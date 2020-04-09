Moody's downgrades Fortress REIT Limited to Ba2/A1.za; outlook negative

|
|
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email
Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
Accept our to continue to Moodys.com:
I AGREE
PLEASE READ
AND SCROLL DOWN!
By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document],
you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be
the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and
that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all
Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the
“Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s
Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.
Terms of One-Time Website Use
1. Unless
you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary,
you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or
public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish
or distribute any portion of it in any form.
2. You
acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of
the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and
(ii) are not statements of current
or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular
securities. Moody’s credit ratings and
publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless
and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and
publications when making an investment decision. No
warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness,
merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit
rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.
3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors,
officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim
liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses
or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the
Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person
or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud
or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of
Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the
Information.
4. You agree to read [and
be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the
limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.
5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of
the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise,
shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to
the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in
the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.
09 Apr 2020
DIFC - Dubai, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the corporate family rating of Fortress REIT Limited (Fortress)
to Ba2 from Ba1 and has affirmed the Not Prime short-term issuer
rating. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the long
term CFR national scale rating to A1.za from Aa3.za,
and has affirmed the short-term national scale issuer rating of
Prime-1.za. The outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade reflects Moody's view that Fortress continues to manage
its liquidity in a way that it is overly reliant on the refinancing of
existing debt as it comes due. This leads to refinancing risk in
the next 12/18 months in the context of likely pressure on rental income
due to the lockdown in South Africa and dislocated credit markets.
Moody's approach to liquidity analysis is to assess a company's ability
to meet its funding requirements under a conservative scenario without
having market access to new funding over the next 12/18 months.
Under this scenario, Fortress has tight liquidity buffers to cover
debt coming due. Fortress has ZAR3.0 billion of debt maturing
until June 2021 including ZAR0.8 billion of bonds. This
compares to undrawn credit lines of ZAR2.0 billion (of which around
ZAR1.0 billion is maturing in November and December 2020) and unrestricted
cash of around ZAR280 million.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. In light of the lock-down aimed at reducing
the spread of coronavirus, the operating environment remains challenging,
especially with respect to the company's retail portfolio.
In Moody's view, this adds a layer of risk by potentially
lowering earnings and cash flows, leading to higher leverage metrics
given the weaker outlook for dividends from NEPI Rockcastle, which
we add to our adjusted EBITDA. The extent of business interruptions
and the further impact of continued social distancing on shopping centers
is unclear at this point but the operating environment will likely be
weaker even after the immediate disruption has ceased with a large number
of retailers facing a significant drop in earnings.
The rating agency recognizes that the investment in the unencumbered shares
of NEPI Rockcastle Plc are sizeable and were worth around ZAR 6.3
billion as of 26 March 2020. Moody's considers this investment
as strategic and unlikely to be used as source of alternative liquidity
especially now that they have fallen in value significantly. In
addition, Fortress' level of unencumbered assets remains low at
26% and only 11% of the value of its investment properties
is unencumbered. In Moody's view, the amount of a commercial
real estate firm's unencumbered assets relative to gross assets is important
because properties that are free and clear of mortgages are sources of
alternative liquidity.
More positively, the company has successfully refinanced matured
bank debt in the last twelve months and Fortress has solid access to a
diversified group of local banks. In addition, on 2 September
2019, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) closed its investigation
related to prohibited trading practices in relation to Fortress share
trades. This was the last outstanding investigation by the FSCA
into trading in Fortress shares by related parties since the closure of
the insider trading investigation in March 2019. Since September
2019, Fortress successfully placed R200 million in October 2019
and R300 million post reporting period end in February 2020 in the debt
capital markets effectively restoring access to the local bond market.
Prudently, for the interim reporting period ended in December 2019,
in order to preserve cash, the board of directors resolved that
the dividends declared will be settled by way of a distribution of Resilient
shares. This in specie distribution will reduce the effective shareholding
in Resilient to approximately 2.7% from 11.1%.
However, Fortress is a REIT and as such it needs to distribute at
least 75% of its net income in the form of dividends. In
Moody's view, Fortress and other REITs will find difficult
to preserve considerable cash only by virtue of lowering dividends to
the minimum required by regulation. Moody's understands that
REITs in South Africa are discussing with the stock exchange and National
Treasury a temporary relief in the distribution of dividends. However,
at this stage the rating agency is not aware of any agreement.
Fortress' Ba2/A1.za ratings are underpinned by (1) its niche sector
exposure to regional retail centres along key transportation nodes and
high quality logistics properties across South Africa; (2) stable
recurring income and moderate to low vacancy rates; (3) a broadly
diversified portfolio by property sectors, tenants and locations,
and offshore listed investments, (4) low leverage for the rating
with debt-to-assets of 33.9% and net debt
to EBITDA of 4.5x as of 31 December 2019.
At the same time, the ratings also factor: (1) Fortress' exposure
to the current weak South African economy, notably through its income
exposure to regional shopping centers; (2) its equity stakes in listed
local and offshore property investments, which expose Fortress to
market volatility, given they represented 37% of total assets
as of December 2019; (3) a low percentage of unencumbered properties;
and (4) a high proportion of debt maturing in the next 12 months.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risks related with the refinancing of
debt becoming due in the next 12 months, as well as the downside
risk related to a prolonged coronavirus outbreak with wider credit negative
implications. In our downside scenario, we would expect a
significant decline in rental income prospects, tightening financial
conditions and declining property values.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Any positive rating action would depend on: (1) a much improved
operating environment; (2) a sustained improvement in the company's
liquidity profile including the refinancing of debt well ahead of its
due date or backed by undrawn credit lines; (3) an increasing trend
of unencumbered properties to total assets; (4) maintaining leverage
- as measured by adjusted total debt/gross assets below 40%
on a sustainable basis and fixed-charge coverage above 2.5x
on a sustainable basis.
Fortress' rating would come under downward pressure in the event of any
of the following: (1) the business disruption continues; (2)
liquidity deteriorates further; (3) if adjusted total debt/gross
assets is trending above 50% or fixed-charge coverage trends
below 2.0x on a sustainable basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
COMPANY PROFILE
Fortress REIT Limited is a hybrid Real Estate Investment Trust listed
on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Fortress owns and operates
commercial properties across South Africa, as well as invests in
listed property securities in South Africa and Europe. Fortress'
direct properties comprise predominately of regional retail centers close
to public transport nodes and logistics warehouses across South Africa.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lahlou Meksaoui
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.