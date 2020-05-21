Moody's downgrades Fieldwood Energy to Ca

Approximately $1.66 billion of rated debt affected
New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Fieldwood Energy LLC's (Fieldwood) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca
from Caa2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from
Caa2-PD, first-lien secured term loan to Caa3 from
Caa1, and second-lien term loan to C from Caa3. Fieldwood's
rating outlook remains negative.
These actions follow Fieldwood's recent announcement that it had
elected to skip scheduled interest payments on its first-lien and
second-lien term loans on April 30, 2020. The company
subsequently entered into a forbearance agreement with its lenders on
May 8, 2020 under which lenders have agreed not to exercise any
default-related rights and remedies until the earlier of June 8,
2019 or the occurrence of certain early termination events. If
the company is unable to cure the non-payment of interest related
event of default within 30-days as stated in the credit agreement,
it would constitute a default under Moody's definitions. Following
the expiration of the 30-day grace period, Moody's will append
an "/LD" (limited default) designation to PDR indicating that a limited
default has occurred.
Issuer: Fieldwood Energy LLC
.Ratings Downgraded:
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa2
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD
....$1.1 billion Gtd first lien
senior secured term loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
....$518 million Gtd second lien senior
secured term loan, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)
Outlook Action:
Issuer: Fieldwood Energy LLC
Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ca-PD rating reflects Fieldwood's high near-term
restructuring risk. The Ca CFR reflects Moody's recovery
estimates in a likely default scenario causing substantial principal losses
to its creditors, as well as Fieldwood's very high debt burden relative
to future earnings prospects, high near-term covenant violation
risks, and weak liquidity. Moody's expects oil prices
to remain low and volatile and capital market access to remain constrained
for high yield energy companies through 2021. In the absence of
a significant rebound in oil prices, the company will struggle to
generate breakeven cash flow and refinance its large debt maturities given
its limited hedge protection and weakened credit profile. The CFR
also considers Fieldwood's concentration in the Gulf of Mexico,
private ownership, and limited financial disclosures. Fieldwood's
key credit strengths are its oil-weighted production base (~71%
liquids in 2019), relatively high proportion of proved developed
(PD) and behind-pipe reserves that can be brought to production
at fairly low costs, high operational control, and good organic
growth prospects across its offshore leases.
Fieldwood has weak liquidity despite having a modest amount of cash totalling
$158 million as of December 31, 2019. The company
fully drew down the remaining availability under its revolving credit
facility in early-2020, further boosting its cash,
but has minimal hedge protection beyond 2020. Fieldwood is also
facing a potential covenant breach in the second half of 2020 as earnings
take a hit. Moody's expects negative free cash flow if current
strip prices prevail during the balance of 2020 that will reduce the cash
balance. Low oil prices and reduced access to capital markets will
also present refinancing challenges since the company's $147.6
million revolving credit facility matures in January 2022, closely
followed by the April 2022 maturity of its $1.14 billion
first-lien term loan. Fieldwood's alternate liquidity is
limited given all of its assets are encumbered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook reflects Fieldwood's elevated restructuring risk.
The PDR will be downgraded if the company fails to remedy the event of
default within the specified cure period, files for bankruptcy,
or completes a restructuring. An upgrade is unlikely unless the
company can substantially eliminate the covenant violation risk,
lower the elevated refinancing risk or reduce debt.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Fieldwood Energy LLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and production
company headquartered in Houston, Texas.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sajjad Alam
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653