Moody's downgrades Esselunga to Ba1 from Baa2; stable outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Esselunga S.p.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Esselunga S.p.A.: Update to credit analysis Credit Ratings Remaining On Review: Moody's Investors Service – Update On Credit Ratings Remaining on Review Credit Ratings Remaining On Review: Moody's Investors Service – Update On Credit Ratings Remaining on Review Credit Ratings Remaining On Review: Moody's Investors Service – Update On Credit Ratings Remaining on Review Credit Ratings Remaining On Review: Moody's Investors Service – Update On Credit Ratings Remaining on Review Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Esselunga to Ba1 from Baa2; stable outlook 25 Mar 2020 Milan, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Ba1 from Baa2 the ratings on the senior unsecured debt instrument ratings issued by Esselunga S.p.A. ("Esselunga"), a leading Italian food retailer. Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn Esselunga's Baa2 issuer rating and subsequently assigned the company a Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), a Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and a Ba1 instrument rating to the €1 billion bonds in line with the rating agency's practice for corporates with non-investment grade ratings. The outlook is stable. The rating action follows the announcement that Marina and Giuliana Caprotti ("majority shareholders"), who currently hold 70% of the share capital of Supermarkets Italiani S.p.A. ("SI"), the vehicle which in turn fully owns Esselunga, reached an agreement to purchase the remaining 30% share capital owned by Violetta and Giuseppe Caprotti for €1,830 million. This rating action concludes the ratings review process that began on 17 January 2019, when the proposed transaction was initially announced. A newly incorporated company named Superit Finco S.p.A. ("Superit Finco"), fully owned by the majority shareholders, will buy 30% of the shares in SI. The transaction is expected to close in April and will be funded through a combination of (1) €100 million equity injection from the majority shareholders; (2) €435 million from the sale of the majority shareholders' 32.5% interest in La Villata S.p.A. ("La Villata"), the real estate company that owns most of Esselunga's stores, to a financial investor; (3) €550 million bridge facility with a maximum 15 months maturity to be repaid using Esselunga's existing cash; and (4) €762 million acquisition facility with a maturity of seven years. The new debt facilities have been raised by Superit Finco. Following the transaction, Esselunga will be merged with both Superit Finco and SI and, as a consequence, will assume the obligations under the new debt facilities. "The downgrade to Ba1 from Baa2 reflects the significant debt and resulting higher leverage that Esselunga will incur to facilitate the acquisition of the 30% stake by its majority shareholders. The transaction comes at a time of increased uncertainty given the difficult retail environment and the weakened economic conditions owing to the coronavirus outbreak In Italy, and mainly in the Lombardy region, Esselunga's core market," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Esselunga. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating action reflects Moody's expectation that Esselunga's leverage pro forma for the transaction will increase to around 4.3x at December 2020 from around 2.5x pre-transaction. This material increase also reflects a change in financial policy with has led to a more aggressive balance sheet management. However, the limited cash equity contribution of €100 million is partially mitigated by the fact that the majority shareholders funded the transaction through the disposal of their minority stake in La Villata. Moody's understands that the 32.5% equity stake bought by the financial investor has been converted from ordinary to preferred shares. These preferred shares, despite being deeply subordinated at La Villata level, do not receive any equity credit at Esselunga level as the instrument is issued by a subsidiary, and therefore in a distressed scenario would be closer to La Villata's assets. Over 2020-21, Moody's expects Esselunga to continue to grow its sales through the contribution from its new stores and stronger online sales, more than offsetting weak organic growth. However, the rating agency continues to anticipate an increase in operating costs, which, combined with the competitive retail environment, could exert pressure on the company's margins. The rating agency cautions that the unprecedented situation owing to the coronavirus outbreak leaves its forecasts exposed to increased uncertainty. Moody's expects operating cash flow to remain stable or modestly decline depending on the company's ability to continue to improve working capital, to offset higher interest paid. Moody's assumes around €20 million dividends each year mainly related to the remuneration paid to the financial investor who has bought the 32.5% stake in La Villata. With capital expenditure of around €400 million each year, the rating agency expects Esselunga to continue to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) of around €100 million - €150 million annually. However, the largest part of the capital expenditure is discretionary, which gives Esselunga additional levers to preserve cash flows, albeit temporarily, in case operating performance deteriorates. Moody's expects adjusted leverage to increase towards 4.3x in 2020-21. However, the company could use any excess cash to prepay part of the new acquisition financing which could support an improvement in credit metrics in 2021. The leverage calculation at fiscal year-end 2020 is based on total adjusted gross debt of €3 billion which includes (1) €1 billion legacy bonds at Esselunga level, (2) €762 million new acquisition facility, (3) €435 million preferred shares issued at La Villata level; (4) around €720 million of lease obligations (including both finance and operating leases); and (5) approximately €100 million of pension liabilities. Currently, there is also €300 million of debt at the level of SI that is not factored in Moody's credit metrics, as the company indicated this debt will be repaid in 2020. Despite the weakened credit metrics, the Ba1 rating reflects (1) Esselunga's defensive business profile and low seasonality; (2) its well-established position as Italy's fourth-largest grocery retailer; (3) the company's exposure to some of the wealthiest parts of Italy; (4) its strong track record of generating stable, above-average returns for the sector; and (5) expectation that the company's free cash flow (FCF) generation (after capital spending and dividends) will remain positive despite the material investment programme. The rating also reflects (1) Esselunga's lack of international diversification and, hence, reliance on economic conditions in Italy, despite the company's resilient performance during the financial crisis; (2) its modest size and higher geographical concentration compared with most other European retailers that Moody's rates; and (3) the competitive retail environment, which continues to exert pressure on its margins. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS Following the transaction, Esselunga will be fully owned by Marina and Giuliana Caprotti. Despite being privately held, and notwithstanding the lack of explicit commitment to a leverage target, the controlling shareholders had historically maintained a conservative financial policy with no appetite for material shareholder distributions. However, the transaction suggests a shift in financial policy which points to a higher leverage tolerance, due to the fact that a material portion of the purchase price has been funded with debt. Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. This is particularly relevant for Esselunga as the company derives around 66% of its earnings in Lombardy, which so far has been the region most affected by the outbreak. The exposure to coronavirus is mitigated by the fact that the company provides fundamental services and, for now, the food supply chain remains protected by the Italian government despite having imposed the nationwide lockdown on all the non-essential activities. LIQUIDITY Liquidity is good but will weaken as a result of the transaction. Cash at 31 December 2019 stood at €1.1 billion and is expected to decline towards €400 million at December 2020, as Esselunga will repay the €550 million bridge facility and the €300 million outstanding debt at SI, partially offset by positive FCF of approximately €100 million - €150 million. In addition, the company has access to committed bilateral revolving credit facilities of €300 million maturing in August 2022, currently fully undrawn. There are limited refinancing needs, given the two €500 million bonds outstanding mature in October 2023 and October 2027, while the new acquisition financing will mature in January 2027. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS Esselunga's capital structure includes both bank debt and bonds, and as a result, Moody's has assumed a 50% family recovery rate, resulting in a PDR of Ba1-PD. The €1 billion bonds are rated Ba1, in line with the CFR, as the vast majority of debt as sitting at Esselunga's level, and the bonds rank pari passu. RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Esselunga's performance is likely to be fairly resilient to the unprecedented economic and social challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and that leverage will remain at around 4.3x over 2020-21, barring any debt reduction. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Upward rating pressure would require an improvement in operating performance with growing revenues and EBITDA which, combined with a more prudent financial policy, would result in an improvement in the company's financial profile. Quantitatively, that would require (1) adjusted (gross) debt/ EBITDA to reduce towards 3.75x, and (2) retained cash flow/net debt above 25%. Downward pressure would be exerted on Esselunga's ratings if (1) the company's operating performance weakens leading to a Moody's adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio above 4.5x; (2) free cash flow generation turns negative; or (3) liquidity deteriorates. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Esselunga S.p.A. Downgrade: ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa2 Assignments: ....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba1-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba1 Withdrawal: .... Issuer Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Baa2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Esselunga is a leading food retailer in Italy. In 2019, the company reported revenues of €8.1 billion and EBITDA of €717 million. The company distributes its products through integrated multichannel capabilities, which included, as of 31 December 2019, a network of 158 food retail stores, an e-commerce platform and other sales channels, including 93 cafe bars under the Bar Atlantic brand and 38 perfumeries through the EsserBella brand sales channel. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Ernesto Bisagno, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​