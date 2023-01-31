Moody's downgrades Evansville, IN's issuer rating to A1 from Aa3; affirms A1 sewer revenue rating

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the City of Evansville, IN's issuer rating to A1 from Aa3. Moody's has also downgraded the rating on the city's outstanding Lease Rental Taxable Revenue Bonds, Series 2010B to A3 from A2. Moody's has affirmed the A1 rating on the city's outstanding sewer revenue bonds.

The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city reports about $950 million of total debt outstanding in its most recent audit.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to A1 reflects the city's high long-term liabilities and fixed-costs ratios, which include significant borrowing for the water and sewer enterprises as well as a notable pension and OPEB burden. Resident income is below A-rated peers, though economic growth in the metro area is strong and benefits from higher education institutions. The city's available fund balance and cash ratios are strong, particularly with consideration of additional reserves in funds that are restricted for operating purposes.

Positive operations are likely for 2022 and 2023 given growing property and income tax receipts. Although the audit for 2021 is not yet available, cash-based financial reports reflect strong financial operations for the year. The city closed 2020 with an available fund balance ratio of 22% and a cash ratio of 45% across all funds. Governmental funds collect a little more than half of the city's total revenue and hold the majority of cash reserves; business-type activities include water and sewer enterprises. Long-term liabilities will remain high given large capital needs for the enterprises. The city intends to borrow roughly $175 million to construct a new water treatment plant over the next few years and is currently assessing potential capital projects that may be required to reduce combined sewer overflows.

The A3 rating on the Series 2010B lease revenue bonds is two notches below the A1 issuer rating, reflecting the legal structure in which lease payments are subject to abatement risk if the properties are unable to be used and the less essential nature of the financed project. The proceeds were used to purchase property and construct a new arena, road and street easements. Lease rental payments are made from the city's food and beverage tax, TIF revenue and income tax revenue.

The A1 rating on the sewer revenue bonds reflects the system's satisfactory financial position, elevated debt burden, healthy debt service coverage, adequate legal provisions and solid rate management.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Reduction in long-term liabilities

-Strengthening of financial reserves

-Significant improvement in resident income

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in financial reserves

- Significant increase in long-term liabilities

- Weakening of the local economy

- Decline in debt service coverage (sewer rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the Series 2010B lease revenue bonds is backed by lease rental payments from the City of Evansville Redevelopment Commission to the City of Evansville Redevelopment Authority, payable from food and beverage tax revenues, tax increment revenues generated in the city's Downtown Redevelopment Allocation Area, and the city's distributive share of the Vanderburgh County's Option Income Tax (COIT).

Debt service on the sewer revenue bonds are secured by a senior lien on the net revenues of the sewer system.

PROFILE

The City of Evansville is located 175 miles south of Indianapolis and serves as the seat for Vanderburgh County. It encompasses about 44 square miles, with a 2020 population of about 118,000 according to the US Census American Community Survey.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and lease ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

