Moody's downgrades Europcar Mobility Group's CFR to Caa1; stable outlook

Paris, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of France-based car rental company Europcar Mobility Group S.A. ("EMG", or "the company") including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2, the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B2-PD, the ratings on the senior unsecured notes due 2024 and 2026 to Caa3 from Caa1. Moody's has also downgraded the rating on the senior secured notes due 2022 at EC Finance plc to B3 from B2. The outlook on both entities has been changed to stable.

This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 31, 2020.

"Today's rating action reflects the longer lasting effect that the coronavirus outbreak will have on car rental demand, which will result in EMG's credit metrics and corporate free cash flow remaining weak through at least 2021", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst on EMG. "While liquidity is adequate at this stage thanks to the state-guaranteed loans the company has received to date, there is limited headroom for any material downside deviation from our base scenario", adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action reflects the impact on EMG of the breadth and severity of the shock caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Moody's views this as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications on public health and safety.

Moody's expects demand for car rental to remain subdued over the next 12-18 months, even if lockdown and travel measures are easing across EMG's core markets, because of lower corporate travel and air passenger traffic. The rating agency expects air passenger demand to remain severely depressed in 2021 with passenger volumes only recovering to 35%-55% of 2019 levels. There is also limited visibility around a substantial recovery in car rental demand in 2022 given the risk of lower discretionary spending due to weaker economic growth and likely sustained high unemployment.

In its base scenario, Moody's forecasts that EMG's revenue will decline by c.35% in 2020 before bouncing back by c.25%-30% in 2021 although this will remain 15%-20% below 2019 levels. Assuming that EMG's average fleet reduces by c.20% in 2020 and remains broadly stable in 2021, these revenue forecasts will result in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA peaking at c.10x in 2020 from 5.1x (post IFRS16) in 2019, before reducing to c.6.0x in 2021. Concurrently, Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest will likely be negative in 2020 compared to 1.3x in 2019 before recovering to c.1.0x in 2021.

EMG's is liquidity is adequate at this stage reflecting the c.€380 million of new credit facilities the company has managed to secure since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, including loans guaranteed by the French and Spanish states of €220 million and c.€100 million, respectively. The remainder relates to a new US$70 million fleet facility which refinanced drawings under the revolving credit facility (RCF) initially used to fund Fox's fleet at the time of the acquisition in December 2019. The RCF was also increased by €20 million to €670 million in May 2020. These new facilities will help cushion the material cash outflow that Moody's anticipates in 2020. The rating agency forecasts that corporate free cash flow (as defined by the company) after interests will be negative at c. €390 million in 2020, and then slightly below breakeven in 2021. Prior to obtaining these new facilities, the company had €190 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet (excluding cash intended to finance the fleet) as of 31 March 2020 and €39 million available under the RCF due 2023.

The RCF includes a financial maintenance covenant, requiring cash flow cover to debt service to remain above 1.10:1, for which Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient headroom. The senior secured and unsecured notes have standard incurrence covenant terms. The Senior Asset Revolving Facility (SARF) and the fleet notes are subject to a quarterly loan-to-value maintenance test of a maximum of 95%.

Excluding the fleet securitization debt which funded the fleet acquisitions and will be covered by normal disposal of the fleet, the nearest debt maturities are the €50 million bilateral term loan and the €500 million fleet notes which mature in December 2020 and November 2022, respectively.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

For Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) assessment, the securitisation and the local fleet financing facilities are excluded because they are self-liquidating in the event of a default. In addition, these facilities have ring-fenced security over the fleet assets but do not have a claim on the operating businesses.

The Caa3 instrument ratings on the €600 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 and the €450 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 reflect their relatively weaker security package and/or the absence of guarantees from operating subsidiaries compared with Europcar's other debt facilities, including the €670 million RCF due 2022 and the €500 million senior secured notes due 2022 (the fleet notes). They also have a junior ranking compared to the debt instruments sitting at a lower level in the group structure, notably the new state guaranteed loans. The €220 million French state-guaranteed loan were entered into by EC International and Europcar Participations while the c.€100 Spanish state-guaranteed loans were entered into by Spanish operating entities. These facilities are also unsecured and unguaranteed by operating companies.

The fleet notes, rated B3, benefit from guarantees by Europcar International S.A.S.U. and Europcar Mobility Group S.A. and second ranking over the fleet collateral of the SARF while the RCF benefits from share pledges, as well as guarantees, by the majority of Europcar's operating entities. Moody's notes that a payment default under certain master operating leases entered with fleetcos in relation to the SARF could trigger a cross default under the RCF. With regards to priority of payments among the fleetcos, the fleet notes rank junior relative to sizeable fleet debt instruments such as the SARF. The SARF has a first priority ranking on some fleet assets and receivables under buy-back agreements while the fleet notes have second priority interest on same fleet assets and receivables as mentioned above.

The company has two different intercreditor agreements (ICAs): an ICA which regulates fleet entities and their fleet financing debt and a corporate ICA which regulates opcos and the corporate debt such as RCF and senior unsecured notes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's base case scenario in which EMG will limit the impact of the lower revenue on profitability and corporate free cash flow by timely adjusting its fleet, in light of the flexibility provided by the use of buyback options and operating leases financings. In this scenario, Moody's expects that liquidity will remain adequate over the next 12-18 months, although there is limited headroom for any material downside deviation from the base scenario.

The stable outlook also balances the risk of a slow economic recovery in 2021 that could create further negative pressure on liquidity and the ratings and the potential for positive rating pressure to develop in the second half of 2021 in our base case scenario, when EMG's credit metrics would get close to the indicated guidance for upward pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward rating pressure could arise if a prolonged weakness in demand results in an untenable capital structure or weak liquidity. Downward rating pressure could also materialise if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 6.0x or Moody's EBIT/interest remains weak for a prolonged period of time.

An upgrade is unlikely to occur before market conditions normalize as evidenced by sustained organic growth in revenues and earnings. Over time, upward rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA reduces below 6.0x, Moody's EBIT/interest increases well above 1.0x, on a sustainable basis, and the company maintains a solid liquidity profile including positive corporate free cash flow after interests.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, Europcar Mobility Group S.A. is the European leader in car rental services, providing short- to medium-term rentals of passenger vehicles and light trucks to corporate, leisure and replacement .

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

