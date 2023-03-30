Moody's downgrades Exela's CFR to Ca following limited default; outlook negative

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Exela Intermediate LLC's ("Exela") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ca from Caa3 and probability of default rating ("PDR") to Ca-PD/LD from Caa3-PD. The /LD designation to the PDR reflects a limited default under Moody's definition following the company's repurchase of a portion of its first priority senior secured notes due 2023. The senior secured first lien term loan due 2023 was downgraded to Ca from Caa3 and the notes due 2023 were downgraded to C from Caa3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating is maintained at SGL-4. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrades reflect Exela's heightened likelihood of a distressed exchange over the near to medium term given the company's weak liquidity, high financial leverage, current debt maturities and history of limited defaults related to restructuring activities that have reduced its financial obligations to creditors. Moody's also considers Exela's reported need to use its 30 day grace period to raise additional funds in order to avoid missing interest payments as another indication of less-than-adequate liquidity.

On March 2, Exela disclosed that the company had bought back $13.4 million of the 2023 notes as part of a broader debt reduction initiative. Moody's views these debt repurchases as a distressed exchange because of the significant discount paid versus par and Moody's consideration that the purpose of the buyback is to alleviate a capital structure that Moody's considers untenable. The PDR will revert to Ca-PD and the /LD designation will be removed in three business days.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Exela Intermediate LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD /LD from Caa3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Exela Intermediate LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ca CFR rating reflects Exela's unsustainably high financial leverage, declining revenue and weak liquidity. Moody's believes that there is a high probability for additional debt restructuring activity in the next 6 months. Exela faces high refinancing risk in consideration of its $72 million of term loan debt due July 12, 2023, $9.4 million of notes due July 15, 2023, and $45 million of additional term and revolver borrowings at a special purpose entity ("SPE") due June 10, 2023. Operationally, Exela is limited in scale relative to many of its peers and faces continuous pricing pressure in its core business. As the company transitions to providing more digitally enabled automated services, so too are its typically larger, better capitalized competitors. Moody's expects the company will remain challenged when it comes to reversing long term revenue declines.

The downgrade to Ca from Caa3 of Exela's senior secured term loan rating reflects the downgrade of and is in line with the company's Ca CFR and reflects their secured position in the capital structure and the relatively small amount of unsecured debt and non-debt claims providing loss absorption. The term loan is supported by secured guarantees and asset pledges from all material domestic subsidiaries.

The downgrade to C from Caa3 of the company's first priority senior secured notes by two notches to one notch below the CFR reflects the release of all collateral securing the notes in connection with the December 9, 2021 debt exchange and the notes' junior position and first-loss absorption relative to the large, unrated $905 million senior secured notes due 2026, the term loan and other secured obligations.

Exela's SGL-4 SGL rating reflects its weak liquidity profile. Moody's expects a cash flow deficit in excess of $100 million in 2023. The company also has approximately $9.4 million of senior notes due July 12, 2023, and $72 million senior term loan debt due July 15, 2023. The company also has roughly $40 million of term and revolver borrowings held at a wholly-owned special purpose entity ("SPE") due June 10, 2023. The company's sources of liquidity are limited with only $10 million of cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 and minimal revolver capacity at the SPE. There are no financial covenants on the company's debt.

The negative outlook reflects Exela's negative operating trends, including declining revenue and sustained negative free cash flow, which Moody's expects will continue to be weak through at least 2023. The risk of another default or for a higher-than-anticipated loss given default could grow should these negative trends persist.

Exela Intermediate LLC ("Exela") is global, location-agnostic provider of business process automation services. The company is publicly traded (NASDAQ: XELA) and generated revenue of approximately $1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded should recovery expectations at Exela deteriorate further to lower creditors' recovery prospects.

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Exela's ratings are unlikely in the near term. Over the longer term, higher ratings are possible if the company can stabilize its debt capital structure and if negative operating trends are resolved with a recovery in earnings and liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

