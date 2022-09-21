info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation to C, outlook stable

21 Sep 2022

New York, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Envision Healthcare Corporation's ("Envision") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to C from Caa3, and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to C-PD from Caa3-PD. The rating agency also downgraded the ratings on the senior secured term loan to C from Caa3, the ABL facility rating to Ca from B1, and the rating on the senior unsecured global notes to C from Ca. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Caa1 rating to the new AmSurg, LLC (Envision's operating subsidiary) senior secured revolving credit facility, a Caa2 rating to the senior secured first lien term loan and a C rating to the new AmSurg senior secured second lien term loan. Moody's also assigned a Ca rating to the new Envision senior secured first out term loan, and C ratings to the new Envision senior secured second and third out term loans due in March 2027. In addition, Moody's assigned a stable outlook to AmSurg, LLC. Envision's outlook remains stable.

The rating action follows a series of transactions including restructuring of Envision's senior secured credit facilities and issuing a new revolving credit facility in July 2022 and other debt in April 2022 at its subsidiary, AmSurg, LLC. Moody's deemed Envision's transactions to be a distressed exchange as the loans were exchanged at a price below par, which is a default under Moody's definition.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's view that Envision's capital structure is unsustainable, that the probability of a bankruptcy or major restructuring is high, and that recovery rates for much of the company's debt will be low.  The company's ongoing decline in profitability, weak liquidity, and Moody's expectation that operating performance will continue to deteriorate given labor pressures impacting the industry and rising interest rates that will cause interest expense to nearly double. The refinancing has not materially reduced debt, and while the maturities have been extended, Envision remains at risk of being unable to service its debt.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Envision Healthcare Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to C from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to C-PD from Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured ABL Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from B1 (LGD1)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Ca (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: AmSurg, LLC

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured  2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned C (LGD6)

..Issuer: Envision Healthcare Corporation

....Senior Secured 1st Out Term Loan, Assigned Ca (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Out Term Loan, Assigned C (LGD6)

....Senior Secured 3rd Out Term Loan, Assigned C (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AmSurg, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Envision Healthcare Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Envision's C Corporate Family Rating reflects the ongoing volume declines that have weakened earnings and liquidity. It also reflects Envision's very high pro forma financial leverage. Moody's expects Envision's earnings will continue to face high hurdles regarding labor pressures that have materially impacted profitability. Envision will remain challenged by its out-of-network status with UnitedHealth and by the No Surprise Act that was implemented in January 2022.

Mitigating some of the above risks, Envision has considerable scale and market position as one of the largest physician staffing outsourcer. The company has strong product diversification within its physician staffing and ambulatory surgery center segments.

Moody's expects that Envision will maintain weak liquidity over the next 12-18 months. This reflects the company's $550 million ABL facility (about $430 million of borrowings and another $120 million of letters of credit outstanding as of June 30, 2022) and $300 million AmSurg senior secured revolving credit facility which are fully drawn at this time. Continuing business pressures and increased interest expense will cause Envision's free cash flow to be significantly negative in 2022 and beyond. As a result, Envision faces rising refinancing risk as the ABL facility is expiring in October of 2023. While Envision had about $1.4 billion of cash at June 30, 2022, Moody's forecasts that Envision will deplete its cash by the end of 2023.

Envision's $550 million senior secured revolving ABL facility expiring 2023 is rated Ca. This reflects Moody's view that the ABL could experience some losses in a default or bankruptcy scenario given the anticipated material reduction in collections that may impact receivables.

The Caa1 rating on the AmSurg, LLC senior secured revolving credit facility reflects their proximity to the assets and senior position to the AmSurg first and second lien term loan, which are rated Caa2 and C respectively.

The Ca rating on the Envision senior secured first out term loan reflects its priority position in the waterfall, but its junior position to a significant amount of secured debt at the operating company. The C ratings on the remaining Envision senior secured term loans reflect Moody's expectation of limited recovery. Additionally, the ratings incorporate the increased risk of a default given that the company remains distressed and has very weak liquidity.

When assigning the new ratings, Moody's considered the expected loss on the Envision debt, which the Rating Agency expects will be significant. Moody's notes that to the extent that there is asset recovery on the Envision business, independent of that from AmSurg, that the share of proceeds to the term loans will be applied to the Envision senior secured first out term loan before the other debt. However, Moody's expects that there will be material losses.

The outlook is stable for both Envision and the AmSurg subsidiary. Moody's expects the company to remain distressed and there is a heightened risk of default given the weak liquidity and risks surrounding the ongoing sustainability of the business.

ESG considerations are material to Envision's credit profile. Envision faces significant social risk. Most of the company's businesses are still being negatively impacted from the coronavirus outbreak. Aside from coronavirus, the company has experienced significant negative publicity relating to the patients its physicians treat receiving surprise medical bills (i.e., when they are treated by out of network physicians despite receiving care inside an in-network facility). In addition, UnitedHealth chose to publicize its contract dispute with Envision prior to the two companies negotiating an in-network relationship for 2019. Over two years later, the two parties again find themselves without a contract. Moody's does not anticipate that Envision will resolve its contract disputes with United Health and will likely remain out of network.

With respect to governance, Envision Healthcare has an aggressive financial strategy characterized by high financial leverage, shareholder-friendly policies, and the pursuit of acquisitive growth. This is largely due to its private-equity ownership by KKR since its leveraged buyout in 2018. Lastly, the company executed a distressed exchange in April 2020, April 2022 and again in July 2022.

Moody's notes the AmSurg Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility and the Envision Senior Secured First lien and Senior Secured Second lien term loans contain certain "blocker" provisions which restrict transfers of material intellectual property of AmSurg Holdco and its subsidiaries to unrestricted subsidiaries. The loans have certain protections restricting guarantee releases if guarantors cease to be wholly-owned subsidiaries in certain affiliate transactions or transactions consummated in contemplation of such release, and the loans also have certain protections limiting up-tiering transactions by requiring affected lender consent for amendments which would subordinate the liens or subordinate the obligations in right of payment to other debt. The Envision Uptier Amendment Loan Agreement has similar up-tiering protections, "blocker" provisions that prevent transfers of any assets to unrestricted subsidiaries (subject to exceptions) and no explicit protections restricting a release of guarantees if a guarantor subsidiary ceases to be wholly-owned.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Envision's ratings on the ABL facility and senior secured first out term loan, and the AmSurg facilities if Envision proactively seeks bankruptcy protection, or if the prospects for recovery further decline.

Although unlikely in the near term, a material improvement in Envision's liquidity position including refinancing of the existing debt would be needed to support an upgrade. Additionally, Envision would need an improvement in its operating performance to support an upgrade.

Envision Healthcare Corporation is a leading provider of emergency medical services in the U.S. Envision operates an extensive emergency department, hospital, anesthesiology, radiology, and neonatology physician outsourcing segment. The company also operates over 250 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in 34 states. The company is owned by private equity firm KKR. Revenues for the LTM period ended June 30, 2022 were about $7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Johnson
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

