Moody's downgrades Foundational Education Group, Inc.'s (Teaching Strategies) CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Foundational Education Group, Inc.'s ("Teaching Strategies") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, first lien bank credit facilities (revolver and term loan) to B3 from B2, and second lien term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of the CFR to Caa1 reflects weaker than expected top line performance since the new issuance transaction in August of 2021 as a result of slower than expected sales year to date in the ECE (early childhood education) market. According to management, the ECE market is experiencing challenges due to teacher shortages and delays in stimulus funding deployment. Teaching Strategies' new business wins and revenue growth have thus been slower than expected. Additionally, Moody's adjusted EBITDA declined over the same period due to increased spending on personnel and product development. As a result, Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA (after deducting product development cost and not including change in deferred revenue) increased to the mid teens multiple for the LTM period ended September 30, 2022 from the low teens multiple post the August 2021 LBO transaction. Furthermore, Moody's is concerned that the significant increase in interest expense for FY23 will weaken free cash flow because the company's debt ($318 million first lien loan and $115 million in 2nd lien term loan) are all floating rate and there is no interest hedge in place. Free cash flow (before acquisition) year to date as of September 30 was about $4 million. Moody's expects a free cash flow deficit in FY23 in the range of $15 million and expects the company will need to rely on its $50 million revolver (expires in 2026) to fund the cash flow shortfall during the year. The company had about $21 million of cash at the end of 3Q22 and Moody's expects it will remain at this level at year end 2022. The cash balance will be used to fund the working capital swing in 1H23. Due to its seasonality, the company generates the bulk of its free cash flow in the September and December quarters while the first half is typically cash consumptive.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Foundational Education Group, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Credit Facilities (revolver and term loan), downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Â….Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

Â… Issuer: Foundational Education Group, Inc.

....Outlook, remains Stable

Ratings Rationale

Teaching Strategies' B3 CFR broadly reflects its very small scale as measured by revenue and competition in the fragmented early childhood education (ECE) support market it serves. The rating also reflects Teaching Strategies' very high leverage with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA in the mid teens multiple (after deducting software and product development cash outlays and not including change in deferred revenue) for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022. Moody's expects leverage will remain very high in FY23 and expects the significant increase in interest expense to result in a free cash flow deficit in FY23 that is leading to weak liquidity. Additionally, the rating reflects the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership including use of high leverage. However, the rating is supported by Teaching Strategies' established market position serving the ECE market in the US. The company's curriculum, assessment and family engagement tools help support better student outcomes and increasing penetration is leading to widening adoption and revenue growth.

Teaching Strategies's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4). Overall, Teaching Strategies has neutral to low environmental risk exposure and moderately negative social risk exposure with the CIS-4 driven primarily by highly negative governance risk exposure relating to an aggressive financial policy and concentrated control due to private equity ownership.

Teaching Strategies' environmental issuer profile score (IPS) risk is neutral to low (E-2) as we view environmental concerns are not meaningful for Teaching Strategies in the early childhood education sector, similar to other education technology companies. Teaching Strategies consumes energy in offices for employees such as instructors and sales associates, and data center capacity that utilizes energy is leased. However, the exposure is indirect and not material to company's overall cost structure.

Teaching Strategies' social issuer profile score (IPS) risk is moderately negative (S-3) due to customer relations and human capital risk exposure. Social risks exist due to reliance on a specialized workforce to develop and maintain the educational content and technology platform necessary to provide the service, as well as reliance on good customer relationships supported by service quality and brands.

Teaching Strategies' governance issuer profile score (IPS) risk is highly negative (G-4) due primarily to an aggressive financial policy and concentrated control given its private equity ownership by KKR. Given this, Moody's expects an aggressive financial and acquisition strategy that tends to favor shareholders. Financial disclosure is also more limited than for public companies. The company's board of directors consists of the management team and representatives from its sponsor. Concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that although we expect Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to remain very high along with weak liquidity over the next year, the company benefits from having no near term maturity and refinancing needs. In addition, the stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that its sponsor KKR will be supportive of the company with an equity injection if needed to support the sizable initial equity investment made in the company.

The ratings could be downgraded if slower new customer adoptions, cost pressures or funding tightening lead to weaker operating performance. Continued negative free cash flow, liquidity deterioration or increased risk of a distressed exchange or other default could also lead to a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves and results in a meaningful decline in leverage as well as at least adequate liquidity with modestly positive free cash flow generation.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Teaching Strategies is a provider of curriculum, assessment and family engagement tools for the early childhood education market (from birth to 3rd grade). The company was acquired by KKR in a $1.6 billion leveraged buyout in August 2021. Teaching Strategies generated about $117 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

