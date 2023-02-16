Moody's downgrades Financiera Independencia's CFR rating to B2 from B1 and senior unsecured debt ratings to B3 from B1, outlook changed to negative

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Financiera Independencia, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Findep) long-term Corporate Family Rating (CFR), to B2 from B1, and its long-term global local and foreign currency issuer ratings and its long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating to B3 from B1. The short-term global local and foreign currency issuer ratings were affirmed at Not Prime. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Financiera Independencia, S.A.B. de C.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to B3 from B1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to B3 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to B3 from B1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Financiera Independencia, S.A.B. de C.V.

.... ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Financiera Independencia, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Findep's long-term global issuer ratings and senior unsecured debt rating to B3 from B1, reflects a growing reliance on secured debt financing in the coming months to support its operations, in times of difficult funding conditions for finance companies in Mexico. While the firm's recent announcement of its offer to exchange its outstanding Senior Notes due 2024 will alleviate funding pressure in 2024, the ongoing market confidence crisis that has hurt the sector of non-bank financial companies in Mexico will continue to constrain market access for Findep, reducing firm's currently sound levels of unencumbered assets available for unsecured debt holders, and increasing the dependence on secured funding, which stood at 20% of tangible managed assets in September 2022. In Moody's forecasts, the company's lower-than-peers reliance on secured debt could exceed 30% by the end of 2023, weakening the lender's financial profile.

At the same time, the downgrade of Findep's CFR ratings to B2, from B1, reflects Moody's expected deterioration in Findep's asset quality and profitability. Asset quality will likely deteriorate from an already historically-high non-performing asset ratio levels in a scenario of high lending rates and high inflation that will expose individuals' consumers' real wages and disposable income for longer-than-expected in the coming quarters, thus pressuring collections and cash inflows from the loan portfolio in Mexico and in the US. The level of nonperforming loans, measured as stage 3 loans, and net charge offs is increasing, and together totaled an already high 19.7% of gross loans in September 2022. This risk is relatively mitigated by Findep's high reserves coverage for loan losses that was 215% of nonperforming loans as of September 2022. Under the challenging operating environment, the company will likely continue to reinforce provisioning buffers against losses, affecting earnings generation in 2023, as well as net interest margins that will continue to be pressured by higher funding and operating costs.

The B3 senior unsecured debt rating reflects Findep's B2 CFR, its new capital structure with lower unencumbered assets, that will likely change the priorities of claims and asset coverage in the company's current liability structure. In particular, the expected increase in the total size of Findep's secured financing indicates higher loss-given default for senior unsecured creditors, given the subordination to secured creditors, leading to long-term global issuer ratings one notch below the company's B2 CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Further downward pressure on Findep's CFR could arise if refinancing risks increase in the short-term, evidenced by the company's inability to execute its funding strategy. At the same time, a material deterioration of the lender's asset risks leading to a decline in collections, potentially arising from its concentrations in riskier individuals, that would hurt profitability and ultimately capitalization, weakening the company's loss absorption. A downgrade to the lender's CFR would add negative pressure on Findep's issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

In light of the negative outlook, limited prospects exist for the rating to be upgraded. However, the outlook on Findep's ratings could be stabilized upon successful progress in the lender's funding plan, evidenced by its ability to effectively refinance its obligations despite industry headwinds, alleviating its funding needs into 2024 and funding costs throughout 2023. Sustained improvement in core earnings generation and a stabilization of its asset quality metrics at current levels would also be key credit drivers to support a positive rating movement. Findep's senior unsecured rating could be upgraded should its CFR be upgraded, and its funding mix remains based on unsecured debt and away from secured debt.

