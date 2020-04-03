Moody's downgrades Ford Credit de México's ratings; places ratings for review for further downgrade

Mexico, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's de México (Moody's) has today downgraded Ford Credit de
México, S.A. de C.V., Sociedad
Financiera de Objetivo Múltiple, Entidad Regulada's
(Ford Credit de México) backed long-term global local currency
senior unsecured debt ratings to Ba2, from Ba1, and its backed
long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt rating to
A2.mx, from A1.mx. Both ratings were placed
on review for further downgrade. Ford Credit de México's
backed short-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt
program rating of MX-1 was also placed on review for downgrade.
In turn, Moody's affirmed the company's backed short-term
global local currency senior unsecured debt program rating of Not Prime.
This rating action follows a similar action taken by Moody's on
the ratings of Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (FMC, senior unsecured
rating of Ba2, ratings on review for downgrade) on 25 March 2020,
which, in turn, follows the downgrade of its parent,
Ford Motor Company (Ford, senior unsecured debt ratings of Ba2,
rating on review for downgrade).
Ford Credit de México's ratings benefit from an explicit
guarantee from FMC, which in turn, benefits from support from
its ultimate parent, Ford.
The following ratings were downgraded and placed on review for downgrade:
Ford Credit de México S.A de C.V, SOFOM,
ER (600065473)
-Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured
debt ratings to Ba2 from Ba1, outlook changed to rating under review,
from stable (FORD 19, FORD 19-2)
-Backed long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured
debt rating to A2.mx, from A1.mx, rating under
review (FORD 19, FORD 19-2)
The following ratings were placed on review for downgrade:
Ford Credit de México S.A de C.V, SOFOM,
ER (600065473)
-Backed short-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured
debt program rating of MX-1, rating under review
The following rating was affirmed:
Ford Credit de México S.A de C.V, SOFOM,
ER (600065473)
-Backed short-term global local currency senior unsecured
debt program rating of Not Prime
Outlook action:
Ford Credit de México S.A de C.V, SOFOM,
ER (600065473)
Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Ford Credit de México follows a similar actions
taken on FMC and Ford. Ford's weaker credit profile will have negative
implications for FMC's access to funding and its financing volumes.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive industry
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Ford remains
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and the company is vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to
spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Ford of
the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Ford's Ba2 ratings reflects what is an already-stressed credit
profile and a very long-term restructuring program. The
company is now additionally burdened by the prospect of a severe and prolonged
decline in automotive maker precipitated by the coronavirus.
For further details and rationale on the actions on FMC and Ford,
please refer to the press release "Moody's downgrades Ford's
senior debt rating to Ba2 from Ba1; places ratings under review for
further downgrade" (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_420583)
and "Moody's downgrades Ford Credit's long-term
senior unsecured rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and places ratings on review for
downgrade" (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_420798).
Ford Credit de México's ratings reflect a full, irrevocable
and unconditional guarantee (i.e. credit substitution) from
FMC to any issuance under the company's long- and short-term
revolving debt program (Programa de Certificados Bursátiles de
Corto y Largo Plazo con Carácter Revolvente) of up to MXN20 billion.
The terms and conditions of the parental guarantee fulfill eight of Moody's
nine core principles for credit substitution, namely it; (i)
it is irrevocable and unconditional; (ii) it promises full and timely
payment of the underlying obligations; (iii) it covers payment --
not merely collection; (iv) covers preference payments, fraudulent
conveyance charges, and other payments that have been rescinded,
repudiated, or "clawed back"; (v) the guarantor waives all
defenses; (vi) its term extends as long as the term of the underlying
obligation; (vii) it is enforceable against the guarantor,
and (viii) it is governed under New York law, a jurisdiction hospitable
to the enforcement of guarantees.
The guarantee does not satisfy one of Moody's core principles of Credit
Substitution, specifically that the transfer, assignment or
amendment of the guarantee by the guarantor should only be permissible
if it does not result in a deterioration of the credit support provided
by the guarantee. Nevertheless, this weakness is offset by
the strategic fit and importance of Ford Credit de México's operation
for FMC and Ford, the fact that the companies share the name,
and the reputational risk that a default by Ford Credit de México
would represent for FMC and Ford.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors play an important
role in Moody's assessment of FMC's credit quality. As its relationship
with Ford is key to its business, the environmental considerations
are closely aligned to those of Ford. While the environmental challenges
related to tightening emissions regulations in key global markets may
not affect Ford's near-term profitability, they could weigh
on credit quality of automakers and their captives globally in the longer
term. Moody's does not have any particular concerns regarding FMC's
governance.
The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply
and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially slow
economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year.
Moody's forecasts a decline in Mexico's GDP of about 3.7%
in 2020 followed by a modest recovery for 2021.
The full extent of the economic costs will be unclear for some time.
Fear of contagion will dampen consumer and business activity. The
longer it takes for households and businesses to resume normal activity,
the greater the economic impact. Fiscal and monetary policy measures
will likely help limit the damage in individual economies. The
coronavirus outbreak will have a direct negative impact on the asset quality
and profitability of banks and finance companies, in some cases
in a pronounced manner, for example for undiversified entities with
material exposure to high-risk sectors and small and medium-sized
enterprises. Moody's also views risks to be elevated for business
models reliant on spread income, equity indices and sustained low
rates.
The A2.mx national scale rating is the sole Mexican national scale
rating corresponding to the Ba2 global scale rating.
The MX-1 is the sole short-term Mexican national scale rating
corresponding to the A2.mx long-term Mexican national scale
rating.
Given that Ford Credit de México's ratings is based upon
FMC's guarantee, the outlook changed to ratings under review
from stable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given that they are on review
for downgrade. In turn, Ford Credit de México's
ratings will be downgraded further if the senior unsecured ratings of
FMC are downgraded.
The long-term Mexican National Scale rating of A2.mx indicates
issuers or issues with strong creditworthiness relative to other domestic
issuers.
Issuers rated MX-1 have the strongest ability to repay short-term
senior unsecured debt obligations relative to other domestic issuers.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in 25 May 2017 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Ford Credit de México S.A. de C.V.,
SOFOM, ER's rating is between 1 January 2016 and 30 September 2019
(source: Financial statements , public on the issuer website).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, parties not involved in the ratings,
public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's
information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 10 Septiembre 2019.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Felipe Carvallo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653