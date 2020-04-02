Moody's downgrades ExxonMobil to Aa1; outlook remains negative

New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation's (ExxonMobil) and its guaranteed subsidiaries' issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Aa1 from Aaa. Moody's affirmed the company's Prime-1 short term ratings. The rating outlook remains negative.

"ExxonMobil was generating negative free cash flow and weakly positioned within its Aaa rating prior to the collapse in oil prices," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "While we expect the company to reduce capital spending and operating costs, continued negative free cash flow and rising debt levels even in a recovery raises the risk of a further downgrade to its ratings."

RATINGS RATIONALE

ExxonMobil's cash flow based credit metrics were already relatively weak entering 2020, as very high growth capital investment combined with muted oil and gas prices and low downstream and chemicals earnings resulted in substantial negative free cash flow and rising debt in 2019. The large drop in oil prices and continued weakness in downstream and chemicals performance leaves the company poised to incur sizable negative free cash flow funded with debt. ExxonMobil has indicated that it is contemplating significant reductions in capital spending and operating expenses, which will help reduce negative free cash flow but the specific details of those actions are yet to be announced. As oil prices and the industry recovers, Moody's does not expect ExxonMobil's metrics to improve sufficiently to regain a Aaa rating over the medium term. Even with large cuts in costs and investments, the company's negative free cash flow generation and debt increases, particularly under Moody's low commodity price case, which could weaken ExxonMobil's credit profile and result in a ratings downgrade.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The integrated oil and gas sector will be one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. ExxonMobil will remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and weakness in oil prices, refined products and chemicals demand. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on ExxonMobil's credit quality, the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

In addition to the near-term concerns regarding the coronavirus demand shock and rising OPEC+ supply on oil prices, the negative outlook also reflects the emerging threat to oil and gas companies' profitability and cash flow from growing efforts by many nations to mitigate the impacts of climate change through tax and regulatory policies that are intended to shift global demand towards other sources of energy or conservation.

Exxon's Aa1 rating reflects its large proved reserve base relative to peers and integrated operations that provide countercyclical cash flow benefits and the ability to capture value across the hydrocarbon chain. The company is one of the world's largest petroleum refiners and petrochemical producers. ExxonMobil's financial leverage as measured against proved reserves and book capitalization measures remains relatively low and the company has lowered its operating cost and reserve replacement cost structure while expanding its short cycle investment opportunities in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico that it can more readily adjust in response to commodity prices.

Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for ExxonMobil are primarily related to potential carbon dioxide regulations, but also include natural and man-made hazards. Other social risks are primarily related to demographic and societal trends and responsible production. These risks could influence regional moves towards less carbon-intensive sources of energy, which could reduce demand for oil, gas and refined products. ExxonMobil is exposed to litigation risk, which is an event risk related to climate change and related disclosures. Future laws and regulations that could accelerate the pace of energy transition or changes in technology that affect demand for hydrocarbons represent a material and growing risk for the company. These risks also add to corporate governance considerations with respect to financial strategy and risk management. A strong financial position and low financial leverage are important characteristics for managing these environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ExxonMobil's ratings could be downgraded if higher debt levels accumulated during this period of low commodity prices are unlikely to get reversed over the medium term through asset sales and free cash flow generation when oil prices recover.

If the company is able to reduce capital spending and operating costs while also executing asset sales sufficient that its metrics will recover then the outlook could be changed to stable. A rating upgrade is unlikely given the very negative industry conditions. In order to consider a ratings upgrade, ExxonMobil would have to substantially reduce its debt levels and manage its growth investments in a manner that strengthens the company's resilience to heightened commodity price volatility given the longer term uncertainties arising from energy transition.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: California Municipal Finance Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: California Pollution Control Financing Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: East Baton Rouge (Parish of) LA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: East Baton Rouge (Parish of) LA, Ind Dev Bd

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Exxon Capital Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Aa1 from (P)Aaa

..Issuer: Exxon Mobil Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Aa1 from (P)Aaa

..Issuer: Gloucester (Cnty of) NJ, Poll Ctrl Fin Auth

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Gulf Coast Industrial Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Gulf Coast Waste Disposal Authority, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Harris County Industrial Dev Corp, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Joliet Regional Port District, IL

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Lincoln (County of) WY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Lower Neches Valley Auth. TX, I.D.C.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Lower Neches Valley Authority, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Mobil Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: MOBILE (COUNTY OF) AL

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: New Jersey Economic Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Rhode Island Industrial Facilities Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Saint Bernard (Parish of) LA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Sublette (County of) WY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Union (Cnty of) NJ, Poll. Control Fin. Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Union (County of) NJ, Ind Poll Ctrl Fin Auth

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Valdez (City of) AK

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: Will (County of) IL

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

..Issuer: XTO Energy, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Aa1 from Aaa

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Exxon Capital Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Exxon Mobil Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Mobil Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: XTO Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

Affirmations:

..Issuer: California Municipal Finance Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: California Pollution Control Financing Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: East Baton Rouge (Parish of) LA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: East Baton Rouge (Parish of) LA, Ind Dev Bd

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Exxon Mobil Corporation

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Gloucester (Cnty of) NJ, Poll Ctrl Fin Auth

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Gulf Coast Industrial Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Gulf Coast Waste Disposal Authority, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Harris County Industrial Dev Corp, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Joliet Regional Port District, IL

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Lincoln (County of) WY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Lower Neches Valley Auth. TX, I.D.C.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Lower Neches Valley Authority, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: MOBILE (COUNTY OF) AL

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: New Jersey Economic Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Rhode Island Industrial Facilities Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Saint Bernard (Parish of) LA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Sublette (County of) WY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Union (Cnty of) NJ, Poll. Control Fin. Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Union (County of) NJ, Ind Poll Ctrl Fin Auth

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Valdez (City of) AK

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Will (County of) IL

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

Exxon Mobil Corporation is headquartered in Irving, Texas and is one of the world's largest integrated oil & gas companies.

