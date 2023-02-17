Moody's downgrades FS Energy and Power Fund's long-term senior secured rating to B1 from Ba3; outlook is stable

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and long-term senior secured debt rating of FS Energy and Power Fund (FSEP) to B1 from Ba3 and assigned a stable outlook. This action concludes the review for downgrade that Moody's initiated on 28 November 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's downgraded FSEP's ratings to reflect the company's weakened liquidity management. The maturity date of the company's secured bank facility (16 February 2023) has now passed. Since there has been no event of default, amendment or refinancing transaction announced, Moody's has assumed that the company repaid this facility from available cash, which Moody's believes included proceeds from recent sales of level 2 investments. While repayment of the facility reduces FSEP's leverage from an already relatively low level (0.44x debt to equity as of 30 September 2022), Moody's believes that repayment also indicates limited funding availability for the company's assets on commercially viable terms, a characteristic not consistent with a Ba3 rating. Furthermore, Moody's believes that FSEP will have difficulty refinancing its $457 million of senior secured notes maturing in August 2023 on commercially viable terms, indicating weak funding access, and will instead need to generate sufficient funds either through asset sales or investment repayments to address the notes.

FSEP reported cash and level 2 debt investments of $246 million and $555 million, respectively, as of 30 September. FSEP does not have a revolver to supplement its liquidity, relying instead on illiquid investment repayments and asset sales to build cash. Additionally, the majority of the company's net investment income is paid out to shareholders, limiting the company's ability to retain earnings. However, Moody's does expect that the cash and level 2 investments that remain are sufficient to address the company's senior secured notes maturing in August.

FSEP's B1 ratings are supported by its adequate capitalization, with a stronger asset coverage ratio than is typically observed at other rated BDCs, offset by its higher risk energy-focused investment portfolio with a low level of senior secured investments relative to rated BDC peers. The ratings are constrained by FSEP's weak funding and liquidity profile, with large debt maturity concentrations, a sole reliance on secured debt and weak funding access. FSEP's ratings also reflect its weak profitability and operating performance over time, driven in part by the volatility of its energy investments.

FSEP's governance was a consideration in this rating action. FSEP's governance Issuer Profile Score was changed to G-4 from G-3. However, the overall Credit Impact Score (CIS-4) is unchanged. The G-4 score reflects FSEP's inconsistent and weaker-than-peer financial performance since inception, the company's highly secured and concentrated capital structure as well it's weaker-than-peer access to funding and liquidity management. Additional governance considerations include the external manager's significant influence over the BDC's strategy and risk appetite and its high dividend payout that is required as a registered investment company.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company's cash and level 2 investments provide adequate coverage of its remaining outstanding debt and that the company will be able to repay the August senior secured notes from the proceeds of asset sales in the event that it is not able to efficiently refinance the obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FSEP's ratings could be downgraded if the company does not show strong, near-term progress toward building greater cash coverage of its upcoming bond maturity.

If FSEP is able to secure funding ahead of its bond maturity on favorable terms, providing it with additional liquidity capacity and demonstrating its funding access, Moody's could upgrade the ratings. An upgrade would also be contingent upon the company's earnings and asset quality showing improving trends.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

