Moody's downgrades EyeCare Partners, LLC's to Caa1 CFR, stable outlook

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded EyeCare Partners, LLC ("ECP") Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from B3, the Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, the first lien secured bank credit facility to B3 from B2, and the second lien secured bank credit facility to Caa3 from Caa2. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from rating under review. This concludes the rating review that was initiated on March 24, 2020.

The downgrade reflects ECP's high pro forma adjusted leverage and Moody's expectation that leverage will remain elevated given reduced optometrist, ophthalmologist, and elective procedure visits in the first and second quarters due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, while we note that volumes have recovered to about 90%, the downgrade reflects ongoing uncertainty about ECP's ability to fully recover patient volumes in the context of coronavirus and rising levels of unemployment.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's volumes will begin to improve such that credit metrics will recover from current elevated levels. Further, ECP's liquidity is adequate supported by funding from the CAREs act, access to its $110 million revolving credit facility and cost reductions in staffing and capital expenditures. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's favorable view of the longer-term prospects for vision care.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: EyeCare Partners, LLC

.Probability of Default Rating, Caa1-PD, from B3-PD, Previously on Review for Downgrade

.Corporate Family Rating, Caa1, from B3, Previously on Review for Downgrade

.First Lien Secured Bank Credit Facility, B3, from B2, Previously on Review for Downgrade

.Second Lien Secured Bank Credit Facility, Caa3, from Caa2, Previously on Review for Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EyeCare Partners, LLC

.Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

ECP's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high pro forma adjusted leverage of 8.2x, and the risks associated with the company's rapid expansion strategy as it grows, predominantly through acquisitions. Leverage is expected to remain high, at above 8.0 times for the next 12 months as a result of weaker operational performance resulting from volume declines experienced amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Further, the company has recently made several large acquisitions, and as a result, the company's EBITDA is highly prospective. The company's track record as a scalable platform is somewhat limited although ECP acquires eyecare practices that often have long track records in operation. The Caa1 also reflects moderate geographic concentration, with around 42% of revenue generated in two states, Michigan and Missouri. In addition, while e-commerce penetration in the optical sector is likely to remain low, Moody's expects that, over time, traditional optical retailers will face margin and market share pressure from growing online competition.

The rating benefits from the industry's favorable long-term growth prospects, including growing demand for optometrist and ophthalmological services and eyewear products. This is due to aging demographics and the growing prevalence of myopia and cataracts. Further, ECP's vertical integration allows it to provide services to patients that cover all their eyecare needs, including optometry, ophthalmology and retail. ECP also owns ambulatory surgery centers, which will benefit from growing demand as patients and payors generally prefer the outpatient environment (primarily due to lower cost and better outcomes) for certain specialty procedures, including cataract surgeries.

Moody's expects the company's liquidity to be adequate over the next 12-18 months as Moody's expects free cash flow to be negative due to profitability declines resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. That being said, ECP had a cash balance of $233 million, which includes a fully drawn $110 million revolver and some stimulus payments, at the end of March 31, 2020. ECP has since fully repaid its revolver. Moody's believes that ECP's adequate liquidity reflects the likelihood that ECP will experience a material drop in earnings and will need to repay about $30 million of accelerated payments related to CAREs funds in the third quarter.

Environmental considerations are not material to the overall credit profile of ECP. Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human health and safety. Aside from coronavirus, ECP faces other social risks as well such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider the ASCs to face the same level of social risk as hospitals as ASCs are viewed as an affordable alternative to hospitals for elective procedures. From a governance perspective, Moody's expects financial policies to remain aggressive given private equity ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if ECP's revenue or profitability weakens or if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth. A downgrade could also occur if the company's liquidity profile erodes further or the probability of a default, including by way of a transaction that Moody's considered to be a distressed exchange, increases.

The ratings could be upgraded if ECP demonstrates stable organic growth while effectively executing its expansion strategy. An upgrade would be supported if free cash flow was positive and debt to EBITDA that Moody's expects to be maintained below 7.5 times while maintaining a good liquidity profile.

EyeCare Partners, LLC ("ECP"), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is the largest medically-focused eye care services provider. ECP is vertically integrated, providing optometry, ophthalmology and retail products. The company supports 521 locations across 15 states and generated about $900 million of pro forma revenue during the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020. ECP is owned by Partners Group.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

