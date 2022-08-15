Moody's downgrades Finance of America Funding LLC's ratings (Caa2 senior unsecured); outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Finance of America Funding LLC's (FOA) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2 and its senior unsecured debt rating to Caa2 from B3. FOA's outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Finance of America Funding LLC

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The two-notch downgrade of FOA's ratings reflects the company's very high and weakening leverage combined with continued weak profitability. In the second quarter, FOA reported a net loss of $168 million, equal to -3.1% of its average assets (ROA), following a net loss of $64 million in the first quarter, which amounted to -1.2% ROA. The losses were driven by negative fair value marks due to spread widening, lower originations, and lower gain on sale margins. This compares to ROA of 0.8% for 2021 and 2.8% for 2020. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects FOA's and the mortgage sector's profitability to continue to be challenged as higher interest rates will result in materially lower origination volumes and industry excess capacity will keep gain-on-sale margins low.

Moody's views the company's leverage as very high as measured by tangible common equity (excluding deferred tax assets) (TCE) to adjusted tangible assets (excluding loans eligible for repurchase and home equity conversion mortgages) of 2.6% as of 30 June 2022. Even after adjusting for the low risk the company retains on its reverse mortgage securitizations, TCE to Moody's calculated risk-weighted assets was estimated to be only around 5.0% as of 30 June 2022.

The company's liquidity position is weaker than that of similarly rated peers, even though its rated $350 million bonds don't mature until November 2025. This is because of its exposure to non-US government agency and non-government-insured loans, which are less liquid during periods of market stress than US government agency and government-insured mortgages. Moreover, a high percentage of the company's assets are encumbered, reducing its ability to access alternative funding sources.

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae as well as the company's financing facilities contain various financial covenants which primarily relate to required capital, liquidity, leverage, and profitability. Given its weak financial performance, the company was not able to comply with certain of these financial covenants in the second quarter. The company obtained waivers or amendments of such affected financial covenants and as of 30 June 2022 was in compliance with all other financial covenants. However, its weak profitability and weak financial position put it at elevated risk of further covenant breaches, giving rise to potential event risk for its bondholders.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's current ratings reflect the challenging operating conditions in the mortgage sector that will continue to pressure FOA's profitability, making it difficult for the company to reduce its high financial leverage over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also recognizes that FOA is one of the top-three largest originators of reverse mortgages, a top-30 retail originator of residential mortgages, and a leading originator of fix-and-flip residential and single-family investor mortgages. Its profitable reverse mortgage business represents a key differentiating positive factor in its business mix and franchise.

FOA's Caa2 senior unsecured rating is a notch below its Caa1 CFR, based on the application of Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and model. The Caa2 rating considers priority of claim and strength of asset coverage, including that the unsecured debt is subordinate to FOA's senior secured revolving credit facilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The corporate family and unsecured bond ratings could be upgraded if the company's financial performance improves materially. This could be evidenced by demonstrating sustained profitability with net income (excluding MSR fair value marks) to Moody's calculated risk-weighted assets above 0.25%, TCE to adjusted tangible assets (excludes loans eligible for repurchase and home equity conversion mortgages) above 5.0%, and TCE to Moody's calculated risk-weighted tangible assets above 10.0%.

The corporate family and unsecured bond ratings could be downgraded if the company continues to report sizeable losses, if leverage increases even further or if the company's liquidity profile deteriorates. The unsecured debt rating could be downgraded if the ratio of secured corporate debt to unsecured corporate debt increases and remains above 50% from the current level of around 30%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Warren Kornfeld

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

