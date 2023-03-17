Moody's downgrades First Republic Bank's ratings (issuer rating to B2 from Baa1) and maintains ratings under review for downgrade

New York, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded all long-term ratings and assessments of First Republic Bank (First Republic) and maintained the review for downgrade. First Republic's long-term issuer rating and local currency subordinate ratings were downgraded to B2 from Baa1, and preferred stock non-cumulative rating was downgraded to Caa1(hyb) from Baa3(hyb). The rating agency also downgraded First Republic's long term local and foreign currency counterparty risk rating to Ba2 from A3, long-term local currency bank deposit rating to Baa3 from A1, long-term counterparty risk assessment to Ba1(cr) from A2(cr), baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to b1 from a3. The short-term local currency bank deposit rating and short-term counterparty risk assessment were also downgraded to P-3 and NP(cr) from P-1 and P-1(cr), respectively, and the short-term bank deposit rating remains on review for downgrade. The bank's local and foreign currency short-term counterparty risk ratings were also downgraded to NP from P-2. The outlook on the issuer rating and long-term bank deposits remain rating under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the BCA and other long-term assessments and ratings reflect the deterioration in the bank's financial profile and the significant challenges First Republic Bank faces over the medium term in light of its increased reliance on short-term and higher cost wholesale funding due to deposit outflows. On 16 March the company announced that over the previous week its borrowings from the Federal Reserve varied from $20 billion to $109 billion. On 16 March, the bank received $30 billion in deposits with an initial term of 120 days from a consortium of eleven of the largest US banks. Moody's believes the high cost of these borrowings, combined with the high proportion of fixed rate assets at the bank, is likely to have a large negative impact on First Republic's core profitability in coming quarters. In addition, the rating agency noted that while the news of the banking consortium's deposits is positive in the short-run, the longer-run path for the bank back to sustained profitability remains uncertain.

In addition, although the bank announced that daily deposit outflows have slowed considerably, Moody's believes that with 68% of Q4 2022 deposits uninsured that the bank already has experienced significant deposit loss eroding the strength of the bank's franchise. Furthermore, given the relatively short-term nature of most of the bank's new funding, First Republic still faces the eventual need to sell assets to repay these obligations. This could lead to the crystallization of the unrealized losses on its AFS or HTM securities, which as of December 2022 represented 37.7% of its common equity tier 1 capital. Its ability to sell residential mortgage loans, the other major asset on its balance sheet, without realizing losses that negatively affect capital is constrained. Such a crystallization of losses, if it were to happen, would very materially weigh on the bank's profitability and capital. As of Q4 2022, the bank's profitability and capital were modest compared to peers, with a return on assets of 0.78% and a tangible common equity (TCE) over risk-weighted asset ratio of 9.1%. First Republic's issuance of about $400 million in common equity in February 2023 is only a very modest credit positive for capital. Even if the crystallization of unrealized losses is avoided, and the bank is able to extend the maturity of its wholesale funding by several years, the impact on its profitability from higher interest expense will still be significant.

Reflecting very elevated governance risk, Moody's changed First Republic's ESG credit impact score to CIS-5 from CIS-3, indicating the very negative impact that the management of the bank's financial risk, notably asset liability management, has had on First Republic's ratings, resulting in today's downgrade.

The rating action also takes into consideration Moody's assessment that the likelihood of government support for the bank's depositors and counterparty obligations has increased from Low to High, and this provides two notches of uplift to the long-term deposit rating, counterparty risk rating, and counterparty risk assessment. The increased likelihood of government support reflects Moody's expectation that in the event of a continued deterioration in the bank's financial profile, there is a high likelihood that the FDIC, the Federal Reserve, and the Department of the Treasury could invoke the systemic risk exception to the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, allowing the FDIC to protect all uninsured depositors and certain qualified financial contracts.

OUTLOOK MAINTAINED AT RATING UNDER REVIEW

The review for downgrade reflects the continuing challenges to the bank's medium-term credit profile in light of its significantly eroded deposit base, increased reliance on short-term wholesale funding and sizeable volume of unrealized losses on its investment securities. The review will focus on the bank's deposit flows, its ability to obtain longer-term funding, and the outlook for its profitability and capital. The review will also consider the amount of securities sold, if any, to address deposit outflows, and any management actions completed or planned to address the negative effect of potential securities losses on the bank's earnings and capital.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of First Republic's ratings is unlikely given the current review for downgrade. The bank's BCA and ratings could be confirmed if its funding profile proves to be resilient over the long term or if Moody's considers that management actions performed or planned in the near future to reduce First Republic's sensitivity to maturity gaps are sufficient to preserve its profitability and capitalization.

First Republic's BCA and ratings could be downgraded further if the bank's deposit base erodes further, triggering asset sales, loss crystallization and a higher reliance on market funding. Ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's considers that management actions taken or envisioned by the bank will not be sufficient to preserve its profitability and capitalization which may also result in a significant franchise erosion.

