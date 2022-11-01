Moody's downgrades FXI Holdings, Inc. CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded FXI Holdings, Inc.'s ("FXI") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from B3 and the Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's $525 million 7.875% senior secured notes due 2024 and $775 million 12.25% senior secured notes due 2026 to Caa2 from B3. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that default risk and likelihood of a distressed exchange or other debt restructuring is high ahead of $504 million of outstanding senior secured notes that mature in November of 2024 and in conjunction with the company's negative free cash flow, a cyclical weakening of demand, and declining profitability. FXI sells into cyclical auto, mattress, and furniture end markets, some of which are already experiencing slowing demand. Moody's expects earnings to remain under pressure over the next 12-18 months given the weakening economic environment and deteriorating consumer sentiment. Leverage is high. Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA was 6.5x for the last 12 months ending July 3, 2022 and is likely to increase over the next year. Further, in the event the company is able to successfully refinance the 2024 notes, the likely increase in cash interest expense would weaken free cash flow and may not alleviate refinancing risk unless the 2026 notes are also addressed.

Similar to the broader mattress industry, FXI has seen significant earnings pressure across its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Bedding & Furniture business in the second quarter of 2022 with double digit sales and volume declines. Retail bedding was more resilient with sales down slightly albeit volumes were down mid-single digits while Engineered Solutions was able to more than offset volume pressures through pricing and continues to perform well. Moody's expects medical related sales to remain relatively stable given their less discretionary nature but Moody's negative outlook on the automotive sector reflects industry headwinds from a weakening macroeconomic outlook and diminished affordability. Overall, Moody's sees FXI's EBITDA declining over the next 12-18 months and leverage increasing to 7.2x Moody's Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA. Liquidity is adequate although internal cash sources are limited with minimal balance sheet cash ($1.2 million as of July 3, 2022) and weak free cash flow generation (Moody's models approximately $5 to $10 million over the next 12-18 months). The high interest burden on FXI's large debt load will remain a material impediment especially if earnings decelerate more acutely. However, FXI has ample capacity on its $235 million asset-backed loan facility to address cash needs over the next year. Moody's nevertheless views the likelihood of a distressed exchange as elevated unless earnings materially improve. Cushion under the revolver's 1.0x minimum fixed charge coverage ratio is modest particularly when considering the trajectory of earnings, but Moody's does not think the covenant will be tested in the next year. The credit facility matures the earlier of 90 days before the most current senior secured note or February, 2025 and would become current in August, 2023 if the 2024 note maturity is not addressed by that time, potentially putting additional stress on liquidity.

Moody's lowered the credit impact score to CIS-5 from CIS-4 and the governance issuer profile score to G-5 from G-4 reflecting the heightened risk of a pre-emptive distressed exchange or other debt restructuring because of the high leverage and as the private equity sponsors looks to preserve its equity position while addressing the maturities.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: FXI Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FXI Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

FXI's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's unsustainably high leverage, weak free cash flow, and declining profitability which increases the likelihood of distressed exchange or other default as the company's large debt maturities draw closer. Moody's sees liquidity as adequate to address cash needs over the next year mainly due to ample external capacity on the revolver but internal cash and cash generation is minimal. FXI operates in cyclical automotive, mattress, and furniture markets, and profitability is sensitive to downturns in the economic cycle as consumers reduce spending on discretionary goods. Leverage is very high (6.5x Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA for the last twelve months ending July 3, 2022) as a result of the large debt funded acquisition of "Innocor" in 2020 and recent earnings pressure. Moody's projects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will increase further to above 7.0x over the next year. Aggressive financial policy and strategies employed by FXI's private equity ownership creates substantial negative governance risk. Positives factors include the company's large scale, strong market position in the U.S. foam manufacturing industry and good end market diversity through its retail bedding, OEM bedding and furniture, transportation and medical & technical segments. FXI partially mitigates earnings volatility associated with chemical prices with its 'pass-through' contracts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the potential that weakening demand and profitability could further increase leverage and weaken operating cash flow and liquidity. Ongoing challenges in the bedding and furniture market, and moderating but high input costs may put incremental pressure on demand and earnings.

A upgrade would require improvement to operating performance including consistent positive free cash flow generation, organic revenue and margin accretion and a reduction of very high financial leverage. The company also needs to proactively address upcoming maturities and at a manageable interest costs to be considered for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if end market demand weakens, earnings decline, or liquidity weakens, which could further increase the likelihood of a default. A decline in recovery expectations could also lead to a downgrade.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE FACTORS

FXI's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). The company has moderately negative exposure to carbon transition, natural capital, water management and waste and pollution. Physical climate risks stem from concentrated manufacturing locations for certain products, though not necessarily located in high risk coastal or fire prone areas. The company's carbon transition risk is moderately negative and reflects the energy used in the manufacturing process. Natural capital reliance reflects the use of materials such as wood, resins, cotton, and steel in its products. Water management risk reflects the use of water necessary in its manufacturing process. Waste and pollution risks are moderately negative given use of packaging and limitations on the end-of-life disposal of some of its products such as mattresses. Additionally, the company uses, transports, and stores chemicals in its manufacturing process. A failure to adhere to environmental regulations and safe practices could result in financial penalties and remediation costs.

FXI's exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). The company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety and responsible production risks. Health and safety carries moderately negative risks given the use of chemicals and the large and cumbersome nature of mattress manufacturing. FXI needs to invest and adhere to good workplace practices to protect employees from hazardous working conditions that include chemical and material handling during the manufacturing process. Responsible production reflects moderately negative risks from the global effort for responsible sourcing of component products in its supply chain.

FXI has very highly negative governance risks (G-5) which positions it weakly and the exposure carries overall highly negative credit risks. Governance factors primarily take into account its private equity ownership and aggressive financial policies including the company's willingness to operate with high financial leverage and pursue large debt financed acquisitions. Management credibility and track record also poses moderately negative risks reflecting an acquisitive strategy and the ability to meeting operating and financial targets following acquisitions. The company's risk to board structure and policies is also very highly negative given that it is owned by private equity firms, One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") and Bain Capital Private Equity, LP ("Bain Capital"). Concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors. The score also reflects the elevated risk of a distressed exchange to address FXI's unsustainable capital structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, FXI is a North American comfort technologies provider serving multiple end-markets at scale. End-markets and applications include bedding, furniture, comfort and acoustic applications in transportation, surgical applicators, and filtration and industrial acoustic management. One Rock acquired FXI for approximately $700 million in 2017 and the company acquired Innocor for roughly $950 million in February 2020. Following the merger, One Rock owns approximately 74% and Bain Capital owns approximately 26% of the company. Revenue was approximately $1.65 billion for the twelve months ending July 3, 2022

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mike Frenklakh, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

