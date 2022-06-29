Moody's downgrades FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC to Baa3 from Baa2; ratings placed on review for further downgrade

Approximately $4.4 billion of senior secured debt affected

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded FLNG Liquefaction 3 LLC's (FLIQ3) senior secured note and term loan ratings to Baa3 from Baa2. Moody's has also placed the senior secured ratings on review for further downgrade. The outlook was changed to ratings under review from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows the news of a fire and explosion at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility on June 8 that resulted in the complete closure of operations for all three of Freeport LNG's liquefaction trains for at least 90 days. FLIQ3 has limited liquidity on hand and plans to utilize its 6-month debt service reserve LC along with business interruption insurance proceeds to make quarterly debt service starting with a small drawdown for the on June 30, 2022 payment. The use of the DSRA reflects a more aggressive financial policy and will materially narrow the liquidity available at FLIQ3 until business interruption insurance proceeds are received following a 60-day deductible period. Freeport LNG maintains $2.6 billion of business interruption insurance that should be available to support expenses and debt service until operations resume. While the timing for the resumption of operations is uncertain, the company currently projects the resumption of partial operations at the end of September 2022 / early October 2022 and expects to be fully operational by January 2023.

A root cause investigation of the June 8th incident is ongoing. Preliminary data indicates that a rupture in an over-pressurized pipe caused the explosion and subsequent fire. The incident occurred on a pipe system linking the LNG storage tanks and the dock facilities where the LNG is exported. As a result, all three liquefaction trains cannot operate at this time. This is the second issue at the facility as there was also a minor fire in October 2021. While the October 2021 fire was not as serious as the most recent explosion, the frequency of issues since the facility commenced full operations in May 2020 and severity of the damage highlights the limited operator experience and operational oversight risks.

We expect FLIQ3's debt service coverage ratios to fall below 1.0x in 2022 due to the outage as reserves and insurance are used to pay debt service. FLIQ3's liquidity will remain challenged for the rest of the year FLIQ3 is wholly owned by Flex Intermediate Holdco, unlike the two other liquefaction trains co-located at the facility that have other third-party owners. FLIQ3 is a critical source of cash flow for debt service at the Flex Intermediate Holdco level and at Freeport LNG Development, L.P., its ultimate parent, which we understand are also facing a liquidity crunch due to the plant outage as we do not expect FLIQ3 to distribute cashflows to its owners until any draws from the DSRA are repaid and the restricted payments tests are satisfied.

Outlook

During the review period, Moody's will assess the outcome of the root cause analysis for the incident, the likely receipt of business interruption insurance proceeds, the project's progress towards restoration of operations and consider the liquidity position of debt obligors within the broader Freeport LNG organization including FLNGI. We expect to resolve the review within 90 days.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What can move the ratings up

Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade is unlikely. FLIQ3's outlook could be revised to stable if the project is able to return to full operations as projected and if FLIQ3 and the broader Freeport LNG organization are able to address its liquidity concerns.

What can move the ratings down

A downgrade of FLIQ3 could occur if liquidity weakens greater than forecasted, if business interruption insurance proceeds are not realized as expected, if the broader Freeport LNG family experiences severe financial stress such as a debt default or if the project's return to operations is estimated to take longer than currently anticipated.

PROFILE

FLIQ3 is 100% owned by Flex Intermediate Holdco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport LNG Development, L.P. that is owned 64% by Michael Smith, 25% by JERA Americas and 11% by Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (A1 stable). Michael Smith is the founder and the beneficial controlling shareholder of the group. In addition to 100% ownership stake in FLIQ3, Freeport LNG Development, L.P. also owns 50% of Train 1 and 42% of Train 2.

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. is heavily levered with nearly $13.25 billion of total indebtedness, including $12 billion of project level debt across the three trains plus $1.25 billion of debt at Flex Intermediate Holdco.

