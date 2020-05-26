Moody's downgrades Equinox's CFR to Caa2; outlook remains negative

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Equinox Holdings, Inc.'s ("Equinox") ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD/LD from Caa1-PD, and the first lien bank credit facilities to Caa1 from B3. Moody's also affirmed the Caa3 rating for the second lien term loan. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade follows Equinox's amendment to its limited guarantee on the credit facility of affiliate company SoulCycle Inc. (SoulCycle) that will allow Equinox to defer its required repurchases of SoulCycle's debt to February 2021. The amendment covers a $72.8 million payment that was due on May 15, and the lender agreed not to enforce payment of any future quarterly amounts due in 2020 under the guarantee and defer such payments to February 2021. Moody's views the amendment as a distressed exchange default ("DE") because Equinox's weak liquidity, high leverage, and significant cash flow pressure provides insufficient resources to fund the payments and meet future debt service obligations and covenants. The "/LD" designation on the PDR reflects that there was a limited default in Equinox' capital structure -- that is, with regard to the guarantee to the SoulCycle debt. Moody's will remove the /LD designation in approximately three business days.

Furthermore, the downgrade of the CFR to Caa2 reflects Moody's view that prolonged facility closures in critical geographic regions and potential for membership declines due to the coronavirus crisis will further erode Equinox's earnings base and liquidity. Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is expected to rise to above 10.5x in 2020 due to a significant earnings decline. Moody's views the company's capital structure as becoming increasingly unsustainable in its current form. The company's high geographic concentration in urban regions, particularly New York, will likely force its operations to remain shuttered for a longer period relative to fitness peers in other regions. Membership has eroded only modestly in the last few months since the company has suspended monthly fees during facility closures, but the likely larger scope of membership declines due to social distancing measures and shifts in consumer behavior will be clearer when clubs reopen and monthly fees are reinstated. Moody's expects Equinox's historical ability to mitigate membership declines with higher prices and ancillary services will be weakened temporarily even though consumer interest in health and fitness remains strong. Moody's expects the $150 million revolving credit facility to carry a significant balance over the next year and will further pressure Equinox's credit profile due to its March 2022 expiration date.

Moody's took the following ratings actions:

Issuer: Equinox Holdings, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

....Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa2-PD/LD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, affirmed at Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Equinox Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Equinox's Caa2 CFR reflects its very high leverage with Moody's lease adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to rise to above 10.5x in 2020 due to an earnings decline related to coronavirus crisis and a high debt balance. The rating also reflects Equinox's weak liquidity with $125 million of cash as of mid May, a fully drawn $150 million revolver, and high potential for a covenant violation. The cash is unlikely to be sufficient to fund an interim cash burn, club reopening costs and payments due on the SoulCycle guarantee, which are likely to grow in the next few quarters. The rating is also constrained by the highly fragmented and competitive fitness club industry as having high business risk given its low barriers to entry, exposure to cyclical shifts in discretionary consumer spending, and high attrition rates. In addition, the rating considers the company's geographic concentration in New York City and coastal California, both of which are expected to maintain shelter-in-place mandates for a longer period of time relative to other states. However, the credit profile is supported by Equinox's well-recognized brand names and market position among upscale fitness clubs, as well as the longer term positive fundamentals for the fitness club industry such as its apparent under penetration and an increased awareness of the importance of fitness.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The fitness club industry has been significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Equinox's credit profile, including its exposure to discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action in part reflects the impact on Equinox of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Multiple governance factors are also credit negative including aggressive financial policies under ownership by Related Companies, management and private equity firm L. Catterton. The company's history of diverting cash flows from Equinox health clubs to fund other ventures that do not provide credit support to Equinox's debt, as well as transactions such as the SoulCycle debt guarantee are also meaningful governance concerns. SoulCycle was spun-off from the company in 2016 and Equinox is entitled to only a modest future fee in exchange for the guarantee in October 2019 on SoulCycle's debt.

The negative outlook reflects the increased probability for a balance sheet restructuring or distressed exchange over the next 12 to 18 months given Equinox's very high leverage and weak liquidity. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's view that Equinox remains vulnerable to coronavirus disruptions and unfavorable shifts in discretionary consumer spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves including a reopening of the clubs and stable to positive membership and pricing trends, and Equinox strengthens credit metrics. A material improvement in liquidity could also lead to an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the clubs remain closed, membership declines, the potential for a distress exchange or other default increases for any reason, or estimated recovery values weaken.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Equinox Holdings, Inc., headquartered in New York, NY, operates fitness facilities across the US under the Equinox and Pure Yoga brands. Equinox is majority-owned by individuals and entities affiliated with Related Companies, L.P. ("Related"), a privately held New York real estate firm, with L Catterton and members of management holding a minority interest. Equinox's revenues were approximately $1.1 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

