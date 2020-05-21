Moody's downgrades Fogo De Chao to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Fogo De Chao, Inc.'s ("Fogo") corporate
family rating to Caa1 from B3, its probability of default rating
to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and its senior secured bank facilities
rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook is negative.
The downgrade considers the longer than anticipated COVID-19 related
mandated closure of the company's in-store dining units,
the expectation that local jurisdictions will limit unit capacity when
allowing restaurants to re-open, and weakened consumer demand
driven by safety concerns and the economic fall-out of the pandemic.
Assuming a very slow ramp up of unit openings at reduced capacity,
the company will have a very thin liquidity cushion thereby increasing
the probability of default should the ramp-up falter. Assuming
EBITDA can ramp-up in 2021 to approximately 75% of 2019
levels, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA would increase to around 7.0x
with EBIT/interest near 1.0x.
The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the pace of unit re-openings,
the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections and weak consumer
demand in light economic weakness and safety concerns.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Fogo De Chao, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Fogo De Chao, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector
will be one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in the credit profile of restaurant companies, including
their exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending
have left them vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Fogo De Chão, Inc. is constrained by the COVID-19
related unit closures, weak liquidity and its small size and limited
product offering diversity relative to other rated restaurant chains.
Fogo De Chão is also subject to potential earnings volatility due
to exposure to commodities such as beef, and exposure to currency
fluctuations as 8.6% of revenue is generated in Brazil while
all the debt is denominated in US dollars. Prior to the pandemic,
Fogo De Chão benefited from its strong operating margins,
which are largely attributable to its continuous service model (gaucho
chefs serve tableside) and lower operating costs relative to peers and
brand awareness within its core markets. The company's geographic
diversity in both the U.S. and Brazil, as well as
its unique Brazilian steakhouse customer experience, helped drive
same store sales and cash generation.
The company is reducing costs, deferring rent, managing working
capital and lowering capital spending to manage through this period of
disruption. Fogo's liquidity is weak due to a material cash
burn given the duration of unit closures. Moody's estimates
the revolver will be fully utilized and may be insufficient to support
operations should the anticipated re-opening of units at reduced
capacity stall. Additionally, the company is likely to need
a waiver of its leverage covenant later in the year. Fogo has no
near-term maturities (revolver expires in April 2023 and term loan
matures in April 2025).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the anticipated re-opening of
units stalls, thereby squeezing liquidity or if the probability
of default increases for any reason. The outlook could change to
stable if when operations stabilize and the company can maintain adequate
liquidity. Given the negative outlook and the severity of the crisis,
an upgrade is unlikely at the current time. However, ratings
could be upgraded once demand rebounds, debt/ EBITDA improves to
below 6.5x and EBIT/interest is sustained around 1.0x and
liquidity is adequate.
Fogo De Chão, Inc. (initially "Prime Cut Merger
Sub Inc.") based in Plano, TX, operates a Brazilian
steakhouse ("Churrascaria") restaurant chain with 43 restaurants
in the U.S., 8 in Brazil, 4 joint venture restaurants
in Mexico and 2 joint venture restaurants in the Middle East. Revenue
for the twelve month period December 29, 2019 was approximately
$350 million, with about 91% derived in the U.S.
Fogo De Chão is owned by affiliates of Rhône Capital.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
