Moody's downgrades Forest City Enterprises' CFR to B2, outlook is negative

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Forest City Enterprises, LP's ("Forest City" or "the REIT") corporate family rating to B2 from B1 as a result of growing concern about its financial flexibility due to low transaction volume in the commercial real estate market, and the potential for meaningful decline in its fixed charge coverage ratio in a higher rate environment. In the same rating action, the ratings of the REIT's senior secured bank credit facility were downgraded to B3 from B2.

The negative rating outlook reflects the REIT's modest liquidity position and deteriorating fixed charge coverage ratio. Meaningful exposure to office real estate in coastal markets contending with challenging operating environments is another consideration.

The following ratings have been downgraded:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Forest City Enterprises, LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Forest City Enterprises, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Forest City's B2 corporate family rating reflects its high-quality portfolio of multi-family, office and retail properties in urban locations, its long operating track record, its fully encumbered asset base, and the finite life of its owner, Brookfield's "BRSEP III" investment fund. Other significant rating considerations are its modest fixed charge coverage, high proportion of variable rate debt, elevated leverage ratios- specifically secured leverage, and implicit support from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM).

The REIT's scale and portfolio diversity have declined with asset sales, as can be expected for a finite life vehicle. Exposure to the office segment has increased with the sale of the life science exposure and some multi-family properties since YE 2020. The share of its office segment could further increase over the next 12-18 months given continued investor preference for multifamily assets relative to office properties. Buildings in New York and San Francisco account for 74% of the REIT's office portfolio and the market conditions remain challenging in both those cities. However, the REIT's newer and high-quality assets will likely outperform the market.

Forest City' aggregate leverage metrics would likely remain elevated over the next few quarters with secured debt remaining the likely source of the new financing. With floating rate debt accounting for 73% of aggregate debt, the fixed charge coverage ratio will decline over the next few quarters; the extent would depend on disposition volume and related debt repayments.

The REIT's liquidity position has weakened in large part due to the slowdown in the CRE transaction market and material upcoming debt maturities, approximately $1.3 billion of debt, Forest City's share not including extension options. Additional capital needs, related to development projects and leasing, would also be meaningful relative to its available liquidity of $423 million, from cash and revolver capacity, at the end of Q3 2022. The REIT's $400 million revolver matures in Q4 2023.

The negative rating outlook considers the potential for deterioration in the REIT's liquidity due to its fully encumbered portfolio, dividend obligations and upcoming debt maturities. The outlook also reflects the risks related to its floating rate debt exposure and, to a lesser extent, the operating performance of the office segment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if fixed charge coverage remains below 1.1x or if liquidity remains weak with insufficient reliable sources to meet capital needs over the next 12 months.

Rating upgrades are unlikely and would require fixed charge coverage above 1.7x on a sustained basis, net debt to EBITDA below 10x, and meaningful improvement in liquidity.

Headquartered in Cleveland Ohio, Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCE.A) is currently an independent real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate throughout the United States. Forest City reported gross assets of approximately $6.4 billion as of September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

