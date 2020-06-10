Moody's downgrades Europcar Mobility Group's CFR to Caa1; stable outlook

Paris, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings
of France-based car rental company Europcar Mobility Group S.A.
("EMG", or "the company") including the corporate family rating
(CFR) to Caa1 from B2, the probability of default rating (PDR) to
Caa1-PD from B2-PD, the ratings on the senior unsecured
notes due 2024 and 2026 to Caa3 from Caa1. Moody's has also downgraded
the rating on the senior secured notes due 2022 at EC Finance plc to B3
from B2. The outlook on both entities has been changed to stable.
This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 31,
2020.
"Today's rating action reflects the longer lasting effect that the
coronavirus outbreak will have on car rental demand, which will
result in EMG's credit metrics and corporate free cash flow remaining
weak through at least 2021", says Eric Kang, a Moody's
Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst on EMG. "While
liquidity is adequate at this stage thanks to the state-guaranteed
loans the company has received to date, there is limited headroom
for any material downside deviation from our base scenario",
adds Mr Kang.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's action reflects the impact on EMG of the breadth and severity
of the shock caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered. Moody's views this as
a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial credit
implications on public health and safety.
Moody's expects demand for car rental to remain subdued over the
next 12-18 months, even if lockdown and travel measures are
easing across EMG's core markets, because of lower corporate
travel and air passenger traffic. The rating agency expects air
passenger demand to remain severely depressed in 2021 with passenger volumes
only recovering to 35%-55% of 2019 levels.
There is also limited visibility around a substantial recovery in car
rental demand in 2022 given the risk of lower discretionary spending due
to weaker economic growth and likely sustained high unemployment.
In its base scenario, Moody's forecasts that EMG's revenue
will decline by c.35% in 2020 before bouncing back by c.25%-30%
in 2021 although this will remain 15%-20% below 2019
levels. Assuming that EMG's average fleet reduces by c.20%
in 2020 and remains broadly stable in 2021, these revenue forecasts
will result in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA peaking at c.10x
in 2020 from 5.1x (post IFRS16) in 2019, before reducing
to c.6.0x in 2021. Concurrently, Moody's-adjusted
EBIT/interest will likely be negative in 2020 compared to 1.3x
in 2019 before recovering to c.1.0x in 2021.
EMG's is liquidity is adequate at this stage reflecting the c.€380
million of new credit facilities the company has managed to secure since
the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, including loans guaranteed
by the French and Spanish states of €220 million and c.€100
million, respectively. The remainder relates to a new US$70
million fleet facility which refinanced drawings under the revolving credit
facility (RCF) initially used to fund Fox's fleet at the time of
the acquisition in December 2019. The RCF was also increased by
€20 million to €670 million in May 2020. These new facilities
will help cushion the material cash outflow that Moody's anticipates
in 2020. The rating agency forecasts that corporate free cash flow
(as defined by the company) after interests will be negative at c.
€390 million in 2020, and then slightly below breakeven in
2021. Prior to obtaining these new facilities, the company
had €190 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet (excluding
cash intended to finance the fleet) as of 31 March 2020 and €39 million
available under the RCF due 2023.
The RCF includes a financial maintenance covenant, requiring cash
flow cover to debt service to remain above 1.10:1,
for which Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient headroom.
The senior secured and unsecured notes have standard incurrence covenant
terms. The Senior Asset Revolving Facility (SARF) and the fleet
notes are subject to a quarterly loan-to-value maintenance
test of a maximum of 95%.
Excluding the fleet securitization debt which funded the fleet acquisitions
and will be covered by normal disposal of the fleet, the nearest
debt maturities are the €50 million bilateral term loan and the €500
million fleet notes which mature in December 2020 and November 2022,
respectively.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
For Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) assessment, the securitisation
and the local fleet financing facilities are excluded because they are
self-liquidating in the event of a default. In addition,
these facilities have ring-fenced security over the fleet assets
but do not have a claim on the operating businesses.
The Caa3 instrument ratings on the €600 million senior unsecured
notes due 2024 and the €450 million senior unsecured notes due 2026
reflect their relatively weaker security package and/or the absence of
guarantees from operating subsidiaries compared with Europcar's other
debt facilities, including the €670 million RCF due 2022 and
the €500 million senior secured notes due 2022 (the fleet notes).
They also have a junior ranking compared to the debt instruments sitting
at a lower level in the group structure, notably the new state guaranteed
loans. The €220 million French state-guaranteed loan
were entered into by EC International and Europcar Participations while
the c.€100 Spanish state-guaranteed loans were entered
into by Spanish operating entities. These facilities are also unsecured
and unguaranteed by operating companies.
The fleet notes, rated B3, benefit from guarantees by Europcar
International S.A.S.U. and Europcar Mobility
Group S.A. and second ranking over the fleet collateral
of the SARF while the RCF benefits from share pledges, as well as
guarantees, by the majority of Europcar's operating entities.
Moody's notes that a payment default under certain master operating leases
entered with fleetcos in relation to the SARF could trigger a cross default
under the RCF. With regards to priority of payments among the fleetcos,
the fleet notes rank junior relative to sizeable fleet debt instruments
such as the SARF. The SARF has a first priority ranking on some
fleet assets and receivables under buy-back agreements while the
fleet notes have second priority interest on same fleet assets and receivables
as mentioned above.
The company has two different intercreditor agreements (ICAs): an
ICA which regulates fleet entities and their fleet financing debt and
a corporate ICA which regulates opcos and the corporate debt such as RCF
and senior unsecured notes.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's base case scenario in which
EMG will limit the impact of the lower revenue on profitability and corporate
free cash flow by timely adjusting its fleet, in light of the flexibility
provided by the use of buyback options and operating leases financings.
In this scenario, Moody's expects that liquidity will remain
adequate over the next 12-18 months, although there is limited
headroom for any material downside deviation from the base scenario.
The stable outlook also balances the risk of a slow economic recovery
in 2021 that could create further negative pressure on liquidity and the
ratings and the potential for positive rating pressure to develop in the
second half of 2021 in our base case scenario, when EMG's
credit metrics would get close to the indicated guidance for upward pressure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downward rating pressure could arise if a prolonged weakness in demand
results in an untenable capital structure or weak liquidity. Downward
rating pressure could also materialise if Moody's-adjusted (gross)
debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 6.0x or Moody's EBIT/interest
remains weak for a prolonged period of time.
An upgrade is unlikely to occur before market conditions normalize as
evidenced by sustained organic growth in revenues and earnings.
Over time, upward rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted
(gross) debt/EBITDA reduces below 6.0x, Moody's EBIT/interest
increases well above 1.0x, on a sustainable basis,
and the company maintains a solid liquidity profile including positive
corporate free cash flow after interests.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Paris, France, Europcar Mobility Group S.A.
is the European leader in car rental services, providing short-
to medium-term rentals of passenger vehicles and light trucks to
corporate, leisure and replacement .
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
