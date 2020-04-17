Moody's downgrades Forgital to B3; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to
B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR)
of F-Brasile S.p.A., an indirect holding
company of Italian aero-engine and industrial specialized components
manufacturer Forgital S.p.A. ("Forgital"
or "group"). Moody's also downgraded to B3 from
B2 the instrument rating on F-Brasile S.p.A.'s
$505 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 and to Ba3 from
Ba2 the rating on the €80 million backed senior secured revolving
credit facility. The outlook has been changed to negative from
stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The weaknesses in Forgital's
credit profile, including its high exposure to the commercial aerospace
market, which has been identified by Moody's to be significantly
affected by the shock, has left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
The downgrade to B3 reflects Moody's view that market conditions
in both of Forgital's segments, aerospace and industrial,
will significantly deteriorate this year against a coronavirus-led
downturn in economic activity, while the length and final implications
of the crisis are still hard to gauge at this stage. In particular,
Moody's expects a marked slowdown in demand in the group's
aerospace business after aircraft manufacturers' recent decision
to cut production rates for certain models equipped with engine programs
supplied by Forgital (e.g. Trent XWB), amid anticipated
shrinking passenger traffic. Moody's therefore forecasts
Forgital's topline and earnings to plunge during 2020 and only gradually
recover in the following years. The longer term recovery is highly
uncertain, as reflected in the negative outlook.
The projected drop in EBITDA will significantly increase Forgital's
Moody's-adjusted leverage, which the rating agency
expects to exceed its defined maximum debt/EBITDA ratio of 7x for a B3
rating over the next 12-18 months. Despite such weak levels,
which could be even higher or sustained longer as the demand recovery
beyond 2020 may not materialize as currently anticipated, the rating
action also takes into account Forgital's adequate liquidity profile
and still positive free cash flow generation in Moody's base scenario.
This should also be supported by potential mitigating actions evaluated
by the group, including cost cutting initiatives or participation
in state-funded support measurers, as and where appropriate,
besides disciplined capital spending and working capital management.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Forgital's liquidity as adequate, supported
by €41 million of cash on the balance sheet and the €80 million
fully available super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) as of 30
September 2019. These funds together with expected modest free
cash flow generation (assuming reduced capital spending of less than €20
million for 2020 and some working capital reductions) are more than sufficient
to cover minor short-term debt maturities and a potential earn-out
component connected to Forgital's acquisition in 2019.
The super senior RCF is subject to a springing super senior net leverage
covenant, tested when the facility is drawn down for more than 40%
(net of cash balances). Moody's expects Forgital to remain in compliance
with this covenant over the next 12-18 months.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's considers the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Forgital
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Forgital's
operating performance and credit metrics will materially weaken during
2020. Specifically, it balances Forgital's financial
leverage, which Moody's expects to exceed the 7x maximum level
for a B3 rating over the next 12-18 months, with modest positive
FCF generation and consistently adequate liquidity. Given the still
uncertain implications of the coronavirus spreading for Forgital and its
stakeholders, the negative outlook also mirrors a potential sharper
performance shortfall this year and slower demand recovery thereafter,
especially in the aerospace business.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider to downgrade Forgital, if (1) it failed to
reduce leverage below 7x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA by the end
of 2021, (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF turned negative,
(3) its liquidity profile deteriorated.
Upward pressure on the ratings would build, if Forgital's
(1) leverage reduced below 6x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA on a
sustainable basis, (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF remained consistently
positive, (3) at least adequate liquidity could be sustained.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, F-Brasile S.p.A.
is an intermediate holding company of the Forgital group, a leading
vertically integrated forging company servicing the commercial and military
aerospace industries and select industrial end-markets.
The group operates nine facilities in Italy, France and the USA
with around 1,200 employees worldwide.
Forgital supplies its products to aerospace (around 63% of group
sales as of LTM ended September 2019) and various industrial end-markets
(37%). For LTM September 2019, Forgital reported sales
of €440 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €89 million
(20% margin).
In September 2019, global investment firm The Carlyle Group (Carlyle)
completed the acquisition of Forgital from members of the founding Spezzapria
family and a minority stake held by Fondo Italiano d'Investimento.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Goetz Grossmann, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454