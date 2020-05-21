Moody's downgrades Fogo De Chao to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Fogo De Chao, Inc.'s ("Fogo") corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3, its probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and its senior secured bank facilities rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade considers the longer than anticipated COVID-19 related mandated closure of the company's in-store dining units, the expectation that local jurisdictions will limit unit capacity when allowing restaurants to re-open, and weakened consumer demand driven by safety concerns and the economic fall-out of the pandemic. Assuming a very slow ramp up of unit openings at reduced capacity, the company will have a very thin liquidity cushion thereby increasing the probability of default should the ramp-up falter. Assuming EBITDA can ramp-up in 2021 to approximately 75% of 2019 levels, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA would increase to around 7.0x with EBIT/interest near 1.0x.

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the pace of unit re-openings, the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections and weak consumer demand in light economic weakness and safety concerns.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Fogo De Chao, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fogo De Chao, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector will be one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in the credit profile of restaurant companies, including their exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending have left them vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fogo De Chão, Inc. is constrained by the COVID-19 related unit closures, weak liquidity and its small size and limited product offering diversity relative to other rated restaurant chains. Fogo De Chão is also subject to potential earnings volatility due to exposure to commodities such as beef, and exposure to currency fluctuations as 8.6% of revenue is generated in Brazil while all the debt is denominated in US dollars. Prior to the pandemic, Fogo De Chão benefited from its strong operating margins, which are largely attributable to its continuous service model (gaucho chefs serve tableside) and lower operating costs relative to peers and brand awareness within its core markets. The company's geographic diversity in both the U.S. and Brazil, as well as its unique Brazilian steakhouse customer experience, helped drive same store sales and cash generation.

The company is reducing costs, deferring rent, managing working capital and lowering capital spending to manage through this period of disruption. Fogo's liquidity is weak due to a material cash burn given the duration of unit closures. Moody's estimates the revolver will be fully utilized and may be insufficient to support operations should the anticipated re-opening of units at reduced capacity stall. Additionally, the company is likely to need a waiver of its leverage covenant later in the year. Fogo has no near-term maturities (revolver expires in April 2023 and term loan matures in April 2025).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the anticipated re-opening of units stalls, thereby squeezing liquidity or if the probability of default increases for any reason. The outlook could change to stable if when operations stabilize and the company can maintain adequate liquidity. Given the negative outlook and the severity of the crisis, an upgrade is unlikely at the current time. However, ratings could be upgraded once demand rebounds, debt/ EBITDA improves to below 6.5x and EBIT/interest is sustained around 1.0x and liquidity is adequate.

Fogo De Chão, Inc. (initially "Prime Cut Merger Sub Inc.") based in Plano, TX, operates a Brazilian steakhouse ("Churrascaria") restaurant chain with 43 restaurants in the U.S., 8 in Brazil, 4 joint venture restaurants in Mexico and 2 joint venture restaurants in the Middle East. Revenue for the twelve month period December 29, 2019 was approximately $350 million, with about 91% derived in the U.S. Fogo De Chão is owned by affiliates of Rhône Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

