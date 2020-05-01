Moody's downgrades Femur Buyer's CFR to Caa2; outlook stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Femur Buyer,
Inc.'s ("Femur") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3
and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD.
Moody's also downgraded Femur's senior secured 1st lien term
loan and revolving credit facility's ratings to Caa1 from B2.
The outlook is stable.
The downgrade of Femur's ratings reflects the company's very
high leverage, ongoing operational issues, and high likelihood
of negative cash flow in the coming quarters. These existing challenges
will be exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Femur has a high concentration of revenue tied to orthopedic implants
and tools used in orthopedic procedures. Moody's believes
that orthopedic procedures will be one of the most heavily impacted by
the pandemic, due to the postponement of elective procedures.
This is likely to lead to a slowdown in demand for Femur's contract
manufacturing services.
The company's profitability was already under pressure in late 2019 due
to operating issues at its Santa Ana and Oregon production facilities
and increased labor and compliance costs. While Moody's believes
that the company has largely addressed these issues, the pace of
earnings improvement will likely be slow because of challenges posed by
temporary plant closures and employee absenteeism in the wake of coronavirus
crisis. The company may also see delayed realization of returns
from the significant investments it has made in automation and growth.
The company has incurred incremental costs for compliance enhancement
after the company received an FDA warning letter for its Detroit facility
in 2019. These incremental costs are likely to taper off in 2020.
Nevertheless, Moody's believes that a complete resolution
of this warning letter could be delayed due to the pandemic.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will have adequate near-term liquidity. The company had
approximately $68 million of cash after almost entirely drawing
its revolver. Liquidity is also supported by the company's
ability to pay-in-kind (PIK) about $8 million of
the annual interest expense on its second lien term loan (unrated).
However, the PIK feature expires in early 2021, at which point
all interest expense will convert to cash. This will further strain
the company's cash flow and liquidity absent a significant improvement
in operating performance.
The following ratings were downgraded:
Issuer: Femur Buyer, Inc.
... Corporate Family Rating, to Caa2 from B3
... Probability of Default Rating, to Caa2-PD
from B3-PD
... $100 million Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving
Credit Facility expiring 2024 to Caa1(LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
... $485 million Senior Secured 1st lien Term
Loan due 2026 to Caa1(LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Femur Buyer, Inc.
... Outlook changed to stable from negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa2 CFR reflects Femur's very high financial leverage, moderate
scale, primary focus on the orthopedic market and customer concentration.
Moody's estimates that Femur's adjusted debt/EBITDA will exceed
10.0x in mid-to-late 2020 due to a combination of
internal and external (COVID-19) circumstances. As a result
of the high leverage, Moody's expects negative free cash flow and
weak interest coverage. That said, Femur's medical products
contract manufacturing business is characterized by high barriers to entry
and switching costs. This is because of the significant amount
of time and investment required for its customers to obtain product regulatory
approvals, of which Femur is an integrated part. Consequently,
the company tends to have long-term relationships with its customers,
lending stability to revenue.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's rating action partially reflects the impact
of this risk, which has grown in recent weeks. For Femur,
social risks also involve responsible production including compliance
with regulatory requirements for the safety of medical devices as well
as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls associated with manufacturing
defects. The company recently faced several execution issues at
select plants, an FDA warning letter and management turnover,
pointing to somewhat higher than average governance risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity and/or operating
performance deteriorates. The ratings could also be downgraded
if the likelihood of an event of default (including a distressed exchange)
increases, or recovery prospects for creditors erodes.
Ratings could be upgraded if Femur reduces its leverage and resolves operational
issues and obtains a clean audit by the FDA. If Moody's expects
the company to generate positive free cash flow and maintain adequate
liquidity, the ratings could be upgraded.
Femur Buyer Inc. is the parent company of several companies doing
business under the "Orchid Orthopedics" brand name. Femur is a
provider of medical device outsourcing services. The company specializes
in casting, coating, forging and finishing of implants and
instruments used primarily in joint reconstruction, spine,
trauma, and sports medicine procedures. The company's pro
forma revenues are approximately $342 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
