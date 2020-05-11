Moody's downgrades FTSI's CFR to Ca; outlook negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded FTS International, Inc.'s (FTSI) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD and senior secured debt ratings to Ca from Caa2. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3. The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade of FTSI's ratings reflect increasing debt restructuring risks given the very severe reduction in demand for the company's hydraulic fracturing services caused by low oil prices," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's Analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: FTS International, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FTS International, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

FTSI's Ca CFR and Ca-PD PDR reflect increasing risk of a debt restructuring or exchange that Moody's could view as a default as the company's debt maturities approach and access to capital markets is limited. In response to the weak commodity price environment, exploration and production companies have significantly reduced capital spending, leading to a large drop in drilling activity. Many of FTSI's customers have reduced or suspended well completions and this will reduce EBITDA in 2020. In response, the company has implemented cost reduction initiatives and is evaluating alternatives for its capital structure. Exemplifying the significant impact on the company from current market conditions, FTSI expects to average only three to four active fleets in the second quarter of 2020. This compares to an average of 16 active fleets during the first quarter of 2020 and seven active fleets at the end of March 2020. Reduced upstream capital spending will likely continue to weigh on activity levels through 2020 with an uncertain pace of recovery in 2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield services sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in FTSI's credit profile and liquidity have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and FTSI remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and commodity prices remaining weak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on FTSI of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The SGL-3 rating reflects adequate liquidity through early 2021 because of the company's large cash balance of $199 million as of March 31, 2020. The undrawn ABL revolver has a $61 million borrowing base and $4 million in letters of credit outstanding as of March 31, 2020. The ABL revolver expires in 2023 but has a springing maturity 90 days prior to the term loan maturing April 2021 (or the senior secured notes maturing in May 2022 if the term loan is repaid).

FTSI's senior secured term loan and senior secured notes are rated Ca. Because of the small size of the revolver's borrowing base, the term loan and notes comprise the preponderance of debt, resulting in their ratings being the same as the CFR. The senior secured ABL revolver has a contractual priority ranking ahead of these instruments with respect to the more liquid collateral that includes pledges of accounts receivable and inventory. The Ca ratings also reflect Moody's views on expected recovery for the secured debts.

The negative outlook reflects heightening risk of default including distressed exchange transactions that Moody's could view as a default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's lowering its view on expected recoveries.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include the company reducing debt sufficiently to achieve a tenable capital structure with improved liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FTSI, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a publicly-traded provider of hydraulic fracturing services to exploration and production companies in North America. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was $706 million.

