Moody's downgrades Ford Credit's long-term senior unsecured rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and places ratings on review for downgrade

New York, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded
its ratings for Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (Ford Credit) and its subsidiaries,
including the Ba2 long-term senior unsecured rating. All
ratings were placed on review for further downgrade, except the
Not Prime short-term ratings that were affirmed.
The rating actions follow similar actions on the ratings for Ford Credit's
parent, Ford Motor Company (Ford, Ba2 corporate family rating,
review for downgrade). Please see separate press release dated
25 March 2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and
extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The current situation as well as the significant rise in used car prices
over the last decade place pressure on the credit strengths of the auto
captives, on which we maintain a negative outlook. Moody's
believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and lease residual
realization trends will worsen in the next 12-18 months.
Moody's notes, however, that US auto captive finance companies
are moderately well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system
absent meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected
deterioration of liquidity at the parent level.
In its analysis, Moody's incorporates the strategic importance
of captives to their auto affiliates due to their ability to stimulate
auto sales. Auto finance captives are expected to provide a consistent
source of purchase financing to dealers and consumers, thereby aiding
the auto manufacturers in meeting their sales objectives. The reliance
of the auto finance captives on their automotive parents for liquidity
remains high, although an important feature of auto finance companies
is their ultimate reliance on consumers and dealers to regularly make
monthly payments on their loans or leases thereby partially reducing debt
outstanding on the asset-backed securitization pools used by the
auto captives for a portion of the loans and leases.
To the extent that the capital markets with respect to the unsecured and
secured funding contract, captives will have to reduce the new origination
volumes although it will be to the disadvantage of the parent as the parent
aims to originate new sales once the environment stabilizes at its new
normal.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Ford Motor Credit Company LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Local Currency), Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1;
Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Subordinate Shelf, Downgraded to
(P)Ba3 from (P)Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: Ford Credit Canada Company
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1; Placed Under
Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: FCE Bank plc
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ford Motor Credit Company LLC
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP
....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed
NP
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)NP
..Issuer: Ford Credit Canada Company
....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed
NP
..Issuer: FCE Bank plc
....Backed Deposit Note Program, Affirmed
NP
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)NP
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ford Motor Credit Company LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Ford Credit Canada Company
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: FCE Bank plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The one-notch downgrade and placement on review for downgrade of
Ford Credit's long-term ratings was prompted by similar actions
taken on the ratings for its ultimate parent Ford. Ford's weaker
credit profile will have negative implications for Ford Credit's access
to funding and its financing volumes. Ford's support to Ford
Credit is evidenced by a support agreement under which Ford Credit can
require Ford to inject capital to restore leverage below an 11.5x
debt to equity threshold, should Ford Credit exceed the threshold.
As further evidence of support, Ford guarantees any draws by Ford
Credit as subsidiary borrower under Ford's revolving credit facility.
Ford Credit's unchanged ba2 stand-alone profile takes into consideration
the company's well managed portfolio asset quality and adequate
tangible equity to tangible assets capital cushion (8.9%
as 31 December 2019), protecting its creditors against unexpected
losses. Moody's believes that the capital cushion will remain
close to 9.0% under stress case Moody's assumptions.
Ford Credit is the only firm in Moody's rated auto captive portfolio
that has a relatively limited lease portfolio (19% of managed assets
as of 31 December 2019) making it less vulnerable to a potentially rapid
decline of used car prices. Moody's expects that Ford Credit's
managed receivables ($142 million as of 31 December 2019) will
decline but the extent of it is uncertain given the current market environment.
Additionally, while historically Ford Credit's debt to equity leverage
was managed to within its historical range of 8x to 9x, Moody's
believes that the likelihood that Ford Credit will distribute capital
to Ford for additional liquidity support is higher than before,
even if Ford's liquidity is very good, in Moody's view.
Moody's estimates that as a result of the one-notch rating
downgrade, the company's cost of debt funding will increase,
resulting in narrower finance margins. Additional credit challenges
for Ford Credit are its exposure to the performance trends of its parent
and its significant use of confidence-sensitive securitization,
which Moody's believes will substantially increase in the current
environment.
Ford Credit's liquidity is supported by approximately $8.2
billion of available cash (net of $3.5 billion in cash reserves
for ABS facilities) as well as $19.3 billion of committed
asset backed facilities in addition to availability of $2.2
billion under other unsecured credit facilities ($3bn capacity).
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors play an important
role in Moody's assessment of Ford Credit's credit quality. As
its relationship with Ford is key to its business, the environmental
considerations are closely aligned to those of Ford. While the
environmental challenges related to tightening emissions regulations in
key global markets may not affect Ford's near-term profitability,
they could weigh on credit quality of automakers and their captives globally
in the longer term. Moody's does not have any particular concerns
regarding Ford Credit's governance.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The review for downgrade indicates that ratings upgrades are unlikely
over the next 12-18 months. The ratings could be confirmed
upon conclusion of the review, if the ratings for Ford are confirmed.
A material decline in asset quality and profitability beyond Moody's
current expectations, diminished liquidity, or leverage (TCE/TMA)
to less than 8% could lead to lower stand-alone credit profile
for Ford Credit. Ford Credit's ratings could be downgraded
upon completion of the review if Ford's ratings are downgraded.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of
Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy
of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Inna Bodeck
VP - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653