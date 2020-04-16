Moody's downgrades Equifax senior unsecured to Baa2; outlook stable

$3.4 billion of debt downgraded

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Equifax Inc.'s ("Equifax") senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa1. The short term rating was affirmed at Prime-2. The rating outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Moody's expects Equifax's free cash flow will remain weak in 2020 due to elevated information technology spending and economic headwinds, limiting Equifax's ability to reduce financial leverage and leading to the ratings downgrade," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectations that Equifax will maintain debt to EBITDA around 3 times and good liquidity while it completes its information technology transformation. Equifax's credit profile benefits from its leading market position as one of the three consumer credit reporting agencies in the US and high barriers to entry in the credit bureau business. However, Equifax has smaller revenue scale, narrower geographic scope and weaker credit metrics than UK-based Experian plc (parent of Experian Finance plc, Baa1 stable). Equifax has moderate operating scale and a significant portion of its revenues are correlated to US macroeconomic cycles.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments. Moody's also adds back to EBITDA costs associated with cybersecurity expenses stemming from the 2017 data breach, which benefits financial leverage metrics. Those costs were in excess of $1 billion in 2019 and are anticipated to be more than $250 million in 2020. In addition, Equifax capitalizes software development costs of about $300 million per year. If EBITDA is reduced by those capitalized software costs, financial leverage for the fiscal 2019 was about 4.0 times.

Equifax's consumer credit information and employment and income verification services are sold on a subscription and transactional basis and are deeply integrated into its customers' decision processes. Therefore, Moody's considers the company's revenue stable and predictable. However, the rapid and widening spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive economic shock across many sectors, regions and markets. As a result, Moody's anticipates a weak operating environment during 2020 in the consumer finance sectors where Equifax's customers compete. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented and could lead Equifax's revenue to decline and its profit margins to contract in 2020, slowing the pace of leverage reduction and pressuring free cash flow. A return to substantial organic revenue growth and profit margin expansion in the second half of 2020 may be dependent upon improvement in U.S. consumer and mortgage credit lending market conditions, which are uncertain.

Since Equifax is a data, analytics and software provider, it does not exhibit material or unusual environmental or social risks. That said, Moody's regards the COVID-19 pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Equifax's critical role in consumer finance, its possession of large amounts of private consumer data and the lingering damage to its reputation from the 2017 data breach leave it exposed to high regulatory and information security risks, which are considered governance and social considerations under Moody's ESG framework. Additional governance considerations include Equifax's financial strategies, which Moody's considers balanced and predictable. However, Moody's anticipates Equifax may return to debt-financed acquisitions and share repurchase activity in 2021 after it refinances its maturing debt and concludes technology transformation investments and funding its remaining consumer class action and legal settlement obligations.

Equifax's Prime-2 short term rating reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months. At March 31, 2020, Equifax had $370 million of cash. Free cash flow in 2020 and 2021 will be limited by elevated technology infrastructure investments that should continue in 2020 and at lower levels in 2021 and payments related to legal and consumer class action settlements arising from the 2017 data breach.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had a combined $1.2 billion available under its $1.1 billion revolving line of credit, which matures in September 2023, and $225 million accounts receivables-backed credit facility expiring in December 2022. The company's $1.1 billion commercial paper program is fully backstopped by the revolving credit facility; there was no commercial paper outstanding as of December 31, 2019. The ability to borrow under the revolving line of credit is conditioned by, among other things, compliance with a maximum leverage ratio test (as defined in the agreement) of less than 4.5 times beginning with the period ending June 30, 2020, stepping down to 4.0 times for the period ending December 31, 2021 and to 3.5 times for the period ending March 31, 2022 and thereafter. Moody's expects Equifax will maintain an ample operating cushion under the covenant.

The company has large debt maturities of $500 million in June 2021 and $600 million in August 2021. In addition, Moody's expects over $400 million of consumer class action fund and legal settlement payments must be made in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects Equifax will spend about $350 million annually on capital expenditures (mostly capitalized software costs) and continue to pay a regular cash dividend to shareholders of about $190 million a year. Moody's anticipates Equifax will use its cash from operations, cash, credit facilities and access to the capital markets to finance these investments and payments.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for diminished technology infrastructure investment after 2020, a return to revenue growth and profit rate expansion in 2021 and debt to EBITDA around 3 times. The outlook also anticipates that Equifax will address its looming debt maturities well in advance of the 2021 maturity dates. The outlook further reflects Moody's expectation that Equifax may engage in debt-financed acquisitions and share repurchase activity after debt maturities have been addressed, technology transformation investments have declined and funding of its remaining consumer class action and legal settlement obligations have concluded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Equifax will maintain 1) sustained revenue and earnings growth, 2) debt to EBITDA around 2.5 times, 3) retained cash flow to debt above 25% and 4) a conservative financial risk profile featuring limited debt-financed acquisition and share repurchase activity.

Moody's could downgrade Equifax's ratings if 1) revenue and profits do not grow, 2) the cost or time required to conclude the company's digital transformation increases, 3) debt to EBITDA remains around 3.5 times or 4) there is a shift toward more aggressive financial policies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's took the following rating actions and made the following outlook revision:

..Issuer: Equifax Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed Prime-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is based in Atlanta, GA and provides information solutions, employment and income verifications and human resources business process outsourcing services. In addition to the US (about 70% of revenues), Equifax operates in Canada, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America, and through a joint venture in Russia. Moody's expects 2020 revenue of approximately $3.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edmond DeForest

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

