Moody's downgrades Fineland's ratings to Caa1/Caa2, outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Guangzhou Fineland Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and the company's senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from Caa1.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Fineland's heightened refinancing risks due to its weak liquidity and sizable debt maturities over the next 6-12 months," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the high uncertainties over the company's ability to raise new fund to address its refinancing needs," adds Hui.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fineland's liquidity has deteriorated materially, with its cash balance declining to RMB2.6 billion as of end of June 2022 from RM4.9 billion as of year-end 2021 due to weak contracted sales and repayment of maturing debt. Still, Fineland has sizable debt maturities over the next 12 months, including RMB918 million onshore bond puttable in December 2022 and USD340 million offshore bond maturing in July 2023. Moody's estimates that Fineland's cash holdings, together with its operating cash flow, will not be sufficient to cover all of the maturing debt.

Moody's expects Fineland's contracted sales will remain weak and will decline by around 15% year on year in 2022 to around RMB10.5 billion, after plunging 27% year on year in 2021. The weak contracted sales will constrain its operating cash flow and liquidity. Furthermore, there are also high uncertainties over the company's ability to raise alternative funding to repay the debt, given the weak market condition and its constrained access to external funding.

Fineland's credit metrics are also deteriorating because of its weak sales performance. Moody's expects Fineland's interest-servicing ability, as measured by EBIT interest coverage, will deteriorate to 1.3x-1.4x over the next 12-18 months from 1.8x for the 12 months ended June 2022, due to reduced revenue booking and lower gross margin. Moody's expects Fineland's gross margin will contract to 23%-24% over the next 12-18 months from 24.9% in H1 2022 and 28.6% in 2021, as the company could have to offer more price discounts to boost contracted sales and cash collection.

Fineland's Caa1 CFR also considers its private company status and the associated governance risks of weaker information disclosure and corporate governance standard than its listed peers.

Fineland's Caa2 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the company's CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Fineland's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could emerge if Fineland improves its liquidity and access to funding, and strengthens its sales, profitability and credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Fineland's ratings if its liquidity and refinancing risks heighten further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1995, Guangzhou Fineland Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. is a property developer based in Guangdong Province that targets mid to high-end customers. The company adopts Eastern-style designs in its developments for different customers. As of the end of 2021, Fineland was wholly owned by its founder and chairman, Fang Ming.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Alfred Hui

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

