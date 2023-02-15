Moody's downgrades Flint's CFR to Caa3, changes outlook to stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of ColourOz MidCo (Flint or the company) including its long term corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently Moody's downgraded the senior secured first lien term loans B and senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF), issued by COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH and the senior secured first lien term loan B issued by FDS Holdings BV to Caa2 from Caa1. In the same action Moody's downgraded the senior secured second lien term loans issued by COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH to C from Caa3. Moody's also changed the outlooks on Flint, COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH and FDS Holdings BV to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Absent a refinancing or equity injection, Flint does not have sufficient liquidity to repay its first lien term loans of approximately €1.2 billion equivalent maturing in September 2023. The rating agency understands the company is actively exploring refinancing options. Today's rating action reflects the increased probability of a distressed exchange that Moody's would consider a default prior to this maturity.

Rising raw material costs have weighed on Flint's operating performance during the first nine months of 2022, and despite a stabilization of raw material costs, Moody's expects continued weakness in end market demand through at least early 2023. For 2022, Moody's estimates Flint's gross debt to EBITDA could increase above 9.0x and forecasts negative free cash flow of around €100 million, which makes a successful refinancing of the existing debt at an interest rate the company can sustain unlikely.

Flint's ratings primarily reflect the company's near term debt maturities and elevated financial leverage. Despite some pass through of higher input costs, Flint's reported EBITDA has declined and working capital consumption and continued restructuring expenses hurt free cash flow during 2022. However, Flint's leading market share in both of its business segments and exposure to the more stable higher margin and structurally growing packaging and digital printing segments, together with its globally diversified manufacturing base, aligned with global revenue diversification, continue to support its rating.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Flint's liquidity as weak. As of September 30, 2022, the company had €143 million of cash on hand. The company also has a €71 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) issued under COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH and $55 million shareholder asset-based lending (ABL) facility, neither of which had any outstanding borrowings as of September 30, 2022. As both of these facilities are due in March 2023 we do not consider these facilities as committed sources of liquidity given the imminent maturity dates. The company has a minimum liquidity covenant set at €60 million, which the company was in compliance with as of September 30, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could materialize with strong visible near term improvements in performance resulting in Moody's pro forma adjusted gross debt/EBITDA decreasing towards 8.0x combined with a successful refinancing of its capital structure at manageable interest rates.

Negative ratings pressure would likely result if the company's operating performance and/or liquidity deteriorates worse than Moody's expectations, or if the company fails to successfully refinance its debt.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations for Flint were a driver of the rating action. This primarily reflects the company's lack of timely progress to address upcoming debt maturities.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Luxembourg, ColourOz MidCo (Flint) is one of the largest global producers and integrated suppliers of inks, with a wide range of support services for the printing industry. Flint operates through two segments that manufacture and sell printing inks and other print process consumables. Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Koch Equity Development LLC each own 50% of the company. In the nine months ended 30 September 2022, Flint had revenue of €1.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

