Moody's downgrades Flender's CFR to B3 from B2; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD of Flender Holding GmbH (Flender or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument ratings of Flender International GmbH's €1,240 million senior secured term loan B, €90 million senior secured guarantee facility, €80 million equivalent renminbi senior secured term loan B2 and €205 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

"Today's rating action reflects our expectations that, given the ongoing difficult market conditions, Flender's key credit metrics will not be commensurate with a B2 rating in the next 12-18 months" says Dirk Goedde, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst and the Lead Analyst for Flender. "The still significant price increases in raw materials and energy will further put pressure on the company's profitability while the increasing interest rate environment and uncertain economic environment is expected to lead to lower revenue and order intake so that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase towards 7.0x in 2023 while free cash flow/debt (Moody's adjusted) remains negative", Mr. Goedde added. "While we acknowledge the positive medium- to long term demand trends for wind energy and therefore Flender's product portfolio, Flender is challenged to generate sufficient profitability levels to support its highly leveraged capital structure", Mr. Goedde continues.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action balances the solid order book and the company's efforts to pass on price cost increases from rising raw material and energy prices with the lower demand situation as lead times in wind projects remain significant and its customers are expected to reduce investments in the industrial segment. The company has started to implement price escalation clauses into its contracts or otherwise increase selling prices, but given the stretched margins at their customer base, we believe that profitability will remain being subdued in the next 12 months. Additionally, the investments into further capacity in Asia weighs on the company's free cash flow generation but are necessary to improve profitability and execute on the expected order increase.

More generally, the B3 CFR reflects (1) the leading market position within the highly consolidated market for wind gearboxes, where it holds the number one position outside of China and stabilising effect of an important aftermarket business; (2) mission critical nature of gearboxes in wind turbines, however, only making up a moderate portion of the bill of materials of OEMs; (3) its industrial division, with a very diversified end market exposure as well as a decent share of service revenue; (4) diversified manufacturing footprint for its size, with facilities in the US, Europe and Asia and (5) expected execution of cost savings program to restore profitability within 24 months.

The rating is, however constrained by Flender's (1) short financial track record as a stand-alone company; (2) high dependency on the overall health of the wind turbine industry; (3) relatively low profitability for parts of the business; (4) risk of continued price pressure on turbine manufacturers, which could spill over on suppliers like Flender and (5) leveraged capital structure, which has been further stretched by a dividend recapitalization and the expectation of limited improvements, e.g. reflected in a low free cash flow / debt (before dividends), driven by expected high capital expenditure in the next 12-18 months.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company can return to revenue growth and increasing profitability so that Moody's adjusted leverage declines into the required guidance for the B3 rating category in the next 12-18 months. We project Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA to exceed 6.5x and negative free cash flow / debt in fiscal 2023 and a rebound of both metrics in fiscal 2024. The stable outlook assumes that no further dividends will be paid in our forward view.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure requires a sustained track record of Flender as a standalone entity, reflected in (1) sustaining a debt / EBITDA ratio below 6.0x as; (2) the EBITA margin maintained above 5%; and (3) FCF/debt moving towards 5%, and (4) EBITA/Interest moving towards 2.0x and (5) a solid liquidity profile.

Negative ratings pressure could arise if (1) the company failed to sustain debt / EBITDA below 7.0x; (2) the EBITA margin deteriorates sustainably below 5%; (3) continuous negative free cash flow / debt ratio, (4) EBITA/Interest declines towards 1.0x and (5) if the company's liquidity starts to weaken.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Flender's liquidity as adequate. As of September 2022, the company had €162 million cash on balance sheet and to €205 million (€149 million available) senior secured RCF. These funds are sufficient to cover the expected negative free cash flow in fiscal year 2023.

The RCF is subject to a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant, tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%, net of cash balances.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The group's €1,320 million equivalent term loan B and €205 million senior secured RCF are guaranteed by certain material subsidiaries and secured mainly by share pledges and certain intercompany receivables. All debt is treated pari passu. Applying the 50% standard recovery rate for unsecured capital structures, both the term loan B and the RCF are rated B3 in line with the CFR.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Bocholt, Germany, Flender is a manufacturer of mechanical drive technology with a product and service portfolio of gearboxes, couplings and generators for a broad range of industries, with a large focus on the wind turbine market. Founded in 1899 and part of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (A1 stable) since 2005, the company has been carved out in March 2021 and is owned by funds affiliated with the Carlyle Group. For its fiscal year of 2022, ending September 30, the company reported revenue of €2.3 billion and EBITA of €157 million.

