Moody's downgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation to C, outlook stable

New York, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Envision Healthcare Corporation's ("Envision") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to C from Caa3, and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to C-PD from Caa3-PD. The rating agency also downgraded the ratings on the senior secured term loan to C from Caa3, the ABL facility rating to Ca from B1, and the rating on the senior unsecured global notes to C from Ca. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Caa1 rating to the new AmSurg, LLC (Envision's operating subsidiary) senior secured revolving credit facility, a Caa2 rating to the senior secured first lien term loan and a C rating to the new AmSurg senior secured second lien term loan. Moody's also assigned a Ca rating to the new Envision senior secured first out term loan, and C ratings to the new Envision senior secured second and third out term loans due in March 2027. In addition, Moody's assigned a stable outlook to AmSurg, LLC. Envision's outlook remains stable.

The rating action follows a series of transactions including restructuring of Envision's senior secured credit facilities and issuing a new revolving credit facility in July 2022 and other debt in April 2022 at its subsidiary, AmSurg, LLC. Moody's deemed Envision's transactions to be a distressed exchange as the loans were exchanged at a price below par, which is a default under Moody's definition.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's view that Envision's capital structure is unsustainable, that the probability of a bankruptcy or major restructuring is high, and that recovery rates for much of the company's debt will be low. The company's ongoing decline in profitability, weak liquidity, and Moody's expectation that operating performance will continue to deteriorate given labor pressures impacting the industry and rising interest rates that will cause interest expense to nearly double. The refinancing has not materially reduced debt, and while the maturities have been extended, Envision remains at risk of being unable to service its debt.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Envision Healthcare Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to C from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to C-PD from Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured ABL Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from B1 (LGD1)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Ca (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: AmSurg, LLC

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned C (LGD6)

..Issuer: Envision Healthcare Corporation

....Senior Secured 1st Out Term Loan, Assigned Ca (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Out Term Loan, Assigned C (LGD6)

....Senior Secured 3rd Out Term Loan, Assigned C (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AmSurg, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Envision Healthcare Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Envision's C Corporate Family Rating reflects the ongoing volume declines that have weakened earnings and liquidity. It also reflects Envision's very high pro forma financial leverage. Moody's expects Envision's earnings will continue to face high hurdles regarding labor pressures that have materially impacted profitability. Envision will remain challenged by its out-of-network status with UnitedHealth and by the No Surprise Act that was implemented in January 2022.

Mitigating some of the above risks, Envision has considerable scale and market position as one of the largest physician staffing outsourcer. The company has strong product diversification within its physician staffing and ambulatory surgery center segments.

Moody's expects that Envision will maintain weak liquidity over the next 12-18 months. This reflects the company's $550 million ABL facility (about $430 million of borrowings and another $120 million of letters of credit outstanding as of June 30, 2022) and $300 million AmSurg senior secured revolving credit facility which are fully drawn at this time. Continuing business pressures and increased interest expense will cause Envision's free cash flow to be significantly negative in 2022 and beyond. As a result, Envision faces rising refinancing risk as the ABL facility is expiring in October of 2023. While Envision had about $1.4 billion of cash at June 30, 2022, Moody's forecasts that Envision will deplete its cash by the end of 2023.

Envision's $550 million senior secured revolving ABL facility expiring 2023 is rated Ca. This reflects Moody's view that the ABL could experience some losses in a default or bankruptcy scenario given the anticipated material reduction in collections that may impact receivables.

The Caa1 rating on the AmSurg, LLC senior secured revolving credit facility reflects their proximity to the assets and senior position to the AmSurg first and second lien term loan, which are rated Caa2 and C respectively.

The Ca rating on the Envision senior secured first out term loan reflects its priority position in the waterfall, but its junior position to a significant amount of secured debt at the operating company. The C ratings on the remaining Envision senior secured term loans reflect Moody's expectation of limited recovery. Additionally, the ratings incorporate the increased risk of a default given that the company remains distressed and has very weak liquidity.

When assigning the new ratings, Moody's considered the expected loss on the Envision debt, which the Rating Agency expects will be significant. Moody's notes that to the extent that there is asset recovery on the Envision business, independent of that from AmSurg, that the share of proceeds to the term loans will be applied to the Envision senior secured first out term loan before the other debt. However, Moody's expects that there will be material losses.

The outlook is stable for both Envision and the AmSurg subsidiary. Moody's expects the company to remain distressed and there is a heightened risk of default given the weak liquidity and risks surrounding the ongoing sustainability of the business.

ESG considerations are material to Envision's credit profile. Envision faces significant social risk. Most of the company's businesses are still being negatively impacted from the coronavirus outbreak. Aside from coronavirus, the company has experienced significant negative publicity relating to the patients its physicians treat receiving surprise medical bills (i.e., when they are treated by out of network physicians despite receiving care inside an in-network facility). In addition, UnitedHealth chose to publicize its contract dispute with Envision prior to the two companies negotiating an in-network relationship for 2019. Over two years later, the two parties again find themselves without a contract. Moody's does not anticipate that Envision will resolve its contract disputes with United Health and will likely remain out of network.

With respect to governance, Envision Healthcare has an aggressive financial strategy characterized by high financial leverage, shareholder-friendly policies, and the pursuit of acquisitive growth. This is largely due to its private-equity ownership by KKR since its leveraged buyout in 2018. Lastly, the company executed a distressed exchange in April 2020, April 2022 and again in July 2022.

Moody's notes the AmSurg Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility and the Envision Senior Secured First lien and Senior Secured Second lien term loans contain certain "blocker" provisions which restrict transfers of material intellectual property of AmSurg Holdco and its subsidiaries to unrestricted subsidiaries. The loans have certain protections restricting guarantee releases if guarantors cease to be wholly-owned subsidiaries in certain affiliate transactions or transactions consummated in contemplation of such release, and the loans also have certain protections limiting up-tiering transactions by requiring affected lender consent for amendments which would subordinate the liens or subordinate the obligations in right of payment to other debt. The Envision Uptier Amendment Loan Agreement has similar up-tiering protections, "blocker" provisions that prevent transfers of any assets to unrestricted subsidiaries (subject to exceptions) and no explicit protections restricting a release of guarantees if a guarantor subsidiary ceases to be wholly-owned.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Envision's ratings on the ABL facility and senior secured first out term loan, and the AmSurg facilities if Envision proactively seeks bankruptcy protection, or if the prospects for recovery further decline.

Although unlikely in the near term, a material improvement in Envision's liquidity position including refinancing of the existing debt would be needed to support an upgrade. Additionally, Envision would need an improvement in its operating performance to support an upgrade.

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading provider of emergency medical services in the U.S. Envision operates an extensive emergency department, hospital, anesthesiology, radiology, and neonatology physician outsourcing segment. The company also operates over 250 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in 34 states. The company is owned by private equity firm KKR. Revenues for the LTM period ended June 30, 2022 were about $7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

