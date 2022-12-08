Moody's downgrades FR BR Holdings to Caa1, negative outlook

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded FR BR Holdings, L.L.C.'s Corporate Family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3- PD and senior secured term loan to Caa1 from B3. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"These actions reflect increasing refinancing risk involving FR BR's $461 million term loan that matures in December 2023," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President. "Given our expectation of ongoing volatility in debt capital markets at least through early-2023, FR BR may not be able to easily refinance this debt, and terms and conditions for any new debt could turn out to be more onerous."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: FR BR Holdings, L.L.C.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FR BR Holdings, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

FR BR's Caa1 CFR reflects its high financial leverage, looming debt maturity and weak liquidity. The rating also reflects the operational concentration in the Utica and Marcellus Shale plays, its structurally subordinated position to Blue Racer Midstream LLC's (BRM, B1 stable) cash flow, and non-operatorship of BRM. FR BR cannot materially reduce debt as long as BRM continues to focus on its own deleveraging plans, leading to limited distributions to FR BR for debt reduction at the holding company.

FR BR's credit profile benefits from BRM's mostly fee-based revenue, integrated midstream business model, steady operating history since inception, and ability to generate a base level of cash flow capable of fully servicing FR BR's debt and operating costs. The structural supports in the credit agreement such as the cash flow sweep, equity cure provision, and prohibition against the issuance of preferred or subordinated debt at BRM reduce the risk of default and limit the potential for additional layering of priority claim debt at BRM. The rating also considers the governance structure of BRM, including FR BR's equal Board representation enabling its joint and equal control of the decisions of BRM.

FR BR has weak liquidity owing to its December 2023 debt maturity that will go current on December 15, 2022. Moody's expects that FR BR will continue to receive enough cash distributions from BRM to cover FR BR's roughly $40 million in annual interest expense, 1% scheduled debt amortization and other fixed charges. FR BR had minimal cash at September 30, 2022 and no revolving credit facility or debt service reserve account. There is a 1.1x DSCR (debt service coverage ratio) covenant in the term loan agreement, which the company should be able to maintain based on its distribution arrangements with BRM. While FR BR's term loan facility does not mature until December 14, 2023, Moody's expects the company will refinance this debt in a timely manner.

FR BR's senior secured term loan is rated Caa1, the same level as the company's Caa1 CFR, because of the preponderance of a single class of debt in the capital structure.

The negative outlook reflects FR BR's increased refinancing risk involving the December 2023 maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FR BR's ratings could be upgraded if it can successfully refinance its term loan at reasonable terms. Moody's will also look for better visibility around the long-term deleveraging of the company. The ratings could be downgraded further if it appears FR BR will have difficulties in refinancing its debt maturity in a timely manner. A downgrade could also stem from a downgrade of Blue Racer's ratings or further structural subordination of FR BR's debt.

FR BR is a Delaware incorporated limited liability company, which owns a 50% equity interest in Blue Racer Midstream, LLC -- an integrated midstream company focused in the Utica and Marcellus Shale plays in eastern Ohio Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sajjad Alam

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

