issuer: Entercom Media Corp. (subsidiary fka CBS Radio Inc.)

....Senior Secured 2nd lien Global Notes, downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Global Bonds, downgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD6)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Entercom Media Corp. (subsidiary fka CBS Radio Inc.)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, affirmed at Ba3 (LGD2 from LGD3)

Senior Secured Term Loan B, affirmed Ba3 (LGD2 from LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Entercom Communications Corp.

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

..Issuer: Entercom Media Corp.

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Entercom's B2 CFR reflects the relatively high leverage level of 5.3x (as of Q4 2019) and Moody's projection that leverage levels will increase substantially in the near term due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA performance over time. Entercom is expected to take aggressive cost cutting actions and will be focused on preserving liquidity in the near term. Entercom's live event business will be disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, but events and other revenue accounted for less than 8% of revenue in 2019 and operating costs for live events are largely variable.

Entercom is the second largest radio broadcaster in the US with leading market positions in 22 of the top 25 markets. The company benefits from a geographically diversified footprint with strong market clusters in most of the areas it operates which enhances its competitive position. The geographically diversified footprint may support performance if some markets are able to open in the near term even as other markets remain largely closed due to the coronavirus. A diversified format offering of music, news, and sports as well as live events and digital growth initiatives are also positives to the credit profile. Recent acquisitions to expand its podcasting business and heightened interest from national advertisers are expected to contribute to growth once the impact of the coronavirus subsides.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The radio industry sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Entercom's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Entercom remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Entercom of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

A governance impact that Moody's considers in Entercom's credit profile is the change in financial strategy. Entercom reduced its dividend in 2019 and suspended the remaining dividend in 2020. Moody's expects the company to operate with a more moderate financial policy with the goal to reduce leverage after the impact of the coronavirus subsides. Entercom is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Entercom's SGL-3 reflects adequate liquidity supported by a cash position of approximately $180 million as of March 25, 2020 and a largely fully drawn $250 million revolver. Approximately $227.3 million of the revolver will mature in August 2024, and about $22.7 million of the revolver will mature in November 2022. Moody's expects Entercom to remain focused on preserving liquidity and will look to reduce capex levels ($70 million in 2019) and the dividend was recently suspended ($30 million in 2019 which was already reduced in Q3 2020). The revolver is subject to a consolidated net first lien leverage ratio of 4x (up to 4.5x one year after permitted acquisitions). Moody's projects the level of cushion will tighten in the near term and Entercom may need to amend its credit agreement to relax the covenant ratio if conditions in the industry remain challenging. Moody's projects Entercom will be able to obtain an amendment if needed. The term loan is covenant lite.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Entercom will experience material declines in revenues and EBITDA in the next few quarters due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and radio advertising revenue. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation for the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage to increase substantially and liquidity position to deteriorate in the near term. Political advertising revenue is projected to support results as the election approaches towards the end of 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings would be downgraded if leverage was projected to be sustained about 6x due to underperformance, audience and advertising revenue migration to competing media platforms, or ongoing economic weakness. A free cash flow to debt ratio (after dividends) in the low single-digits, inability to obtain an amendment to covenants if required or a weakened liquidity profile could also lead to negative rating pressure.

Entercom's ratings could be upgraded if leverage declined below 4.5x, as calculated by Moody's, with a good liquidity profile and a high single-digit percentage of free cash flow to debt ratio. Positive organic revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins would also be required in addition to confidence that management would maintain financial policies (including dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions) that were consistent with a higher rating level.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Entercom Communications Corp., headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA, is the second largest US radio broadcaster based on revenue. The company was founded in 1968 by Joseph M. Field and is focused on radio broadcasting with radio stations in large and mid-sized markets as well as podcasting, digital initiatives, and live events. In November 2017, the company completed the merger of CBS Radio. Joseph M. Field (Chairman) and David J. Field (President /CEO and son of the Chairman) have a significant minority voting interest in the company. Reported LTM revenue as of Q4 2019 was approximately $1.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

