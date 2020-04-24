Moody's downgrades Entercom's CFR to B2 from B1; outlook changed to negative

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Entercom Communications
Corp.'s (Entercom) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1
and the Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B1-PD.
In addition, Moody's downgraded the senior secured second
lien notes issued by wholly owned subsidiary, Entercom Media Corp.,
to B3 from B2 and the senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3, while
the senior secured credit facility was affirmed at Ba3. The outlook
was changed to negative from stable.
The downgrade of the CFR and negative outlook reflect the impact of the
coronavirus outbreak on the economy, which Moody's expects
will materially reduce radio advertising revenue in the near term and
lead to higher leverage levels and a deterioration in Entercom's
liquidity position. Accordingly, the Speculative Grade Liquidity
(SGL) rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Entercom Communications Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to B2 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
downgrade to B2-PD from B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
..Issuer: Entercom Media Corp. (subsidiary
fka CBS Radio Inc.)
....Senior Secured 2nd lien Global Notes,
downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)
....Senior Unsecured Global Bonds, downgraded
to Caa1 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD6)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Entercom Media Corp. (subsidiary
fka CBS Radio Inc.)
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
affirmed at Ba3 (LGD2 from LGD3)
Senior Secured Term Loan B, affirmed Ba3 (LGD2 from LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Entercom Communications Corp.
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: Entercom Media Corp.
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Entercom's B2 CFR reflects the relatively high leverage level of 5.3x
(as of Q4 2019) and Moody's projection that leverage levels will
increase substantially in the near term due to the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak on the economy. The radio industry is also being negatively
affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social
media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of
digital music providers. Secular pressures and the cyclical nature
of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert substantial pressure
on EBITDA performance over time. Entercom is expected to take aggressive
cost cutting actions and will be focused on preserving liquidity in the
near term. Entercom's live event business will be disrupted
by the coronavirus outbreak, but events and other revenue accounted
for less than 8% of revenue in 2019 and operating costs for live
events are largely variable.
Entercom is the second largest radio broadcaster in the US with leading
market positions in 22 of the top 25 markets. The company benefits
from a geographically diversified footprint with strong market clusters
in most of the areas it operates which enhances its competitive position.
The geographically diversified footprint may support performance if some
markets are able to open in the near term even as other markets remain
largely closed due to the coronavirus. A diversified format offering
of music, news, and sports as well as live events and digital
growth initiatives are also positives to the credit profile. Recent
acquisitions to expand its podcasting business and heightened interest
from national advertisers are expected to contribute to growth once the
impact of the coronavirus subsides.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The radio industry sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Entercom's credit profile have left it vulnerable to
shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Entercom remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Entercom of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
A governance impact that Moody's considers in Entercom's credit profile
is the change in financial strategy. Entercom reduced its dividend
in 2019 and suspended the remaining dividend in 2020. Moody's expects
the company to operate with a more moderate financial policy with the
goal to reduce leverage after the impact of the coronavirus subsides.
Entercom is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Entercom's SGL-3 reflects adequate liquidity supported by
a cash position of approximately $180 million as of March 25,
2020 and a largely fully drawn $250 million revolver. Approximately
$227.3 million of the revolver will mature in August 2024,
and about $22.7 million of the revolver will mature in November
2022. Moody's expects Entercom to remain focused on preserving
liquidity and will look to reduce capex levels ($70 million in
2019) and the dividend was recently suspended ($30 million in 2019
which was already reduced in Q3 2020). The revolver is subject
to a consolidated net first lien leverage ratio of 4x (up to 4.5x
one year after permitted acquisitions). Moody's projects
the level of cushion will tighten in the near term and Entercom may need
to amend its credit agreement to relax the covenant ratio if conditions
in the industry remain challenging. Moody's projects Entercom
will be able to obtain an amendment if needed. The term loan is
covenant lite.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Entercom will experience
material declines in revenues and EBITDA in the next few quarters due
to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and radio advertising
revenue. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation for
the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage to increase substantially
and liquidity position to deteriorate in the near term. Political
advertising revenue is projected to support results as the election approaches
towards the end of 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings would be downgraded if leverage was projected to be sustained
about 6x due to underperformance, audience and advertising revenue
migration to competing media platforms, or ongoing economic weakness.
A free cash flow to debt ratio (after dividends) in the low single-digits,
inability to obtain an amendment to covenants if required or a weakened
liquidity profile could also lead to negative rating pressure.
Entercom's ratings could be upgraded if leverage declined below 4.5x,
as calculated by Moody's, with a good liquidity profile and a high
single-digit percentage of free cash flow to debt ratio.
Positive organic revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins would also
be required in addition to confidence that management would maintain financial
policies (including dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions)
that were consistent with a higher rating level.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Entercom Communications Corp., headquartered in Bala Cynwyd,
PA, is the second largest US radio broadcaster based on revenue.
The company was founded in 1968 by Joseph M. Field and is focused
on radio broadcasting with radio stations in large and mid-sized
markets as well as podcasting, digital initiatives, and live
events. In November 2017, the company completed the merger
of CBS Radio. Joseph M. Field (Chairman) and David J.
Field (President /CEO and son of the Chairman) have a significant minority
voting interest in the company. Reported LTM revenue as of Q4 2019
was approximately $1.5 billion.
