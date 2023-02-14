Moody's downgrades Ferrexpo's CFR to Caa3 following downgrade of sovereign rating; outlook remains negative

Frankfurt am Main, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Ferrexpo plc's (Ferrexpo or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and probability of default rating to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

The rating action follows Moody's decision on 10 February to downgrade the Government of Ukraine's foreign and domestic currency long-term issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings to Ca from Caa3. The outlook on the ratings of the Government of Ukraine has been changed to stable from negative. Ukraine's local- and foreign-currency ceilings have been lowered to Caa3 from Caa2.

Details of the Ukraine sovereign rating action can be found here: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398722.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Ukraine's ratings to Ca is driven by the increase in risks to government debt sustainability against the backdrop of the protracted military conflict with Russia and its implications for the economy and public finances. Ferrexpo, with assets mainly located in Ukraine, is highly exposed to the country's political, legal, fiscal and regulatory environment. "The rating downgrade of Ferrexpo reflects the financial and operational challenges the company continues to face in the midst of the prolonged period of conflict in Ukraine, including disruption to the workforce and access to the necessary infrastructure to enable it to freely export its goods and in the currently extraordinarily stressed circumstances," says Sebastien Cieniewski, Moody's lead analyst for Ferrexpo.

However, Ferrexpo's Caa3 CFR, one notch above the rating of Ukraine, also reflects the company's net cash position with only limited lease liabilities and no financial debt.

Ferrexpo's revenues decreased to USD2,101 million in the last twelve months period 30 June 2022 from USD2,518 million in 2021 and underlying EBITDA (as reported by the company) decreased to USD1,057 million from USD1,439 million during the same period due primarily to the invasion, including the blockade of Ukrainian ports and access to the Black Sea, the main export route for the company before the conflict. Due to logistical constraints, Ferrexpo increased stock during H1 2022, while balancing working capital and liquidity in the second half of the year to adjust output to demand. Ferrexpo also announced in October 2022 that it had been facing issues due to power supply shortages following the intensification of Russian missile strikes which damaged the state-owned electrical infrastructure across Ukraine. Consequently, Ferrexpo temporarily suspended production and has progressively restarted it at the beginning of December 2022.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Ferrexpo's liquidity adequate based on cash of around USD106 million as of the end of 2022, the majority of which is located in offshore accounts. The rating agency projects a steep decline in EBITDA for the full year 2022 and 2023. Nevertheless, Moody's forecasts that Ferrexpo will generate positive free cash flow (FCF) in 2023 thanks to a significant decrease in capital expenditures, lower tax paid, a balanced approach towards working capital and the absence of shareholder distributions. This positive FCF will help the company to maintain its cash balance, its prime source of liquidity in the absence of any third-party undrawn credit lines. Ferrexpo has no significant maturities or meaningful debt in its capital structure that requires regular interest or principal payments.

OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook reflects the high risks for the credit profile in the midst of the invasion, including from power supply shortages and potential disruptions in exports.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the ratings at this stage is unlikely absent a change in the sovereign ratings or ceilings as Ferrexpo's CFR is at the level of Ukraine's country ceiling. Further downgrade could be driven by a sovereign downgrade or further weakening in the companies' credit profile as a result of pronounced physical damage to assets, market and logistics disruptions, cash flow generation and impaired liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Switzerland and incorporated in the UK, Ferrexpo is an iron ore pellet producer with mining and processing assets located in Ukraine. It exports all of its production abroad. Ferrexpo operates 2 mines and a processing plant near Kremenchuk in the centre of Ukraine. Ferrexpo is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with 50.3% of its shares held by Fevamotinico S.a.r.l, a holding company owned by Kostyantin Zhevago and two other members of his family, with the remaining shareholding being free float.

