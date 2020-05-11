Moody's downgrades FTSI's CFR to Ca; outlook negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
FTS International, Inc.'s (FTSI) Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) to Ca from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ca-PD
from Caa1-PD and senior secured debt ratings to Ca from Caa2.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.
The outlook remains negative.
"The downgrade of FTSI's ratings reflect increasing debt restructuring
risks given the very severe reduction in demand for the company's
hydraulic fracturing services caused by low oil prices," said
Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's Analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: FTS International, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa1
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded
to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded
to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: FTS International, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
FTSI's Ca CFR and Ca-PD PDR reflect increasing risk of a
debt restructuring or exchange that Moody's could view as a default
as the company's debt maturities approach and access to capital
markets is limited. In response to the weak commodity price environment,
exploration and production companies have significantly reduced capital
spending, leading to a large drop in drilling activity. Many
of FTSI's customers have reduced or suspended well completions and
this will reduce EBITDA in 2020. In response, the company
has implemented cost reduction initiatives and is evaluating alternatives
for its capital structure. Exemplifying the significant impact
on the company from current market conditions, FTSI expects to average
only three to four active fleets in the second quarter of 2020.
This compares to an average of 16 active fleets during the first quarter
of 2020 and seven active fleets at the end of March 2020. Reduced
upstream capital spending will likely continue to weigh on activity levels
through 2020 with an uncertain pace of recovery in 2021.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield services
sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand
and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in FTSI's
credit profile and liquidity have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and FTSI remains
vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and commodity prices remaining
weak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
FTSI of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
The SGL-3 rating reflects adequate liquidity through early 2021
because of the company's large cash balance of $199 million
as of March 31, 2020. The undrawn ABL revolver has a $61
million borrowing base and $4 million in letters of credit outstanding
as of March 31, 2020. The ABL revolver expires in 2023 but
has a springing maturity 90 days prior to the term loan maturing April
2021 (or the senior secured notes maturing in May 2022 if the term loan
is repaid).
FTSI's senior secured term loan and senior secured notes are rated
Ca. Because of the small size of the revolver's borrowing
base, the term loan and notes comprise the preponderance of debt,
resulting in their ratings being the same as the CFR. The senior
secured ABL revolver has a contractual priority ranking ahead of these
instruments with respect to the more liquid collateral that includes pledges
of accounts receivable and inventory. The Ca ratings also reflect
Moody's views on expected recovery for the secured debts.
The negative outlook reflects heightening risk of default including distressed
exchange transactions that Moody's could view as a default.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's lowering
its view on expected recoveries.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include the company reducing debt
sufficiently to achieve a tenable capital structure with improved liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FTSI, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a publicly-traded
provider of hydraulic fracturing services to exploration and production
companies in North America. Revenue for the twelve months ended
March 31, 2020 was $706 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Jonathan Teitel, CFA
