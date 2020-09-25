Moody's downgrades Fly Leasing's long-term senior unsecured rating to B3 from B1, citing weaker than expected liquidity, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
its ratings for Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) and its subsidiaries,
including the company's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from
Ba3 and its long-term senior unsecured rating to B3 from B1.
The senior secured bank credit facility rating for Fly Funding II S.a.r.l.
were also downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2. These rating actions conclude
the review for downgrade initiated on 4 June 2020 to evaluate the impact
of the global downturn in air travel on the company's credit profile.
The outlook is negative.
The disruption in air travel globally is related to the coronavirus pandemic,
which Moody's regards as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
"FLY does have substantial unencumbered assets and cash to address
its $325 million senior unsecured notes maturing in October of
next year but anticipated decline in earnings and cash flow will further
pressure its already levered financial risk profile" said Inna Bodeck,
a vice president at Moody's Investors Service.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Fly Leasing Limited
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to B3 from B1
..Issuer: Fly Funding II S.a.r.l.
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Fly Leasing Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Fly Funding II S.a.r.l.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's downgraded FLY's corporate family rating to B1 from
Ba3 due to the pressure on the company's current liquidity position
associated with the need to address its upcoming notes maturity in October
2021. FLY's rating continues to reflect its improved fleet
composition, benefiting from the company's sale of older aircraft
and acquisition of newer models, resulting in reduced aircraft remarketing
and residual risks. Additionally, the majority of FLY's
fleet is comprised of narrow-body aircraft used primarily in domestic
travel, which, Moody's believes, has better prospects
of improved utilization rate overtime as the domestic travel recovers.
Moody's currently expects that air passenger demand will recover strongly
toward 2019 levels during 2023. Nonetheless, the company
does have a fair amount of aircraft (approximately 26% of the entire
fleet as at 30 June 2020) coming up for renewal by the end of 2021,
creating uncertainty around the company's ability to re-lease
some of its older aircraft. This, in turn, increases
the downside risks for FLY's revenues, earnings and cash flow.
As such, Moody's anticipates that FLY's debt-to-EBITDA
leverage (6.8x for the last 12 months ending 30 June 2020 incorporating
Moody's standard adjustments) will remain high as the earnings slightly
decline with the shrinking aircraft fleet. FLY's experienced external
manager BBAM Limited Partnership (BBAM) remains a source of operational
and remarketing strength for FLY, although its management relationships
with Incline Aviation Fund and Nomura Babcock and Brown Co.,
Ltd. (Nomura Babcock & Brown) create conflict of interest concerns.
FLY's ratings also reflect its high airline lessee concentrations and
greater reliance than previously anticipated on confidence sensitive secured
funding that encumbers its assets. At 30 June 2020, FLY's
top ten airline customers comprised approximately 62% of the carrying
value of its fleet, whereas its larger competitors' customer concentration
ranged more favorably from 30% to 45%, as at the same
reporting date.
FLY has a good liquidity position supported by existing cash ($289
million as of 30 June 2020) and Moody's anticipates free cash flow
of approximately $220 million over the next 12 months. These
cash sources provide good coverage of the $170 million required
annual term loan amortization and other expenses, including $23
million cash collateral potentially required to be posted under its residual
value guarantee agreements. Moody's expects FLY's upcoming
October 2021 unsecured notes maturity, along with term loan's
and Magellan facility's capital calls will put the company's
liquidity position under pressure. This in turn will create greater
reliance on the repayment of rent deferrals in the amount of approximately
$50 million by the end of 2021 as anticipated by FLY. The
company does not currently have any external committed revolving facilities.
Aircraft lessors have accommodated airlines by agreeing to short-term
deferrals of a portion of lease payments in exchange for repayment with
interest on an agreed schedule. FLY had agreed with airline customers
to temporarily defer rental collections totaling $83 million at
30 June 2020, which represented about 20% of FLY's rental
revenues for the previous 12 months. Moody's expects that many
weakened airlines will press for extensions of existing rent deferral
agreements and repayment schedules, extending the temporary weakening
of FLY's operating cash flow. Revenue declines associated with
defaulted leases and the increased difficulty of redeploying aircraft
into alternate lease arrangements given the weak demand environment will
further weaken operating cash flows until leased aircraft demand strengthens
as air travel volumes recover.
A credit challenge for FLY and other aircraft leasing companies is navigating
the unprecedented decline in the aviation sector that has accompanied
the global coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that air passenger
demand will recover strongly toward 2019 levels during 2023, but
during the interim weak airline performance will result in higher lease
defaults and lower leased aircraft utilization and lease rates,
negatively affecting lessors' rental revenues, earnings and cash
flows through 2022. As a result of these credit challenges,
Moody's has lowered its assessment of aircraft lessors' operating environment
to Ba1 from Baa2 to reflect lower expected industry stability.
Moody's does expect that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft
acquisition capital for the airline industry and that recovery will provide
new leasing opportunities that will help to revive cash flows and earnings.
Airlines focused on capital efficiency will likely see value in leasing
lower-cost mid-life narrow-body aircraft as air travel
demand recovers, particularly if fuel costs remain low, which
should benefit demand for FLY's fleet and strengthen its earnings and
cash flow prospects, once the recovery in air travel is more established.
Moody's downgraded senior unsecured notes by two notches to B3 from
B1, and the CFR by one notch to B1 from Ba3, recognizing weakened
asset coverage.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that FLY's
earnings and liquidity could weaken more than anticipated in a challenging
near-term operating environment. It also incorporates the
assumption that FLY will refinance over the next three months its senior
unsecured notes maturing in October 2021 and that the company will collect
the majority of its deferral payments by the end of 2021.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects
on FLY of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it
has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) experiences higher
than expected deterioration in its topline and earnings; 2) reduces
its liquidity cushion through higher than expected loans' capital
calls, further payment deferrals or other cash needs; 3) is
unable to refinance its senior unsecured notes over the next three months;
or 3) experiences deterioration in other key metrics, including
tangible equity / tangible assets decline to less than 20%,
stemming from challenging economic conditions.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to exhibit sustainability
of its earnings structure by consistently renewing its upcoming leases
and maintaining its current scale, and is able to maintain good
liquidity profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
