Moody's downgrades Franklin Energy's CFR to B3; outlook negative

Approximately $480 million of rated debt affected
New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
KAMC Holdings, Inc. (d.b.a Franklin Energy
or Franklin) ratings, including its corporate family rating (CFR)
to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating to B3-PD from
B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded
the instrument ratings on Franklin's first and second lien senior
secured credit facilities to B2 from B1 and to Caa2 from Caa1, respectively.
The outlook is negative.
"The downgrade of Franklin Energy's ratings is driven by the
challenges brought on by the coronavirus outbreak that has paused on-site
energy efficiency program work," said Andrew MacDonald,
Moody's lead analyst. "The negative outlook reflects
that the company's liquidity will weaken during the near term and
that credit metrics could deteriorate rapidly, at least in the short
term, until the company is able to resume field services."
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Franklin of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: KAMC Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)
....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: KAMC Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
KAMC Holdings, Inc.'s (Franklin Energy) B3 CFR broadly reflects
our expectation that the company's high debt-to-EBITDA
leverage (Moody's adjusted) when considering the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak will remain elevated above 7.5x during the next 12 to
18 months. In total, about 40% of revenue relies on
field services and will likely be impacted for the duration of the second
quarter as in-person field inspections are currently suspended
as non-essential work due to the coronavirus outbreak. The
severity of the impact will depend on the length of the duration of the
coronavirus outbreak and the timing of individual states in allowing non-essential
workers to return.
The company's liquidity is considered weak supported by cash balances
in the low $40 million range, which includes the recent drawdown
of $23 million of the remaining funds available on the company's
$35 million revolving credit facility that was partially utilized
at closing of its acquisition by Abry partners in August 2019 to pay customary
transaction fees and expenses. The company's first lien net
leverage covenant will be tested at 7.3x and Moody's expects
that while coverage is currently sufficient, covenant relief may
become necessary during the next 12 to 18 months should field work stoppage
extend beyond the second quarter. Moody's expects the company will
look to rationalizing fixed charges to offset revenue declines and anticipate
working capital should initially be a source of cash in a downturn given
the company's blue-chip client base comprised of large utility
providers. Supporting the rating is the expectation that the resumption
of field work should lead to a stronger second half of the year as demand
is likely to have been deferred. The company also benefits from
a lack of near term debt maturities.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a weakening of liquidity
in the near term including covenant compliance pressures in the company's
term loan agreement given the likely rise in leverage due to lower EBITDA
from the reduced end market demand amid coronavirus pandemic.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, including
sustained negative free cash flow or an increased probability of a covenant
breach. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 7.5x
beyond 2021 could also lead to a downgrade.
While unlikely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded should
the company' demonstrate revenue and earnings growth with debt-to-EBITDA
sustained below 6.5x and FCF-to-debt sustained in
the low single digits.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Port Washington, Wisconsin, Franklin Energy
is a provider of outsourced energy efficiency products, services,
and software to utilities throughout the US. Following the close
of this transaction, the company will be privately held by ABRY
Partners LLC. Management reported unaudited revenue of $275
million for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Andrew MacDonald
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653