Moody's downgrades Exactech's CFR to Caa2 from B3

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Exactech, Inc.'s ("Exactech" or "the company") Corporate Family Rating to Caa2 from B3 and its Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's first lien credit facility ratings to Caa2 from B3. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of Exactech's ratings reflects Moody's expectation of continued cash burn in the next few quarters, weak liquidity and the company's very high financial leverage. Moody's notes that the company consistently spends more on capital expenditures than internally generated cash, resulting in negative free cash flow. With sustained negative free cash flow, the company has been forced to rely on external alternate funding sources (revolver and sale-leaseback transaction) to support its operations. The company's debt/EBITDA spiked to approximately 14.5 times (excluding the impact of foreign currency depreciation and select other non-recurring expenses) at the end of June 2022 from low-6.0 times a year ago. While a large part of the leverage spike was due to the expenses related to the company's polybag recall, Moody's expects the company's financial leverage will nevertheless remain very high in the 6.5-7.5 times range even after the polybag recall expenses decline substantially. Given all of these factors, the downgrade reflects the risk that the company will pursue a transaction that Moody's considers to be a distressed exchange and hence a default under Moody's definition.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company has employed an aggressive financial policy and the management's track record of generating return on its substantial capital investments is weak.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Exactech's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its moderate scale, very high financial leverage and an expectation of negative free cash flow over the next few quarters. Moody's expects the company's financial leverage to remain in the 6.5-7.5 times range in the next 12-18 months. The rating is also constrained by high capital expenditures (compared to the company's scale) and high product concentration, as a few key products account for the majority of revenues. Exactech competes with other large investment-grade orthopedic companies that are materially larger in scale. The company's overall credit profile benefits from solid growth trends in its extremities business, a fast-growing segment of the overall orthopedic market.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's growth-oriented capital expenditures will remain high in the next 1-2 years, constraining free cash flow and deleveraging.

Moody's expects Exactech's liquidity to remain weak. The company had $37 million in cash at the end of 6/30/2022 after utilizing $16.7 million from its $50 million revolver. Moody's estimates that the company will burn ~$10-$12 million cash in the second half of 2022 ($50-$55 million total in 2022). The company's term loan has approximately $2.7 million in mandatory annual amortization. The company does not have a material cushion in terms of alternate sources of liquidity after it monetized land and building at its Gainesville location for $75 million under a sale-leaseback transaction.

Exactech's $50 million revolving credit facility and $270 million are secured by a first lien on substantially all of the company's domestic assets. The revolving credit facility and term loan rating are rated Caa2 (LGD3), the same as the Caa2 Corporate Family Rating, as they represent the preponderance of debt in the capital structure.

Social and governance considerations are material to the company's rating. Exactech's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5), previously (CIS-4), reflecting very aggressive financial strategy and weak management track record in executing the growth strategy. The company also has highly negative exposure to responsible production with the recent history of a product recall.

Exactech has very highly negative credit exposure to governance considerations (G-5), previously (G-4). The company's governance risks reflect its aggressive financial strategy and risk management and weak execution. The company has historically spent high amounts on capital expenditure in relation to the company's scale. This strategy has constrained the company's free cash flow. Exactech's highly negative credit risk exposure to social considerations (S-4), mainly reflects risks associated with responsible production. The company is facing a product recall which has cost the company materially. The majority of the company's products are subject to regulation. Many of the company's orthopedic products are implanted inside the human body and are exposed to severe regulatory actions or product liability litigations. Moreover, the company's orthopedic business relies heavily on the elderly population, insured by government payors, which exposes the company to demographic and social trends. The near-term risks to the pricing of the company's products are manageable, but rising pressures may evolve over a longer period as healthcare costs continue to rise as a portion of global GDP.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity profile erodes or if Moody's expects that the probability of default has increased.

Ratings could be upgraded if Exactech generates consistent positive free cash flow, improves liquidity and if Moody's expects that the probability of default has decreased.

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Exactech, Inc. develops and markets a range of orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials and services. It operates in the United States and more than 35 markets in the rest of the world. Revenues are approximately $305 million. The company is privately held and is owned by management and affiliates of TPG Capital, LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

