Moody's downgrades Extraction Oil and Gas's notes to C

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) downgraded Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc.'s (Extraction) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to C-PD from Caa2-PD. The ratings on the unsecured notes were downgraded to C from Caa3. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade follows Extraction's election to skip its May 15 interest payment on its 2024 senior unsecured notes as the company evaluates strategic options to restructure its capital structure and bolster its liquidity," said John Thieroff, Moody's senior analyst. If the company fails to cure the missed interest payment within the 30-day grace period, it will be in default.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to C-PD from Caa2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Extraction's Ca CFR and C-PD PDR reflect its elevated default risk due to a voluntary non-payment of interest on May 15, 2020, uncertainty around the company's ability to continue as a going concern, weak liquidity and potential for a financial covenant violation, and Moody's views on recovery. If the company does not make the $14.8 million interest payment on its senior unsecured notes due 2024 within the 30-day grace period, it will be an event of default under the notes indenture. The borrowing base under Extraction's revolving credit facility was reduced to $650 million from $950 million during the April redetermination and the company opted to draw the remaining $80 million available under the revolver to preserve liquidity in light of a potential financial covenant breach at the end of the second quarter. Inclusive of the revolver drawdown, Extraction had $94 million of cash on its balance sheet as of May 7, 2020. Extraction's decision to cut its 2020 capital budget by about 40% from its initial guidance (and about 60% from 2019 levels) will likely lead to a substantial drop in production, given the steep initial decline rates of its shale assets. The rating is further constrained by the company's single basin focus and ongoing regulatory uncertainty in Colorado. Extraction benefits from its large inventory of drilling locations with favorable economics, ownership of Elevation Midstream, LLC (Elevation) and a strong hedge position that provides meaningful cash flow protection in 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in Extraction's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Extraction remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Extraction of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Extraction's debt is comprised of $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024, $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026 and the secured revolving credit facility due August 2022. The unsecured notes, which are contractually subordinated to the secured revolver debt, are rated C, one notch below the Ca CFR, in line with Moody's view of recovery. The notes and revolver are guaranteed by Extraction's existing and future subsidiaries.

The negative outlook reflects the very high potential for a default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company doesn't cure its missed interest payment within the 30-day grace period or initiates a restructuringor if Moody's views on overall recovery are reduced. Although unlikely in the near term, an upgrade would be considered if Extraction substantially bolsters its liquidity, resolves potential covenant issues, reduces debt and satisfactorily resolves its 2021 preferred stock redemption.

Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc., headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a public oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company with approximately 159,000 net acres in its focus area of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin and a total of approximately 289,000 net acres.

