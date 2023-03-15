Moody's downgrades Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority, OH's tax & lease revenue bonds to Aa2 from Aa1; confirms Aa2 on lease appropriation bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority, OH's tax and lease revenue bonds (Series 2014, 2020A, and 2020B) to Aa2 from Aa1 and has confirmed the Aa2 rating on the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority, OH's lease appropriation bonds (Series 2019). This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022, in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Aa2 from Aa1 on the Series 2014, 2020A, and 2020B tax and lease revenue bonds is consistent with the approach provided in our methodology for rating Public Sector Pool Programs and our methodology for rating US Cities and Counties. The Aa2 rating reflects the pooled credit quality of the City of Columbus (Aaa stable) and Franklin County (Aaa stable), the contingent nature of the pledge because the payments are subject to annual appropriation and the less essential nature of the leased asset, a convention center. The bonds benefit from a dedicated pledged revenue stream and debt service reserves (including the rental reserve).

The Aa2 rating on the Lease Appropriation Bonds, Series 2019 bonds reflects the pooled credit quality of the City of Columbus (Aaa stable) and Franklin County (Aaa stable), the contingent nature of the pledge because the payments are subject to annual appropriation and the less essential nature of the leased asset, a hotel. The bonds do not benefit from a dedicated pledged revenue stream and do not have dedicated debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook primarily reflects the stable outlooks on the City of Columbus and Franklin County.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Strengthening of the debt instrument pledge to be equivalent to a full faith and credit or general obligation pledge

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Downgrade of either the City of Columbus' issuer rating or Franklin County's issuer rating

-Weakening of legal provisions

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2014, 2020A, and 2020B bonds are backed by lease revenue payments from Franklin County and the City of Columbus, each of which is responsible for 50% of annual debt service, subject to annual appropriation and the authority's pledge of hotel/motel tax revenue.

The Series 2019 bonds are backed by lease revenue payments from Franklin County and the City of Columbus, each of which is responsible for 50% of annual debt service, subject to annual appropriation.

PROFILE

The Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority is a public authority responsible for the development and operation of the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the Hilton Columbus Downtown hotel, and Nationwide Arena. The authority is managed by an 11-member board of directors, of whom six are appointed by Franklin County, three by the City of Columbus, and two by agreement of the mayors of the remaining municipal corporations within the county.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66017. An additional methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Benjamin VanMetre

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Aaron

Additional Contact

PFG Admin

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

