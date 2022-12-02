Moody's downgrades Fender's CFR to B2; outlook is negative

New York, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Fender Musical Instruments Corporation's ("Fender") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B1-PD. Additionally, Moody's downgraded Fender's senior secured term loan rating to B3 from B2. The outlook is negative.

The rating downgrades reflect Fender's higher than anticipated financial leverage driven by lower profitability during the first nine months of 2022 amid a challenging operating environment. Inflationary pressures and a normalization of out-of-home activities as pandemic conditions ease are weakening consumer demand for Fender's products and excess inventory in retail channels will make it challenging for the company to reduce its currently high financial leverage in the next 12 months. The company's cash generation is significantly weaker, as Fender's working capital investment, consisting of inventory investment, was outsized relative to consumer demand. Moody's expects consumer demand will remain depressed across North American and European markets in 2023. The company sources a meaningful number of products from South Asian suppliers and while supply chain challenges will ease in 2023 for Fender, demand for entry level and lower end guitars and musical equipment is weakening and contributing to the inventory challenges. Fender's EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) is contracting meaningfully because of higher promotional activities, and lower absorption of fixed costs amid lower unit volumes. As a result, the company's debt/EBITDA leverage (Moody's adjusted) is high at about 5x as of LTM 10/2/2022 and is likely to increase further in the first half of 2023 before beginning to moderate.

Fender's adequate liquidity is supported by good availability on its recently upsized $183.8 million asset-based lending ("ABL") revolving facility expiring December 2026 (unrated), and expectation for a return to positive free cash flow generation in 2023 as inventory is worked down. Moody's estimates that on hand raw materials and finished products can support a reduction in investment during the first half of 2023, as the company will continue to focus on reducing currently elevated inventory levels. Moody's forecasts positive free cash flow of about $25 to $40 million in 2023, which we anticipate will be used to partially repay the outstanding balance on the ABL revolver. The company has a modest term loan amortization and a good liquidity profile with the revolver due in December 2026 and the term loan maturing in December 2028.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fender's B2 CFR reflects the company's strong brand awareness and market position in the musical instruments industry. The Fender name is supported by its long-standing reputation and quality of its guitars, the flagship product. About 59% of sales are generated in the Americas, with the remainder split between EMEA and APAC. Fender's credit profile also benefits from a well-diversified retail distribution channel, including e-commerce. Fender is further diversifying its narrow product portfolio and is expanding its digital services, most recently through the December 2021 acquisition of PreSonus, a manufacturer of software and hardware used for in-home recording and broadcasting. Governance considerations include the company's financial policy that targets debt/EBITDA leverage ratio of 3x (company calculated; 4.1x as of September 2022). Moderate financial leverage would provide flexibility to Fender given its high sensitivity to economic downturns and periodic use of debt to finance acquisitions. The credit profile also reflects the non-essential, highly discretionary nature of consumer spending on musical instruments, relatively small scale with annual revenue under $1.0 billion, Fender's relatively narrow product focus, and considerable concentration of revenues with its largest customer Guitar Center Inc., the largest private retailer of musical products in the United States.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Fender's high financial leverage, and Moody's concern that high inventories and softening consumer demand across some of the company's product lines create uncertainty around the company's ability to quickly reverse deterioration in profitability, cash flows and credit metrics.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates the ability to generate strongly positive free cash flow, maintain good liquidity, and operate with debt/EBITDA leverage sustained below 4x. An upgrade would also require a high degree of confidence on Moody's part that consumer demand for musical instrument products will improve and stabilize.

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings decline further, if liquidity deteriorates for any reason, debt/EBITDA leverage is sustained above 6x, or free cash flow does not improve. A more aggressive financial policy could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (headquartered in Los Angeles, California) develops, manufactures, and distributes musical instruments to wholesale and retail outlets globally. The company's product portfolio includes fretted instruments (comprised of electric, acoustic, and bass guitars), guitar amplifiers, pedals, pro-audio and electronics & accessories, as well as digital applications centered around musical education and in-home audio recording. Fender is well-diversified across retail distribution channels, including a growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce segment. Fender's brands portfolio includes Fender, Fender Custom Shop, Squier, Gretsch, and high-performance guitars such as Jackson, Charvel and EVH (the company is a licensee of the Gretsch and Eddie Van Halen brands), Bigsby and PreSonus. Servco Pacific Capital, a long-term investor, acquired a majority stake from TPG Growth in February 2020. The company generated revenue of approximately $960 million in the LTM period ended October 2, 2022.

