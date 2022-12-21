Moody's downgrades Essex County, NJ's GOULT & guaranteed ratings to Aa1 & assigns Aa1 issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 issuer rating to Essex County, NJ. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the county's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and county-guaranteed ratings to Aa1 from Aaa. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of specific pledge, security or structural features. The county has roughly $1 billion in debt outstanding. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the county's very strong finances, including money outside the current fund and strong, diverse economy. These positive factors, as well as strong management, help to offset the county's challenges. These include resident wealth and income which are well below average for the rating category as well as a material amount of leverage, including exposure to guaranteed debt and retirement liabilities.

The MSA's economy has grown more slowly than the nation, though management reports a very considerable amount of ongoing development throughout the county itself. Despite the strength of its economy, which is also bolstered by the institutional presence of the port, airport, and transit hub, approximately 15% of the county's population lives below the poverty level, and the county will continue to be challenged by the needs of its economically disadvantaged residents. The majority of these residents are concentrated in a few municipalities which collectively represent approximately 50% of the county's population and have lower wealth and income than other parts of the county. The county does, however, also contain extremely wealthy communities.

Essex County's finances will remain strong in the medium term as management continues to budget conservatively. In 2021, the county's Moody's-adjusted available fund balance and net current assets increased to $196.3 million or 20.7% of total revenues. It has also been steadily increasing for a number of years. There is additional money available in various trust funds.

Essex County's leverage will remain above-average over the medium term. As of the end of 2021, debt amounted to just over $1 billion or 1.1x revenues. In addition, the county has substantial pension and OPEB liabilities. As of the 2021 audit, Moody's adjusted net pension liability amounts to $1.6 billion or 1.6x revenues and the adjusted net OPEB liability amounts to $642 million or 0.7x revenues. Combined leverage, including other, smaller, long-term liabilities, is 3.4x revenues.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the county's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and guaranteed ratings reflects the provisions of guarantee agreements which pledge the county's GOULT as the ultimate source of payment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county's economy and finances will remain healthy and strong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of resident wealth and income

- Declines in leverage - Continued growth in reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth in leverage

- Sustained structural imbalance leading to material draws in reserves and liquidity - Deteriorating resident wealth and income

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the county's GOULT bonds is backed by the county's pledge of its full faith and credit and legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

Debt service on the county's guaranteed debt is ultimately backed by the county's general obligation unlimited tax pledge via the provisions of county guaranty agreements. Under the guaranties, the county shall be unconditionally and irrevocably obligated to levy ad valorem taxes for the payment of debt service, without limitation as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

The county encompasses 22 municipalities in northeastern New Jersey (A2 positive) and has a population of approximately 800,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used in the guaranteed ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

