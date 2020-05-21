Moody's downgrades Fieldwood Energy to Ca

Approximately $1.66 billion of rated debt affected

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Fieldwood Energy LLC's (Fieldwood) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD, first-lien secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa1, and second-lien term loan to C from Caa3. Fieldwood's rating outlook remains negative.

These actions follow Fieldwood's recent announcement that it had elected to skip scheduled interest payments on its first-lien and second-lien term loans on April 30, 2020. The company subsequently entered into a forbearance agreement with its lenders on May 8, 2020 under which lenders have agreed not to exercise any default-related rights and remedies until the earlier of June 8, 2019 or the occurrence of certain early termination events. If the company is unable to cure the non-payment of interest related event of default within 30-days as stated in the credit agreement, it would constitute a default under Moody's definitions. Following the expiration of the 30-day grace period, Moody's will append an "/LD" (limited default) designation to PDR indicating that a limited default has occurred.

Issuer: Fieldwood Energy LLC

.Ratings Downgraded:

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD

....$1.1 billion Gtd first lien senior secured term loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....$518 million Gtd second lien senior secured term loan, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Action:

Issuer: Fieldwood Energy LLC

Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ca-PD rating reflects Fieldwood's high near-term restructuring risk. The Ca CFR reflects Moody's recovery estimates in a likely default scenario causing substantial principal losses to its creditors, as well as Fieldwood's very high debt burden relative to future earnings prospects, high near-term covenant violation risks, and weak liquidity. Moody's expects oil prices to remain low and volatile and capital market access to remain constrained for high yield energy companies through 2021. In the absence of a significant rebound in oil prices, the company will struggle to generate breakeven cash flow and refinance its large debt maturities given its limited hedge protection and weakened credit profile. The CFR also considers Fieldwood's concentration in the Gulf of Mexico, private ownership, and limited financial disclosures. Fieldwood's key credit strengths are its oil-weighted production base (~71% liquids in 2019), relatively high proportion of proved developed (PD) and behind-pipe reserves that can be brought to production at fairly low costs, high operational control, and good organic growth prospects across its offshore leases.

Fieldwood has weak liquidity despite having a modest amount of cash totalling $158 million as of December 31, 2019. The company fully drew down the remaining availability under its revolving credit facility in early-2020, further boosting its cash, but has minimal hedge protection beyond 2020. Fieldwood is also facing a potential covenant breach in the second half of 2020 as earnings take a hit. Moody's expects negative free cash flow if current strip prices prevail during the balance of 2020 that will reduce the cash balance. Low oil prices and reduced access to capital markets will also present refinancing challenges since the company's $147.6 million revolving credit facility matures in January 2022, closely followed by the April 2022 maturity of its $1.14 billion first-lien term loan. Fieldwood's alternate liquidity is limited given all of its assets are encumbered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Fieldwood's elevated restructuring risk. The PDR will be downgraded if the company fails to remedy the event of default within the specified cure period, files for bankruptcy, or completes a restructuring. An upgrade is unlikely unless the company can substantially eliminate the covenant violation risk, lower the elevated refinancing risk or reduce debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Fieldwood Energy LLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sajjad Alam

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

