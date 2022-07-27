Moody's downgrades F-Brasile S.p.A.'s CFR to Caa1, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Corporate Family rating of F-Brasile S.p.A. (Forgital or the group) to Caa1 from B3. Concurrently the rating agency has downgraded the Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, the guaranteed senior secured bank credit facility rating to B1 from Ba3 and the guaranteed senior secured global notes rating to Caa2 from B3. The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Forgital's Corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3 reflects the company's (i) leveraged financial profile with a remote short term deleveraging path, (ii) significant exposure to wide body aircraft and cyclical end markets that cloud the recovery outlook, (iii) material exposure to energy cost inflation with only limited ability to pass through higher costs to end customers, (iv) deteriorating liquidity profile as a result of negative free cash flow generation expected for 2022.

Forgital is very levered with a Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of around 12.0x as per LTM March 2022. The material margin pressure that Forgital is currently experiencing alongside limited recovery in revenue due to wide body exposure points to a very slow deleveraging path at best over the next 12 to 18 months. This raises concerns around the sustainability of the company's capital structure even in light of limited short term debt maturities.

The slow recovery path we expect for Forgital mainly pertains to the group large exposure to the wide body market. Forgital is supplying forged parts of aero engines to engine producers. Its exposure is mainly to wide body engines (Trent XWB, Trent 1000 and Trent 7000) with wide body engines accounting for 72% of 2021 revenue for the Aerospace business. The wide body market is expected to recover much more slowly than the narrow body market (6% of 2021 revenue for the Aerospace business) due to lower traffic recovery in long haul international travel. Production rates of wide body aircraft are expected to recover more gradually than narrow body rates with wide body production rates to remain below pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025. In addition, Forgital has exposure to cyclical industrial end markets such as the oil & gas and general mechanics markets as well as the transmissions and energy generation markets that are very capital intensive and subject to capex cycles. The industrial segment of Forgital could come under pressure in a weakening macroeconomic environment. All in all the short to medium term growth prospects for Forgital seem pretty weak.

Forgital's production process is very energy intensive as raw materials need to be heaten up to be forged. Forgital uses gas and electricity as energy sources for its production process and is therefore heavily exposed to the strong increase in gas prices. Pricing power has proven to be weak in Q1 2022 with a more than 700bps decline in EBITDA margin despite high single digit revenue growth. The deterioration in margin was solely linked to energy cost inflation. Forgital has hedged some of its gas exposure for 2022 but remains exposed to spot prices for around 1/3 of its consumption. The ability to switch from gas to electricity as an energy source in the short term is not given.

Forgital had EUR45 million of cash on balance sheet and EUR60 million availability under its RCF with ample headroom under its financial covenant. We expect material negative FCF in 2022 (€20 million negative free cash flow in Q1 2022 alone) as the company's profitability will be under pressure and Forgital needs to pursue capex investments for growth projects. As a result we see the risk of a deterioration in the group's liquidity profile over the next 12 to 18 months.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on Forgital's ratings reflects our expectation that the company will continue to face a challenging macroeconomic environment with little prospects for a swift deleveraging path. The group's cash burn at a time when the company needs to pursue growth investments to reduce its reliance on the wide body market will weigh on the liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

Forgital had EUR45 million of cash on balance sheet and EUR60 million availability under a EUR80 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility with ample headroom under its financial covenant. The group's liquidity profile is also supported by the absence of short term debt maturities with the senior secured notes maturing in 2026. We expect Forgital to consume at least between EUR30 million and EUR50 million of cash during 2022, which will lead to a weakening of the group's liquidity profile.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The USD505 million senior secured notes are guaranteed by subsidiaries accounting for around 80% of the group's consolidated EBITDA and are secured by certain assets (mainly share pledges and bank accounts) of the guarantors.

The EUR80 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility benefits from the same security package and guarantor coverage as the senior secured notes, but receives enforcement proceeds in case of liquidation before senior secured noteholders. Hence, we have ranked the super senior revolving credit facility ahead of the secured notes.

As a result of the downgrade of the Corporate Family rating to Caa1, our Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology assumes a drawing of 100% of the revolving credit facility. This means a higher level of structural subordination for note holders hence the downgrade of the senior notes rating to Caa2 from B3. The notes are now rated one notch below the corporate family rating whilst being aligned with the Corporate Family rating before the downgrade. The senior ranking super senior revolving credit facility is rated B1, three notches above the CFR supported by the material loss absorption offered to super senior creditors from the senior secured notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While not expected in the short term upward pressure on the ratings would build if Forgital's (1) leverage would drop to below 7x Moody's debt / EBITDA, (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF would turn consistently positive, (3) liquidity position would stabilise and remain adequate.

Moody's would consider to downgrade Forgital, if (i) the company continues burning cash, and (ii) its liquidity profile continues deteriorating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, F-Brasile S.p.A. is an intermediate holding company of the Forgital group, a leading vertically integrated forging company servicing the commercial and military aerospace industries and select industrial end-markets. The group operates nine facilities in Italy, France and the USA with around 1,000 employees worldwide.

Forgital supplies its products to aerospace (around 57% of group sales as of LTM December 2021) and various industrial end-markets (43%). For LTM December 2021, Forgital reported sales of €275 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €56 million.

In September 2019, global investment firm The Carlyle Group (Carlyle) completed the acquisition of Forgital from members of the founding Spezzapria family and a minority stake held by Fondo Italiano d'Investimento.

