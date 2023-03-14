Moody's downgrades Finastra's CFR to Caa1 from B3; negative outlook

London, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Finastra Limited's (Finastra or the company) to Caa1 from B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, the rating agency has downgraded to B3 from B2 and to Caa3 from Caa2 the first lien and second lien backed senior secured bank credit facilities, respectively, borrowed at subsidiaries DH Corporation, Finastra Europe SA and Finastra USA, Inc. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Finastra's CFR to Caa1 from B3 reflects heightened refinancing risks in light of the upcoming maturity of the group's $375 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and $4.1 billion equivalent outstanding backed senior secured first lien term loans due in March 2024 and June 2024, respectively. While Moody's expects the company may be working on a refinancing plan with the aim to complete it in the coming months, Moody's expects the current volatile capital market conditions, rising interest rates and deterioration in the broader macroeconomic environment may make the refinancing more challenging and more costly, given the company's very high leverage.

At the end of November 2022, the rating agency estimates that Moody's-adjusted leverage for Finastra stood at 9.0x (11.6x on an EBITDAC basis), a level which indicates that the company was already weakly positioned in the previous B3 rating category. In addition, Finastra's lack of refinancing to date of its existing RCF, which was drawn by $326 million at the end of November 2022, has resulted in a weak liquidity profile.

Moody's expects Finastra's revenues to grow organically in the low-single digit percentages over fiscal 2023 and 2024, largely driven by subscriptions and cloud despite the ongoing decline in service revenue and in the non-core business unit. The rating agency forecasts Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to grow towards $650 million and $745 million in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, respectively, driven by revenue growth and the recently announced cost savings initiatives. However, Moody's expects Finastra to generate negative free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months owing to increased interest expenses, as the company will likely refinance its debt at much higher rates, given the current market conditions.

Despite the expected improvement in profitability, Finastra's interest coverage, measured as Moody's adjusted EBITDA minus capex to interest, will likely deteriorate below 1.0x over the next 12 to 18 months, a level not commensurate with the previous B3 CFR.

Finastra's Caa1 rating continues to reflect (1) its leading position in the financial services software sector, which is supported by positive long-term growth dynamics; (2) the good revenue visibility because of the long-term nature of its contracts; and (3) the high customer retention rates.

Conversely, the rating is constrained by Finastra's (1) weak free cash flow and interest coverage in the context of the sizeable debt load; (2) high Moody's-adjusted leverage of 9.0x in the twelve months ended November 2022; and (3) weak liquidity profile in light of upcoming revolving credit facility maturity within the next 12 months.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Although Moody's expects that the company may be working on a refinancing plan, the negative outlook reflects Moody's view that volatility in the financial markets could make the company's ability to refinance its debt maturities on satisfactory terms more challenging over the coming months, particularly given its high leverage and the rising interest rate environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, there is limited prospect of upward pressure on the rating in the short term. However, upward pressure could develop should Finastra:

- address the refinancing of its upcoming debt maturities with a manageable cost of debt that makes its capital structure more sustainable; and

- reduce its Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA (after the capitalization of software development costs) sustainably towards 7.5x; and

- improve the interest coverage and generate consistently positive FCF (after interest and exceptional items) on a trailing 12 months' basis

Conversely, Finastra's ratings could be downgraded if:

- the company fails to refinance its 2024 debt maturities in the coming months; or

- the company's operating performance deteriorates; or

- probability of a debt restructuring that may result in losses for creditors increases

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Finastra's delay in refinancing its existing RCF within 12 months of this becoming due reflects the company's very aggressive financial strategy and risk management policies. As a result, the rating agency has changed the governance issuer profile score (IPS) to G-5 from G-4 and credit impact score (CIS) to CIS-5 from CIS-4.

LIQUIDITY

Finastra's liquidity is weak in light of its upcoming debt maturities, including the $375 million RCF due in March 2024, the $4.1 billion equivalent outstanding backed senior secured first lien term loans due in June 2024 and the $1.245 billion backed senior secured second lien term loan due in June 2025. In the coming months, the company will have to refinance its capital structure and Moody's anticipates a much higher cost of debt in the current market conditions, which will likely result in negative cash flow generation in fiscal 2024 and 2025.

At the end of November 2022, the company had a cash balance of $94 million and $35 million available under its $375 million RCF. Despite the ongoing shift to subscriptions, Finastra's cash generation profile remains heavily geared towards the second half of the fiscal year due to the annual collection cycle for maintenance and some other recurring revenue.

The RCF has a springing first-lien net leverage covenant set at 7.8x which is tested when 35% or more of the facility is utilized. Headroom under the covenant test is currently ample (November 2022: 5.5x). First-lien debt includes a debt amortization feature of 1% per year, while no principal repayment is due on the second-lien debt until maturity.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior secured first-lien term loans are rated B3, one notch above the CFR, reflecting its contractual seniority ahead of the senior secured second-lien term loan, which is rated Caa3.

The backed senior secured first-lien facilities, comprising term loans and RCF, rank pari passu and have a security package comprising guarantees from all material operating subsidiaries on a first-ranking basis, representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The backed senior secured second-lien facilities benefit from the same security package on a second-ranking basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: DH Corporation

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

..Issuer: Finastra Europe SA

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

..Issuer: Finastra Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

..Issuer: Finastra USA, Inc.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DH Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Finastra Europe SA

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Finastra Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Finastra USA, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in London, Finastra is one of the world's leading financial services software providers, offering a broad range of solutions to approximately 5,100 financial institutions and 3,000 corporates located across 123 countries. In the 12 months that ended November 2022, Finastra reported revenue of $1,751 million and company-adjusted EBITDA before exceptional items of $703 million.

