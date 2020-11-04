Moody's downgrades Equinox's CFR to Caa3; outlook remains negative

New York, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Equinox Holdings, Inc.'s ("Equinox") ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa2, and Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded Equinox's first lien debt instrument ratings to Caa2 from Caa1 and second lien debt instrument ratings to Ca from Caa3. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that the probability of a balance sheet restructuring or distressed exchange transactions over the next 12-18 months has increased to a high level. Equinox's geographic concentration in costal California cities and New York City has materially delayed its ability to return to a normalized operating level relative to its peers. The level of dues paying members continues to lag Moody's projections from May 2020. Given recent performance, Moody's now expects lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to remain above 12x through FY 2021 based on projected lease adjusted EBITDA that is close to 30% below the 2019 pre-coronavirus level, and views the company's capital structure as becoming increasingly unsustainable.

The downgrade also reflects Equinox's weak liquidity. Moody's expects the company will not have enough cash on hand to satisfy its obligation as a guarantor of SoulCycle's credit agreement coming February 2021. The company's unused capacity on its $150 million revolver is also constrained by the springing maximum leverage ratio, which Moody's believes Equinox would be unable to meet if triggered. The revolver expires in March 2022, and Moody's is concerned with the company's ability to extend or refinance the facility when it becomes current early next year.

Moody's took the following ratings actions:

Ratings Downgraded:

Issuer: Equinox Holdings, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Equinox Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Equinox's Caa3 CFR reflects its very high leverage with Moody's lease adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to remain above 12x through FY 2021 due to earnings decline related to coronavirus crisis and a high debt balance. The rating also reflects Equinox's weak liquidity and we believe that company will not have sufficient cash on hand and revolver availability to fund the interim cash burn, club reopening costs and payments due on the SoulCycle guarantee. The rating is also constrained by the highly fragmented and competitive fitness club industry as having high business risk given its low barriers to entry, exposure to cyclical shifts in discretionary consumer spending, and high attrition rates. In addition, the rating considers the company's geographic concentration in New York City and coastal California, both of which are expected to maintain shelter-in-place mandates for a longer period of time relative to other states. An estimated 84 of the company's 105 clubs are open, but at reduced capacity that is leading to paying memberships remaining well below pre-coronavirus levels. However, the credit profile is supported by Equinox's well-recognized brand names and market position among upscale fitness clubs, and investment in assets that support more technology-enabled fitness delivery such as content.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of Equinox from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Specifically, the weaknesses in Equinox's credit profile, including its exposure to discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures.

Multiple governance factors are also credit negative including aggressive financial policies under ownership by Related Companies, management and private equity firm L. Catterton. The SoulCycle debt guarantee is a meaningful governance concern. SoulCycle was spun-off from the company in 2016 and Equinox is entitled to only a modest future fee in exchange for the guarantee in October 2019 on SoulCycle's debt.

The negative outlook reflects the increased probability for a balance sheet restructuring or distressed exchange over the next 12 to 18 months given Equinox's very high debt level and weak liquidity. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's view that Equinox remains vulnerable to coronavirus disruptions and unfavorable shifts in discretionary consumer spending that could weaken estimate recovery in a default scenario.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company satisfies its SoulCycle debt guarantee, operating performance improves including a reopening of the clubs and stable to positive membership and pricing trends, and Equinox strengthens credit metrics. A material improvement in liquidity could also lead to an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the clubs remain closed, membership levels remain weak, the potential for a distress exchange or other default increases for any reason, or estimated recovery values weaken.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Equinox Holdings, Inc., headquartered in New York, NY, operates fitness facilities across the US under the Equinox and Pure Yoga brands. Equinox is majority-owned by individuals and entities affiliated with The Related Companies, L.P. ("Related"), a privately held New York real estate firm, with L Catterton and members of management holding a minority interest. Equinox's revenues were approximately $870 million for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

