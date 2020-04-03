Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Ford Credit de Mexico S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, ER Related Research Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Ford Credit de México S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, ER Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Ford Credit de México's ratings; outlook is stable Rating Action: Moody's rates Baa3 and Aa3.mx Ford Credit de México's certificados bursátiles, negative outlook Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Ford Credit de México's ratings, outlook remains negative Rating Action: Moody's affirms Ford Credit de México's ratings and changes the outlook to negative Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Ford Credit de México's ratings; places ratings for review for further downgrade 03 Apr 2020 Mexico, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's de México (Moody's) has today downgraded Ford Credit de México, S.A. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objetivo Múltiple, Entidad Regulada's (Ford Credit de México) backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt ratings to Ba2, from Ba1, and its backed long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt rating to A2.mx, from A1.mx. Both ratings were placed on review for further downgrade. Ford Credit de México's backed short-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt program rating of MX-1 was also placed on review for downgrade. In turn, Moody's affirmed the company's backed short-term global local currency senior unsecured debt program rating of Not Prime. This rating action follows a similar action taken by Moody's on the ratings of Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (FMC, senior unsecured rating of Ba2, ratings on review for downgrade) on 25 March 2020, which, in turn, follows the downgrade of its parent, Ford Motor Company (Ford, senior unsecured debt ratings of Ba2, rating on review for downgrade). Ford Credit de México's ratings benefit from an explicit guarantee from FMC, which in turn, benefits from support from its ultimate parent, Ford. Both ratings were placed on review for further downgrade. Ford Credit de México's backed short-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt program rating of MX-1 was also placed on review for downgrade. In turn, Moody's affirmed the company's backed short-term global local currency senior unsecured debt program rating of Not Prime. This rating action follows a similar action taken by Moody's on the ratings of Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (FMC, senior unsecured rating of Ba2, ratings on review for downgrade) on 25 March 2020, which, in turn, follows the downgrade of its parent, Ford Motor Company (Ford, senior unsecured debt ratings of Ba2, rating on review for downgrade). Ford Credit de México's ratings benefit from an explicit guarantee from FMC, which in turn, benefits from support from its ultimate parent, Ford. The following ratings were downgraded and placed on review for downgrade: Ford Credit de México S.A de C.V, SOFOM, ER (600065473) -Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt ratings to Ba2 from Ba1, outlook changed to rating under review, from stable (FORD 19, FORD 19-2) -Backed long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt rating to A2.mx, from A1.mx, rating under review (FORD 19, FORD 19-2) The following ratings were placed on review for downgrade: Ford Credit de México S.A de C.V, SOFOM, ER (600065473) -Backed short-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt program rating of MX-1, rating under review The following rating was affirmed: Ford Credit de México S.A de C.V, SOFOM, ER (600065473) -Backed short-term global local currency senior unsecured debt program rating of Not Prime Outlook action: Ford Credit de México S.A de C.V, SOFOM, ER (600065473) Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The downgrade of Ford Credit de México follows a similar actions taken on FMC and Ford. Ford's weaker credit profile will have negative implications for FMC's access to funding and its financing volumes. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Ford remains vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company is vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Ford of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Ford's Ba2 ratings reflects what is an already-stressed credit profile and a very long-term restructuring program. The company is now additionally burdened by the prospect of a severe and prolonged decline in automotive maker precipitated by the coronavirus. For further details and rationale on the actions on FMC and Ford, please refer to the press release "Moody's downgrades Ford's senior debt rating to Ba2 from Ba1; places ratings under review for further downgrade" (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_420583) and "Moody's downgrades Ford Credit's long-term senior unsecured rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and places ratings on review for downgrade" (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_420798). Ford Credit de México's ratings reflect a full, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee (i.e. credit substitution) from FMC to any issuance under the company's long- and short-term revolving debt program (Programa de Certificados Bursátiles de Corto y Largo Plazo con Carácter Revolvente) of up to MXN20 billion. The terms and conditions of the parental guarantee fulfill eight of Moody's nine core principles for credit substitution, namely it; (i) it is irrevocable and unconditional; (ii) it promises full and timely payment of the underlying obligations; (iii) it covers payment -- not merely collection; (iv) covers preference payments, fraudulent conveyance charges, and other payments that have been rescinded, repudiated, or "clawed back"; (v) the guarantor waives all defenses; (vi) its term extends as long as the term of the underlying obligation; (vii) it is enforceable against the guarantor, and (viii) it is governed under New York law, a jurisdiction hospitable to the enforcement of guarantees. The guarantee does not satisfy one of Moody's core principles of Credit Substitution, specifically that the transfer, assignment or amendment of the guarantee by the guarantor should only be permissible if it does not result in a deterioration of the credit support provided by the guarantee. Nevertheless, this weakness is offset by the strategic fit and importance of Ford Credit de México's operation for FMC and Ford, the fact that the companies share the name, and the reputational risk that a default by Ford Credit de México would represent for FMC and Ford. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors play an important role in Moody's assessment of FMC's credit quality. As its relationship with Ford is key to its business, the environmental considerations are closely aligned to those of Ford. While the environmental challenges related to tightening emissions regulations in key global markets may not affect Ford's near-term profitability, they could weigh on credit quality of automakers and their captives globally in the longer term. Moody's does not have any particular concerns regarding FMC's governance. The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially slow economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year. Moody's forecasts a decline in Mexico's GDP of about 3.7% in 2020 followed by a modest recovery for 2021. The full extent of the economic costs will be unclear for some time. Fear of contagion will dampen consumer and business activity. The longer it takes for households and businesses to resume normal activity, the greater the economic impact. Fiscal and monetary policy measures will likely help limit the damage in individual economies. The coronavirus outbreak will have a direct negative impact on the asset quality and profitability of banks and finance companies, in some cases in a pronounced manner, for example for undiversified entities with material exposure to high-risk sectors and small and medium-sized enterprises. Moody's also views risks to be elevated for business models reliant on spread income, equity indices and sustained low rates. The A2.mx national scale rating is the sole Mexican national scale rating corresponding to the Ba2 global scale rating. The MX-1 is the sole short-term Mexican national scale rating corresponding to the A2.mx long-term Mexican national scale rating. Given that Ford Credit de México's ratings is based upon FMC's guarantee, the outlook changed to ratings under review from stable. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given that they are on review for downgrade. In turn, Ford Credit de México's ratings will be downgraded further if the senior unsecured ratings of FMC are downgraded. The long-term Mexican National Scale rating of A2.mx indicates issuers or issues with strong creditworthiness relative to other domestic issuers. Issuers rated MX-1 have the strongest ability to repay short-term senior unsecured debt obligations relative to other domestic issuers. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in 25 May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology. The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Ford Credit de México S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, ER's rating is between 1 January 2016 and 30 September 2019 (source: Financial statements , public on the issuer website). Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, parties not involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination. A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx. The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 10 Septiembre 2019. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information. Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Felipe Carvallo

