Moody's downgrades Fly Leasing (corporate family to B3 from B1), outlook remains negative

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Fly Leasing Limited's (FLY) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B1 and its senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from B3. Moody's also downgraded to B2 from Ba3 the backed term loan ratings of FLY's subsidiaries, Fly Funding II S.a.r.l. and Fly Willow Funding Limited. Moody's has maintained negative outlooks on all three companies.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Fly Leasing Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

..Issuer: Fly Funding II S.a.r.l.

....Gtd 1st Lien Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3

..Issuer: Fly Willow Funding Limited

....Gtd Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fly Leasing Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Fly Funding II S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Fly Willow Funding Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's downgrade of FLY's ratings considered the lack of a meaningful turnaround in the company's profitability and cash generating capacity and the level of uncertainty concerning its ability to generate sufficient cash to satisfy or refinance its debt obligations. This uncertainty includes pertaining to the timing and valuation of aircraft sales that appear to be necessary in order to alleviate its liquidity needs. At 31 March, FLY had approximately $127 million of unrestricted cash and Moody's expects it to be challenged to generate positive free cash flow (currently anticipated to be approximately $40 million free cash flow deficit) in the next 12 months, given the company's substantial term loan amortization payment requirements that fall due in this period. The company's financial flexibility is further limited by its high reliance on secured funding, leaving very little in the form of unencumbered assets, and its lack of a committed revolving credit facility. All of these factors create refinancing risk for FLY's $400 million senior unsecured notes that mature in October 2024.

Moody's also anticipates that Fly's Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA leverage (10.7x for the trailing-12 months' through March 2022) will remain elevated but will moderately improve as the company increases its fleet size and uses a portion of its restricted cash to repay some of its outstanding debt. Moody's anticipates that air travel demand will continue to gradually increase towards 2019 levels through 2023. The majority of FLY's fleet is comprised of modern narrow-body aircraft used primarily in domestic and regional travel, which has better prospects of improved volumes as air travel demand continues to recover.

The B2 ratings for the secured term loan obligations are a notch above FLY's B3 CFR, reflecting these loans' security interest in aircraft as well as the loss-absorbing benefit that accrues to the loans from FLY's senior unsecured notes. FLY's senior unsecured notes' Caa2 rating is two notches below FLY's CFR, reflecting the notes' structural subordination in the group's capital structure.

FLY's negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that it will continue to suffer a deficit of free cash flow during the next twelve months and incorporates the level of uncertainty surrounding the timing and value of asset sales that could alleviate some of its liquidity pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if FLY's revenue and earnings substantially improve, such that debt-to-EBITDA leverage improves to below 8.0x on a sustained basis, and the company's liquidity position substantially improves.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expectations surrounding the likelihood of default and recovery further weaken, including through a pre-emptive restructuring of debt obligations. This could be precipitated by further deterioration in liquidity or inability to sell aircraft on favorable terms.

Incorporated in Bermuda, FLY is a lessor of commercial aircraft and engines owned by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation since August 2021. As of 31 March 2022, the company had 67 aircraft and seven engines on lease and 4 aircraft off-lease and had total assets of $3.1 billion. Carlyle Aviation is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager with assets under management of $10.2 billion which owns and manages a fleet of 308 aircraft.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

