Moody's downgrades FinCo's Senior Secured Credit Facility to Ba1

New York, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded FinCo I LLC's (d/b/a Fortress) senior secured 1st lien term loan and its bank credit facility ratings to Ba1 from Baa3. It has also assigned a corporate family rating of Ba1, probability of default of Ba1-PD and has withdrawn the Baa3 issuer rating. The company's rating outlook is changed to stable from negative.

The following rating actions were taken:

CFR assigned at Ba1

Issuer rating of Baa3 withdrawn

Probability of default rating assigned at Ba1-PD

Senior secured 1st lien term loan, downgraded to Ba1

Senior secured revolving credit facility, downgraded to Ba1

Outlook: changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba1 from Baa3 reflects Moody's view that Fortress' leverage is unlikely to return to an investment grade level in FY 2022. Moody's moved Fortress' outlook to negative from stable back in May 2020 because of high leverage and its concern that economic disruption from the COVID pandemic was likely to slow the company's performance fee generation and asset realizations. Despite the strong recovery in the US economy, Fortress' leverage (3.5x) has remained above our expectation for an investment-grade rated company. While the company has significantly reduced the size of its term loan from $1.4 billion when Softbank acquired Fortress in December 2017 to $938 million at year-end 2021 from paydowns, these positives have been offset by lower earnings which has principally been driven by declining realized performance fees and adjustments to compensation accruals.

Moody's notes that the trend in realized performance fees has been below its expectations. Realized performance fees were $567 million in 2018 and have declined each year since to $399 million in 2021. Moody's estimates that leverage is likely to remain above 3.0x in 2022 even if, for example, there is a much higher level of realized performance fees this year. It is unclear when and if leverage will return to or below 3.0x. Moody's continues to view Fortress' significant reliance on performance fees as a credit weakness because they are more volatile and more procyclical than management fees.

Despite the downgrade, Fortress continues to have significant credit strengths, including substantial scale (over $900 million in annual revenue), as well as strong asset retention and profitability as measured by the pre-tax distributable earnings margin in the 30% range. In addition, the company has ample liquidity and a consistently high levels of unrealized performance fees and balance sheet gains. Year-end cash balances over the past four years alone have averaged well over $500 million. And despite the declining realized performance fees, unrealized incentive income net notional profit sharing expense and balance sheet gains have remained robust, totaling approximately $1.5 billion as of year-end 2021, well in excess of outstanding debt. Furthermore, Fortress has had solid fundraising results in recent years and has grown assets under management to $53.3 billion as of year-end 2021 from $43.5 billion as of December 31, 2019.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Fortress is well positioned within the Ba1 rating category even if economic conditions decline.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include the following: 1) Debt/EBITDA moves sustainably below 3.0x; 2) reduction in balance sheet risk consistent with an equity to self-managed investments ratio above 7.0x; 3) the addition of new products to help balance the firm's relatively high exposure to credit products.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include the following: 1) sustained leverage above 4.0x over 12-18 months; 2) increased earnings volatility; or 3) AUM declines reflecting lower asset valuations and/or return of capital without a commensurate increase in fee-earning AUM through fundraising or capital deployment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Fortress is a leading alternative asset manager with $53.3 billion of alternative assets under management as of December 31, 2021.

