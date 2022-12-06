Moody's downgrades Fly Leasing (senior unsecured to Caa3 from Caa2) and changes outlook to stable; unsecured bond repurchase constitutes limited default

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded Fly Leasing Limited's (FLY) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and its senior unsecured rating to Caa3 from Caa2. Moody's also downgraded the backed term loan ratings of Fly Funding II S.a.r.l. to B3 from B2. Moody's changed the outlooks for both entities to stable from negative.

Additionally, FLY recently repurchased approximately $100 million of unsecured bonds at a substantial discount in the secondary market. Moody's views a meaningful amount of debt repurchased at a substantial discount to be a distressed exchange and a limited default. After the repurchase, the amount of remaining bonds outstanding is $299 million, maturing in October 2024.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Fly Leasing Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

..Issuer: Fly Funding II S.a.r.l.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fly Leasing Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Fly Funding II S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's downgrade of FLY's ratings was driven by the company's diminished prospects for servicing its debt with cash flows from its existing fleet, and a greater reliance on the value of its aircraft to meet its financial obligations over time. As of 30 September 2022, FLY had approximately $35 million of unrestricted cash on hand (subsequent to the third quarter results, the sponsor contributed $90 million of capital, approximately $40 million of which was used to repurchase a portion of unsecured bonds) and Moody's expects it to be challenged to generate positive free cash flow in the next 12 months given the company's substantial term loan amortization payment requirements that come due over this period. The company's financial flexibility is further limited by its high reliance on secured funding, leaving very little in the form of unencumbered assets, and its lack of a committed revolving credit facility.

While Moody's believes that there is residual value from the assets securing FLY's existing financing arrangements to support the recovery of the remaining senior unsecured obligations in the event of default, certain secured borrowings maturing subsequent to the senior unsecured bonds may create a timing issue for the senior unsecured bondholders to achieve the expected recovery. Of note, the Fly Funding II S.a.r.l. term loan and Magellan Acquisition Limited facility mature in August and December of 2025, respectively, while the remaining senior unsecured bonds outstanding mature in October 2024. Additionally, the recently executed AASET 2021-1 asset-backed securitization transaction has an expected final payment date of 16 October 2028 and a final maturity date of 16 November 2041.

FLY recently repurchased approximately $100 million in senior unsecured bonds. After the repurchase, the company has $299 million of bonds outstanding due 15 October 2024. The company has limited cash ($34.8 million as of 30 September 2022), but the sponsor, Carlyle Aviation, has been using capital from its SASOF International Master V Fund L.P. to provide additional liquidity to the company and to repurchase a portion of the outstanding bonds.

FLY has a $93 million term loan (FLY Alladin Acquisition facility) maturing on 15 June 2023, which it must address in the next six months. And while FLY has substantially reduced the balance of the term loan from $206.3 million in the last nine months, primarily from the proceeds of a recent securitization, the prospects of refinancing the remaining balance are uncertain given the state of debt capital markets and the nature of the collateral securing this term loan, which is currently leased to one customer.

Moody's also anticipates that FLY's Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage (8.2x for the last 12 months through September 2022) will remain elevated but will moderately improve due to debt repayment through required amortization. In the third quarter, FLY utilized the proceeds from its securitization program to reduce the term loans' balance.

FLY's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, despite the company's challenging operating performance, the value of the aircraft, given expectations of sustained air travel demand over time, will provide repayment capacity for its existing creditors.

The B3 rating for the secured term loan obligation is one notch above FLY's Caa1 CFR, reflecting the loans' security interest in aircraft as well as the loss-absorbing benefit that accrues to the loans from FLY's senior unsecured notes. FLY's senior unsecured notes' Caa3 rating is two notches below FLY's CFR, reflecting the notes' structural subordination in the group's capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if FLY's liquidity position improves from the cash flows of the remaining fleet and sustained air travel demand results in significantly better aircraft values, resulting in better-than-expected recovery prospects.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expectations surrounding the likelihood of default and recovery weaken further, including through a pre-emptive restructuring of debt obligations. This could be precipitated by further deterioration in liquidity or the inability to sell aircraft on favorable terms.

Incorporated in Bermuda, FLY is a lessor of commercial aircraft and engines owned by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation since August 2021. As of 30 September 2022, the company had 67 aircraft and seven engines on lease and one aircraft off-lease and had managed assets of $1.8 billion. Carlyle Aviation is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager with assets under management of $10.2 billion, which owns and manages a fleet of 308 aircraft.

