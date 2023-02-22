Moody's downgrades FC Compassus' CFR to B3, outlook is stable

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of FC Compassus, LLC ("Compassus"), including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and senior secured first lien bank credit facilities ratings to B3 from B2. The outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects Compassus' high gross debt-to-EBITDA levels, which Moody's expects will remain elevated over the next 12 to 18 months. Compassus' EBITDA has been negatively impacted by certain headwinds, most notably from a clinical labor shortage, which Moody's expects to continue. As a result of above-average wage inflationary pressures on the company's costs, Moody's expects EBITDA growth to remain subdued such that Moody's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA will remain above 7 times over the next 12 to 18 months.

Social risk considerations are material to the rating action. Compassus is negatively impacted by ongoing clinical labor shortages that have resulted in higher expenses, weaker operating performance, and high gross financial leverage.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: FC Compassus, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FC Compassus, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Compassus' B3 CFR reflects the company's moderate absolute size and the presence of considerable competition in a highly fragmented industry. The rating is constrained by Compassus' high Moody's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA in the low 8 times range for the last twelve month period ended September 30, 2022. Compassus' rating also reflects the company's high revenue concentration from Medicare and the increasing regulatory oversight of the industry. Moody's expects that there will be continued focus by the government on implementing measures to contain health care costs, as well as regulations around improving reporting quality and compliance. Lastly, Compassus' rating is constrained by exposure to labor shortages and inflationary wage pressures, especially with the company's clinical workforce.

The rating is supported by Compassus' status as Ascension's exclusive preferred provider of hospice service, across its footprint nationwide. The hospice, home health and infusion sectors benefit from favorable long-term growth prospects that are driven by aging demographics, the necessity of these services, and growing awareness of the benefits of these services for patient experience and reducing overall health care costs. The rating is also supported by Compassus' very good liquidity position, evident with over $175 million of cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022.

Moody's expects Compassus to maintain a very good liquidity position over the next 12 months. As of September 30, 2022, the company had approximately $175 million of cash on hand, of which approximately $7 million is to be repaid to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Moody's expects Compassus to generate modestly negative free cash flow in the next 12 months, which includes mandatory term loan amortization of approximately $6 million. Compassus has access to a $50 million revolving credit facility, which was undrawn as of September 30, 2022 and expires in December 2024. Moody's does not expect Compassus will rely on this facility in the next 12 months, given the company's strong cash balances. Further, Moody's anticipates Compassus to have sufficient cushion under its springing first lien net leverage covenant on the revolver if it were to be tested.

The B3 rating of the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan is the same as the B3 CFR. The rating reflects the fact that the first lien credit facility constitutes the preponderance of the company's debt.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects Compassus' adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA to remain high over the next 12 to 18 months, despite maintaining very good liquidity. That said, Moody's also views long-term growth trends in the hospice sector as favorable driven by aging demographics, which should benefit Compassus.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Compassus' ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting its very highly negative exposure (S-5) to social risks in providing hospice care amid ongoing social and regulatory scrutiny as government and other payors seek ways to reduce overall healthcare costs. The company relies heavily on Medicare, which exposes it to regulatory and reimbursement changes. The company is also exposed to labor pressures given its large workforce of skilled nurses, of which there is a shortage. Exposure to governance considerations is highly negative (G-4), reflecting aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, though tempered by Ascension's ownership stake.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a rating upgrade if the company is able to profitably increase its scale, diversify its payor base, and maintain financial and acquisition policies that support gross debt/EBITDA below 6.0 times, and free cash flow to debt of at least 7.5%, on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also be dependent upon the company's ability to successfully execute on its preferred provider role of hospice services for Ascension, nationwide.

The ratings could be downgraded if a weakening of operating cash flow or increase in investment needs leads to sustained negative free cash flow, or if the company's liquidity deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company undertakes significant debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions. Declining admissions or an adverse impact from changes in the regulatory environment, such as a reduction in reimbursement rates, could also result in a downgrade.

FC Compassus, LLC is among the nation's largest private independent post-acute care service providers. The company provides hospice, home health and infusion therapy care via 165 hospice and 37 home health locations across 30 states (including those partially owned through the Ascension at Home joint venture). For the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, the company generated net revenues of approximately $700 million. FC Compassus, LLC is owned by equity sponsor TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. and Ascension TowerBrook Healthcare Opportunities, L.P., a co-investment vehicle, of which Ascension Capital is the sole limited partner.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

