Moody's downgrades Femur Buyer's CFR to Caa2; outlook stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Femur Buyer, Inc.'s ("Femur") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded Femur's senior secured 1st lien term loan and revolving credit facility's ratings to Caa1 from B2. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of Femur's ratings reflects the company's very high leverage, ongoing operational issues, and high likelihood of negative cash flow in the coming quarters. These existing challenges will be exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Femur has a high concentration of revenue tied to orthopedic implants and tools used in orthopedic procedures. Moody's believes that orthopedic procedures will be one of the most heavily impacted by the pandemic, due to the postponement of elective procedures. This is likely to lead to a slowdown in demand for Femur's contract manufacturing services.

The company's profitability was already under pressure in late 2019 due to operating issues at its Santa Ana and Oregon production facilities and increased labor and compliance costs. While Moody's believes that the company has largely addressed these issues, the pace of earnings improvement will likely be slow because of challenges posed by temporary plant closures and employee absenteeism in the wake of coronavirus crisis. The company may also see delayed realization of returns from the significant investments it has made in automation and growth. The company has incurred incremental costs for compliance enhancement after the company received an FDA warning letter for its Detroit facility in 2019. These incremental costs are likely to taper off in 2020. Nevertheless, Moody's believes that a complete resolution of this warning letter could be delayed due to the pandemic.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will have adequate near-term liquidity. The company had approximately $68 million of cash after almost entirely drawing its revolver. Liquidity is also supported by the company's ability to pay-in-kind (PIK) about $8 million of the annual interest expense on its second lien term loan (unrated). However, the PIK feature expires in early 2021, at which point all interest expense will convert to cash. This will further strain the company's cash flow and liquidity absent a significant improvement in operating performance.

The following ratings were downgraded:

Issuer: Femur Buyer, Inc.

... Corporate Family Rating, to Caa2 from B3

... Probability of Default Rating, to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

... $100 million Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit Facility expiring 2024 to Caa1(LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

... $485 million Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan due 2026 to Caa1(LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Femur Buyer, Inc.

... Outlook changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa2 CFR reflects Femur's very high financial leverage, moderate scale, primary focus on the orthopedic market and customer concentration. Moody's estimates that Femur's adjusted debt/EBITDA will exceed 10.0x in mid-to-late 2020 due to a combination of internal and external (COVID-19) circumstances. As a result of the high leverage, Moody's expects negative free cash flow and weak interest coverage. That said, Femur's medical products contract manufacturing business is characterized by high barriers to entry and switching costs. This is because of the significant amount of time and investment required for its customers to obtain product regulatory approvals, of which Femur is an integrated part. Consequently, the company tends to have long-term relationships with its customers, lending stability to revenue.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action partially reflects the impact of this risk, which has grown in recent weeks. For Femur, social risks also involve responsible production including compliance with regulatory requirements for the safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls associated with manufacturing defects. The company recently faced several execution issues at select plants, an FDA warning letter and management turnover, pointing to somewhat higher than average governance risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity and/or operating performance deteriorates. The ratings could also be downgraded if the likelihood of an event of default (including a distressed exchange) increases, or recovery prospects for creditors erodes.

Ratings could be upgraded if Femur reduces its leverage and resolves operational issues and obtains a clean audit by the FDA. If Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity, the ratings could be upgraded.

Femur Buyer Inc. is the parent company of several companies doing business under the "Orchid Orthopedics" brand name. Femur is a provider of medical device outsourcing services. The company specializes in casting, coating, forging and finishing of implants and instruments used primarily in joint reconstruction, spine, trauma, and sports medicine procedures. The company's pro forma revenues are approximately $342 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

