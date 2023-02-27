Moody's downgrades Financiere Groupe Proxiserve's CFR to B3 from B2; outlook stable

Paris, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Financiere Groupe Proxiserve's (Proxiserve or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the rating on its senior secured term loan and the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) to B3 from B2. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Todays' downgrade was prompted by Proxiserve's persistently negative free cash flow (FCF) generation, which continued in 2022, and its increasing reliance on external funding, causing the liquidity to deteriorate to weak. In 2022, FCF generation remained negative for the third consecutive year (Moody's adjusted FCF estimated at around €-10 million in the same year), due to decreasing profitability, sustained capital expenditures of around €29 million and dividend payment. To offset the negative cash generation, the company progressively increased its gross debt outstanding over the last three years and increasingly relied on drawings of the committed senior secured RCF and on its factoring program, thus deteriorating the liquidity profile.

As a consequence of the weak liquidity, Financial Strategy and Risk Management is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks. Proxiserve's overall exposure to governance risk (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") is unchanged at G-4, given its tolerance to leverage and its aggressive financial policy.

In 2022, Proxiserve's reported EBITDA (excluding IFRS16) contracted by 11%, reaching around €57 million, as a consequence of the sharp contraction in non-contracted maintenance work and the impact of inflation on cars fuel and on equipment purchased, coupled with the loss registered in the EVCS division, following significantly lower sales than expected in the installation of electric vehicles charging stations.

As a consequence, the rating agency estimates that Moody's adjusted EBITA margin will contract to 8.5% in 2022, from 9.3% in 2021, and that Moody's adjusted FCF/debt will remain negative at around -2.5%, due to sustained level of capital expenditures and dividend payments. The rating agency also forecasts Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to 6.1x in 2022, compared to 5.9x in 2021. Moody's believes that such credit metrics, and particularly the increasing reliance on external funding, are more appropriate to a B3 CFR.

Moody's expects that profitability will gradually improve in the next 12-18 months, with Moody's adjusted EBITA margin increasing above 9% in the same period, thanks to efforts in containing losses at the EVCS division and continued strong margins in the sub-metering business, accounting for almost 70% of the company reported EBITDA. The rating agency also forecasts that Moody's adjusted FCF/debt will sequentially improve, despite remaining still negative, due to the necessity to maintain a certain level of capital expenditure to support the growth in the sub-metering business. Moody's also expects dividend payments to moderately decrease in the next 12-18 months, as a consequence of the lower EBITDA registered by the company in 2022. The rating agency also expects the negative FCF generation will be offset by some additional debt increases, therefore leading to a Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to remain around 6x in 2023.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Proxiserve's liquidity as weak. Indeed the rating agency expects that the company will burn around €26 million of FCF in the next 18 months and that this will need to be compensated by a broadly similar amount of factoring or RCF drawings, in order to maintain an adequate level of cash and equivalents on balance sheet, at around €5 million. The company does not have any debt maturing in the next 12-18 months.

Proxiserve benefits from a committed senior secured RCF expiring in September 2025 and amounting to €60 million, of which €24 million was available at December 2022. This senior secured RCF is subject to a springing senior secured net leverage covenant set at 8.05x, tested when the senior secured RCF is drawn by more than 35%. Moody's expects the covenant to be complied with in the next 18 months.

The company has also access to a factoring facility line of €45 million, which has an unlimited maturity but can be terminated by both parties at any time with a fixed notice period. As of December 2022, the company used almost €14 million of this line. Moody's expects that Proxiserve will increasingly use factoring, almost up to the maximum amount allowed within the next 12-18 months. Any utilization of such factoring line above €20 million is subject to a senior lender consent. As a consequence of the expected senior secured RCF drawings and increase in factoring, Moody's believes that the company will be more reliant on external funding over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's also acknowledges that Proxiserve has energy savings certificates (CEE), whose market value was worth around €6 million as of January 2023 end. Although Moody's expects that such certificates will be sold during the next 12-18 months, thus providing some relief to cash burn, the rating agency also acknowledges that their value might fluctuate over time and that it is unlikely that such amount will materially boost Proxiserve's liquidity.

Moody's also expects that dividends payment will moderately reduce over the next 12-18 months and that they could be suspended in case it's needed to support liquidity.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured term loan and the senior secured RCF are rated B3, in line with the CFR, to reflect their pari passu ranking and the upstream guarantees from operating companies that account for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The senior secured term loan and the senior secured RCF benefit from first-ranking transaction security over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables of material subsidiaries. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security package as akin to unsecured debt.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that profitability will gradually improve in the next 12-18 months and that Moody's adjusted EBITA margin will trend above 9%, thus sequentially reducing the FCF burn, with Moody's adjusted FCF/debt progressively trending towards break even. At the same time, the stable outlook also reflects the rating agency expectations that Moody's adjusted EBITA/ interest expense will remain above 2x in the next 12-18 months and that there will be no further material weakening in liquidity headroom.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded in case FCF generation sustainably turns materially positive, with Moody's adjusted FCF/debt trending towards low-single-digit percentages, on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require liquidity to improve to adequate and Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to remain well below 6x on a sustainable basis.

The rating could be downgraded in case Proxiserve's operating performance further declines, thus leading to persistently negative Moody's adjusted FCF generation. A downgrade could also occur in case liquidity further deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Financiere Groupe Proxiserve is a leading provider of energy services in France. The company is owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and registered around €483 million of revenues in 2022. Proxiserve's operations encompass five activities: sub-metering, maintenance, collective heating, Edenkia and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS). Maintenance is the largest contributor to revenue, but sub-metering is the largest contributor to EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sarah Nicolini

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

