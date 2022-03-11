Moody's downgrades Eurasian Development Bank's ratings to B3; ratings remain on review for further downgrade

Singapore, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) downgraded the long-term ratings, including the issuer rating, the foreign currency senior unsecured debt and the foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note programme rating, of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) to B3/(P)B3 from Baa1/(P)Baa1. Concurrently Moody's downgraded the short-term issuer rating to Not-Prime from P-2. The long-term ratings remain on review for further downgrade.

The decision to downgrade EDB's ratings to B3 stems from sharply rising risks to the bank's liquidity and funding, member support, and capital adequacy as a result of Russia's (Ca Negative) invasion of Ukraine (Caa2 Review for Downgrade) and the international response to it. The downgrade reflects a stark worsening in EDB's operating environment following the increased severity of sanctions on Russian and Belarussian entities. With Russia the largest and Belarus (Ca Negative) the third largest shareholders in EDB, and significant asset exposure to borrowers in the two countries, the bank faces heightened uncertainty about the application and scope of sanctions. The rating action also integrates Moody's expectation of a marked deterioration in EDB's asset quality and performance given prospects of a severe downturn in the Russian and Belorussian economies, as well as the deterioration of member support following the downgrade of Russia's rating to Ca.

The review period will allow Moody's to evaluate the impact of sanctions on EDB's ability to access its liquidity buffers and financing, as well as developments in member support and shareholder structure.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADING EDB's Baa1 RATING to B3

Risks to EDB's operating environment have significantly increased following the imposition of increasingly severe and coordinated sanctions on Russia and Belarus, the imposition of capital controls by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) restricting cross-border payments, and the very negative economic and financial ramifications for the region's banking and corporate sectors. This deterioration in EDB's operating environment has a significant impact on EDB's liquidity and funding and capital adequacy.

EDB's access to funding in international markets is likely to be severely impaired for some time. In addition, domestic market volatility has significantly intensified. Moody's expects market turbulence to last, raising domestic currency funding risks and costs for some time. Around 47% of EDB's market borrowing is in local currencies in its two largest markets, Russia and Kazakhstan. The military conflict and new sanctions announcements have already increased funding costs in the Russian ruble market and to the wider region where EDB finances itself. Over the past years, EDB has diversified its funding sources, in particular towards credit lines from a variety of official and commercial financial institutions outside the region. However, some of these may be vulnerable to reputational risk if financial institutions refrain from transacting with institutions with a link to Russia.

The imposition of more severe sanctions on Russia and Belarus is expected to contribute to sharp economic contractions which will severely affect EDB's asset quality and performance. Amongst the Multilateral Developments Banks that Moody's rates, EDB is particularly exposed, with 41% of its development-related assets (DRAs) located in Russia. Moreover, a further 18% of its DRAs are to entities located in Belarus, which also faces severe sanctions, and 38% in Kazakhstan (Baa2 stable), which is vulnerable to market contagion and a regional slowdown.

Sanctions may also target or indirectly impact a meaningful proportion of EDB's borrowers. While EDB has measures in place to mitigate risks from direct sanctions, such as pre-payment requirements and loan suspension clauses, effective execution of these measures has yet to be tested especially if they apply to a significant share of the bank's operations.

Finally, the multi-notch downgrade of Russia's credit profile to Ca with a negative outlook has significantly weakened Moody's assessment of member support for EDB, since Russia is the largest shareholder, with 66% of subscribed capital. Members' ability to support has significantly deteriorated, and the current environment also increases concerns around Russia and other shareholders' willingness to support EDB.

RATIONALE FOR MAINTAINING THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON EDB's RATINGS

While EDB´s ability to respond to and operate under sanctions has strengthened over the past years, this ability will be tested by much wider sanctions and the CBR's response measures.

The review for further downgrade relates to significant risk to EDB's ability to execute cross-border debt payments in a timely manner. Sanctions that constrain or prevent Russian banks from accessing international payment systems and the direct impact of capital controls in Russia could impede EDB's payment capacity. In addition, EDB may face difficulties finding foreign counterparties to help facilitate cross-border transactions in an environment of heightened uncertainty about possible further sanctions. EDB's liquidity buffers, in the form of treasuries and bonds of financial institutions of non-member states rated A3 and above, are substantial and should cover the forthcoming $500mn external debt repayment in September. However, uncertainties around sanctions may impede EDB's ability to honor the bond repayment, notwithstanding its liquid assets.

The review period will allow Moody's to evaluate the impact of sanctions on EDB's ability to access its liquidity buffers and financing. It may also provide some further clarity about member support and potential developments in shareholder structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATING AT THE CURRENT LEVEL

The rating could be confirmed at its current level should Moody's conclude that the impact of new economic and financial sanctions on the Russian financial system will not impede EDB's ability to make cross-border payments, and the bank is able to regain access to funding at moderate and predictable costs.

In this scenario, confirmation of the B3 rating would likely occur if the impact on EDB's asset quality and performance of the regional economic shock seems likely to be contained so that it does not threaten the bank's liquidity or solvency.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

The rating would likely be downgraded further should Moody's conclude that EDB's ability to execute cross-border payments in a timely manner is impeded.

Downward pressure on the rating could also arise from more severe asset quality and performance issues than Moody's currently expects, severely undermining the bank's capital adequacy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

