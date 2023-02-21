Moody's downgrades Flamingo's CFR to B3 from B2; places ratings on review for downgrade

London, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of Flamingo Group International Limited (Flamingo or the company), including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2; its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and its backed senior secured bank credit facility rating to B3 from B2. Concurrently, Moody's has placed all ratings on review for downgrade. Moody's has also changed the company's outlook to ratings under review from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this Press Release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Flamingo's ratings follows the company's announcement of accounting misstatements on the financial information that it has provided to its lenders relative to financial years of 2021 and 2022 due to the intentional actions of a company employee at one of the company's subsidiaries, as well as significantly weaker operating performance in 2022 relative to Moody's previous expectations and the company's deteriorating liquidity profile with its €30 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in less than 12 months. Moody's considers that these factors may have a significant impact on the company's ability to refinance its RCF (February 2024) and €280 million backed senior secured term loan B (February 2025) maturities.

Governance considerations were an important driver of today's rating actions. The internal controls weaknesses, together with the relatively late timing in addressing liquidity and maturity risk, have weakened the credit quality of Flamingo.

Following the announcement of the company's draft results for 2022, the rating agency estimates that Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA for Flamingo was 5.1x at the end of December 2022, well above the 4.0x threshold for the B2 rating. The increase in leverage stemmed primarily from the weaker performance at the Flamingo UK level due to lower volumes, unfavourable sales-mix changes and the impact of cost inflation. Moody's also estimates that free cash flow generation during 2022 remained negative because of the impact of lower EBITDA generation and higher capex levels.

For 2023, Moody's expects that pressures on disposable income across Western Europe will result again in lower volumes given the discretionary nature of the product, while resistance from retailers will make it harder to pursue significant price increases. Although Flamingo plans to introduce margin-enhancing measures such as product engineering, the rating agency forecasts that the company's operating performance will continue to deteriorate in 2023 and maintain leverage above 5.0x. At the same time, Moody's also expects that the added effect of higher interest rates will lead to a meaningful drop in interest coverage (measured as Moody's-adjusted EBITA/Interest Expense) to around 1.5x.

Flamingo's product concentration (flowers generate around 69% of revenue), its vulnerability to weather and crop disease risk, and concentrated third-party supplier base and customer base remain key constraints on its credit quality. The fact that a significant portion of the company's production facilities are located in Ethiopia (Government of Ethiopia, Caa2 negative) also exposes the company to a risk of supply chain disruption, although this is mitigated by the location of Flamingo farms within Ethiopia and the signing of the Tigray truce agreement in November 2022.

Flamingo's B3 CFR also benefits from the company's strong market position, albeit in narrow product segments, supported by the company's cost advantage in sweetheart roses production, and a degree of vertical integration that combines Flamingo's own production with third-party sourcing enabling it to meet fluctuations in demand.

The ratings review will focus on (1) trading performance and prospects for 2023, including actions the company can take to improve performance, (2) the operating performance in the early months of the year, when the company typically generates over 40% of EBITDA, and (3) Flamingo's ability to address its liquidity shortfalls over the next few months.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Flamingo's liquidity to be weak. The rating agency also forecasts that, as a result of the expected weaker operational performance and increased interest costs, free cash flow generation will continue to be negative in 2023 and put pressure on the company's liquidity. The company had a cash balance of Â£34.8 million and €17 million availability under its €30 million RCF, however the RCF matures in February 2024. Moody's considers that the impact of repaying the outstanding amount under the RCF alongside the simultaneous loss of access to the undrawn portion would result in a very tight liquidity standpoint, especially in the context of Flamingo's business which requires meaningful intra-month working capital swings. Moody's expects the company to take actions to address nearer term liquidity pressures, although these may to an extent depend on operating performance and the satisfactory resolution of internal control issues.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Additional governance factors that Moody's considers in Flamingo's credit profile are its private ownership, board structure and recent weak trading performance.

Key environmental risks for Flamingo include its exposure to physical climate risk due to its concentration of sourcing from Kenya (Government of Kenya, B2 negative) and Ethiopia and risks related to water management, waste and pollution. The company also relies on natural capital in relation to the production of key ingredients for its products. At the same time, we also note that sustainable production is high on the company's agenda as illustrated by Flamingo's usage of biological pest control and water efficiency initiatives in Kenya.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely given the recent events, the ratings could be upgraded if (i) Moody's adjusted EBITDA is maintained sustainably below 4.0x, (ii) EBITA margin improves and is maintained above 5%, (iii) improving EBITA/interest coverage, (iv) consistent generation of material positive free cash flow, (v) the company has an adequate liquidity profile, and (vi) the company does not make any large business acquisition or shareholder distributions.

The ratings could be downgraded in case (i) the company is unable to address its liquidity challenges and upcoming maturities, or (ii) free cash flow is materially negative, or (iii) Flamingo's revenue and earnings deteriorate faster than expected, or (iv) EBITA/Interest coverage approaches 1.0x, or (v) Flamingo undertake large business acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Flamingo Group International Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD; Placed On Review for Downgrade

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2; Placed On Review for Downgrade

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2; Placed On Review for Downgrade

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Flamingo Group International Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Flamingo Group International Limited is a business combination created in February 2018 between Flamingo Horticulture Ltd (Flamingo UK), a leading supplier of cut flowers and premium vegetables to the UK premium and value retailers, and Afriflora, the world leader in sweetheart roses (according to third-party due diligence) supplying to major European retailers such as Lidl, Aldi and Edeka. The company runs farming operations primarily in Kenya and Ethiopia. In 2021 the combined entity generated revenues of Â£699 million and reported EBITDA of Â£72 million. Flamingo is owned by private equity funds managed and advised by Sun Capital Partners, Inc. and its affiliates.

