Moody's downgrades Flender's CFR to B2 from B1; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, July 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD of Flender Holding GmbH (Flender or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the instrument ratings of Flender International GmbH's €1,240 million senior secured term loan B, €125 million senior secured guarantee facility, €80 million renminbi equivalent senior secured term loan B2 and €170 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

"Today's rating action reflects our expectations that, given the difficult market conditions, Flender's key credit metrics will not be commensurate with a B1 rating" says Dirk Goedde, VP-Senior Analyst and the Lead Analyst for Flender. "The high deleveraging expectations following the debt-funded shareholder distribution in 2021 will most likely not being met given headwinds from supply chain disruptions, raw material prices, delay in wind projects and the challenge to fully pass on rising input costs to end-customers", Mr. Goedde added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action balances the solid order book and the expected benefits from cost improvements with rising raw material prices and the uncertain ability to pass these on to end customers. The company has started to implement price escalation clauses into its contracts or otherwise increased selling prices, but given the stretched margins at their customer base, we believe that profitability will be subdued in the next 12 months. As a result, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to increase above 6.5x in fiscal year 2022 and free cash generation is expected to be negative at FCF/debt at -2%.

More general, the B2 CFR reflects (1) the leading market position within the highly consolidated market for wind gearboxes, where it holds the number one position outside of China and stabilising effect of an important aftermarket business; (2) mission critical nature of gearboxes in wind turbines, however, only making up a moderate portion of the bill of materials of OEMs; (3) its industrial division, with a very diversified end market exposure as well as a decent share of service revenue; (4) diversified manufacturing footprint for its size, with facilities in the US, Europe and Asia and (5) expected execution of cost savings program to restore profitability within 24 months.

The rating is, however constrained by Flender's (1) short financial track record as a stand-alone company; (2) high dependency on the overall health of the wind turbine industry; (3) relatively low profitability for parts of the business; (4) risk of continued price pressure on turbine manufacturers, which could spill over on suppliers like Flender and (5) leveraged capital structure, which has been further stretched by recent dividend recapitalization and the expectation of limited improvements, e.g. reflected in a low free cash flow / debt (before dividends), driven by expected high capital expenditure in the next 12-18 months.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company can return to revenue growth and increasing profitability so that Moody's adjusted leverage declines into the required guidance for the B2 rating category in the next 12-18 months. We project Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA to exceed 6.5x and negative free cash flow / debt in fiscal 2022 and a rebound of both metrics in fiscal 2023. The stable outlook assumes that no further dividends will be paid in our forward view.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Flender's liquidity as adequate. As of March 2022, the company had €48 million cash on balance sheet and full access to the €170 million senior secured RCF. These funds are sufficient to cover the expected negative free cash flow in fiscal year 2022.

The RCF is subject to a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant, tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%, net of cash balances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure requires a sustained track record of Flender as a standalone entity, reflected in (1) sustaining a debt / EBITDA ratio below 5.0x as; (2) increase the EBITA margin towards 8%; (3) improving its free cash flow generation such as FCF / debt towards 4% and (4) a solid liquidity profile.

Negative ratings pressure could arise if (1) the company failed to sustain debt / EBITDA below 6.0x; (2) the EBITA margin deteriorates below 5%; (3) continuous negative free cash flow / debt ratio and (4) if the company's liquidity starts to weaken.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Bocholt, Germany, Flender is a manufacturer of mechanical drive technology with a product and service portfolio of gearboxes, couplings and generators for a broad range of industries, with a large focus on the wind turbine market. Founded in 1899 and part of Siemens since 2005, the company has been carved out in March 2021 and is owned by funds affiliated with the Carlyle Group. For its fiscal year of 2021, ending September 30, the company reported revenue of €2.2 billion and EBITA of €169 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dirk Goedde

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

