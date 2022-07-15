Moody's downgrades Esdec to B3, review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, July 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of Dutch solar mounting solutions provider Esdec Solar Group B.V. (Esdec) and placed the ratings on review for downgrade. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to B3 from B2 the ratings of the $375 million guaranteed senior secured first lien term loan due 2028 and the $100 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 issued by Esdec and co-borrowed by Esdec Finance LLC, and placed on review for downgrade. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

While Esdec reports a strong start of the year with current trading materially ahead of expectations, today's rating action was triggered by the step down of the group's CFO Boudewijn Nijdam during the still pending audit process for the company's 2021 accounts and by the information that the full statutory audit may not be completed before October 2022, which raises questions regarding governance risk.

While having prepared its financials until 2020 under Dutch GAAP, Esdec is committed to provide audited financials prepared under IFRS to its lenders. Moody's acknowledges that the recently completed conversion from local GAAP to IFRS for the 2020 accounts may have been a time-consuming and complex process and may have reduced the time available to complete the 2021 audit. However, Moody's also notes that the delay in the 2021 auditing process ? an extension of the period for delivery of the audited financials for fiscal year 2021 under IFRS to 240 days from originally 120 days has been agreed by the lenders ? may signal poor communication and planning between the company and the auditing team, which may reflect weaknesses in the quality of reporting. While the rating agency takes comfort from the fact that the audit process of the special purpose 2020 financials under IFRS has been completed without any qualification it is concerned about the material delay in the audit process for the company's 2021 accounts and by the unexpected departure of the CFO during the pending audit process.

The review for downgrade will consider (i) the completion of the audit process for the 2021 financial accounts; (ii) any qualifications made by the auditors in their audit statement; (iii) a review of Esdec's corporate governance policies, including reporting guidelines; (iv) financial policy of the new CFO; (v) Esdec's current trading and expected performance over the next 12- 18 months; and (vi) Esdec's liquidity profile and the resilience in our various stress scenarios.

Moody's expects to solve the review after the release of the audited 2021 statutory accounts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded in case of Esdec's inability to finalize the audit of its 2021 accounts by end of October 2022 with an unqualified audit opinion and financials in line with previously communicated figures. In addition, the rating could come under pressure in the absence of deleveraging either as the result of aggressive debt-funded acquisitions or underlying performance such as a lack of growth or developing margin pressure so that leverage rises towards 6.0x or higher (2021 as per management accounts: 5.2x Moody's adjusted). Negative free cash flow (2021: EUR-35 million Moody's adjusted) or otherwise weakening liquidity could also pressure the rating. An inability to continue to integrate acquisitions well could also weigh on the rating.

Positive pressure on the ratings could come from continued growth resulting in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declining and remaining sustainably at or below 4.5x also taking into account the company's acquisition strategy, accompanied by continued high EBITDA margins and meaningful free cash flow generation as well as at least adequate liquidity. Likewise, Esdec's ability to alleviate Moody's concerns regarding its corporate governance could trigger a positive rating action.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views the company's liquidity profile as adequate. According to unaudited management accounts per end of March 2022 Esdec had EUR26.5 million cash on its balance sheet and EUR42 million availability under its $100 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility which could be used to bridge any liquidity needs or for acquisitions. The company should be cash flow generative and has no material near-term debt maturities. There is a springing covenant related to the RCF, but we expect the company to retain sufficient headroom.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, Esdec designs, develops and distributes solar mounting solutions predominantly for residential end markets, but also increasingly for the commercial & industrial (C&I) market. The company is owned by private equity company Rivean Capital (formerly known as Gilde Buy Out Partners, 74%) and management (26%). For 2021 the company reported revenue of EUR374 million and an EBITDA of 84.4 million.

