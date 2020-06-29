Moody's downgrades EyeCare Partners, LLC's to Caa1 CFR, stable outlook

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
EyeCare Partners, LLC ("ECP") Corporate Family Rating
to Caa1 from B3, the Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD
from B3-PD, the first lien secured bank credit facility to
B3 from B2, and the second lien secured bank credit facility to
Caa3 from Caa2. At the same time, Moody's changed the
outlook to stable from rating under review. This concludes the
rating review that was initiated on March 24, 2020.
The downgrade reflects ECP's high pro forma adjusted leverage and
Moody's expectation that leverage will remain elevated given reduced
optometrist, ophthalmologist, and elective procedure visits
in the first and second quarters due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Further, while we note that volumes have recovered to about 90%,
the downgrade reflects ongoing uncertainty about ECP's ability to
fully recover patient volumes in the context of coronavirus and rising
levels of unemployment.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's volumes
will begin to improve such that credit metrics will recover from current
elevated levels. Further, ECP's liquidity is adequate
supported by funding from the CAREs act, access to its $110
million revolving credit facility and cost reductions in staffing and
capital expenditures. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's
favorable view of the longer-term prospects for vision care.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: EyeCare Partners, LLC
.Probability of Default Rating, Caa1-PD,
from B3-PD, Previously on Review for Downgrade
.Corporate Family Rating, Caa1, from B3,
Previously on Review for Downgrade
.First Lien Secured Bank Credit Facility, B3,
from B2, Previously on Review for Downgrade
.Second Lien Secured Bank Credit Facility, Caa3,
from Caa2, Previously on Review for Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: EyeCare Partners, LLC
.Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
ECP's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high pro forma adjusted
leverage of 8.2x, and the risks associated with the company's
rapid expansion strategy as it grows, predominantly through acquisitions.
Leverage is expected to remain high, at above 8.0 times for
the next 12 months as a result of weaker operational performance resulting
from volume declines experienced amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Further, the company has recently made several large acquisitions,
and as a result, the company's EBITDA is highly prospective.
The company's track record as a scalable platform is somewhat limited
although ECP acquires eyecare practices that often have long track records
in operation. The Caa1 also reflects moderate geographic concentration,
with around 42% of revenue generated in two states, Michigan
and Missouri. In addition, while e-commerce penetration
in the optical sector is likely to remain low, Moody's expects that,
over time, traditional optical retailers will face margin and market
share pressure from growing online competition.
The rating benefits from the industry's favorable long-term growth
prospects, including growing demand for optometrist and ophthalmological
services and eyewear products. This is due to aging demographics
and the growing prevalence of myopia and cataracts. Further,
ECP's vertical integration allows it to provide services to patients that
cover all their eyecare needs, including optometry, ophthalmology
and retail. ECP also owns ambulatory surgery centers, which
will benefit from growing demand as patients and payors generally prefer
the outpatient environment (primarily due to lower cost and better outcomes)
for certain specialty procedures, including cataract surgeries.
Moody's expects the company's liquidity to be adequate over the next 12-18
months as Moody's expects free cash flow to be negative due to profitability
declines resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. That being said,
ECP had a cash balance of $233 million, which includes a
fully drawn $110 million revolver and some stimulus payments,
at the end of March 31, 2020. ECP has since fully repaid
its revolver. Moody's believes that ECP's adequate liquidity
reflects the likelihood that ECP will experience a material drop in earnings
and will need to repay about $30 million of accelerated payments
related to CAREs funds in the third quarter.
Environmental considerations are not material to the overall credit profile
of ECP. Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given
the risk to human health and safety. Aside from coronavirus,
ECP faces other social risks as well such as the rising concerns around
the access and affordability of healthcare services. However,
Moody's does not consider the ASCs to face the same level of social risk
as hospitals as ASCs are viewed as an affordable alternative to hospitals
for elective procedures. From a governance perspective, Moody's
expects financial policies to remain aggressive given private equity ownership.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if ECP's revenue or profitability weakens
or if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth.
A downgrade could also occur if the company's liquidity profile erodes
further or the probability of a default, including by way of a transaction
that Moody's considered to be a distressed exchange, increases.
The ratings could be upgraded if ECP demonstrates stable organic growth
while effectively executing its expansion strategy. An upgrade
would be supported if free cash flow was positive and debt to EBITDA that
Moody's expects to be maintained below 7.5 times while maintaining
a good liquidity profile.
EyeCare Partners, LLC ("ECP"), headquartered in St.
Louis, Missouri, is the largest medically-focused eye
care services provider. ECP is vertically integrated, providing
optometry, ophthalmology and retail products. The company
supports 521 locations across 15 states and generated about $900
million of pro forma revenue during the last twelve months ended March
31, 2020. ECP is owned by Partners Group.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jaime Johnson
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653