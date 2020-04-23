Moody's downgrades Franklin Energy's CFR to B3; outlook negative

Approximately $480 million of rated debt affected

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded KAMC Holdings, Inc. (d.b.a Franklin Energy or Franklin) ratings, including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the instrument ratings on Franklin's first and second lien senior secured credit facilities to B2 from B1 and to Caa2 from Caa1, respectively. The outlook is negative.

"The downgrade of Franklin Energy's ratings is driven by the challenges brought on by the coronavirus outbreak that has paused on-site energy efficiency program work," said Andrew MacDonald, Moody's lead analyst. "The negative outlook reflects that the company's liquidity will weaken during the near term and that credit metrics could deteriorate rapidly, at least in the short term, until the company is able to resume field services."

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Franklin of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: KAMC Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: KAMC Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

KAMC Holdings, Inc.'s (Franklin Energy) B3 CFR broadly reflects our expectation that the company's high debt-to-EBITDA leverage (Moody's adjusted) when considering the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will remain elevated above 7.5x during the next 12 to 18 months. In total, about 40% of revenue relies on field services and will likely be impacted for the duration of the second quarter as in-person field inspections are currently suspended as non-essential work due to the coronavirus outbreak. The severity of the impact will depend on the length of the duration of the coronavirus outbreak and the timing of individual states in allowing non-essential workers to return.

The company's liquidity is considered weak supported by cash balances in the low $40 million range, which includes the recent drawdown of $23 million of the remaining funds available on the company's $35 million revolving credit facility that was partially utilized at closing of its acquisition by Abry partners in August 2019 to pay customary transaction fees and expenses. The company's first lien net leverage covenant will be tested at 7.3x and Moody's expects that while coverage is currently sufficient, covenant relief may become necessary during the next 12 to 18 months should field work stoppage extend beyond the second quarter. Moody's expects the company will look to rationalizing fixed charges to offset revenue declines and anticipate working capital should initially be a source of cash in a downturn given the company's blue-chip client base comprised of large utility providers. Supporting the rating is the expectation that the resumption of field work should lead to a stronger second half of the year as demand is likely to have been deferred. The company also benefits from a lack of near term debt maturities.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a weakening of liquidity in the near term including covenant compliance pressures in the company's term loan agreement given the likely rise in leverage due to lower EBITDA from the reduced end market demand amid coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, including sustained negative free cash flow or an increased probability of a covenant breach. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 7.5x beyond 2021 could also lead to a downgrade.

While unlikely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded should the company' demonstrate revenue and earnings growth with debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 6.5x and FCF-to-debt sustained in the low single digits.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Port Washington, Wisconsin, Franklin Energy is a provider of outsourced energy efficiency products, services, and software to utilities throughout the US. Following the close of this transaction, the company will be privately held by ABRY Partners LLC. Management reported unaudited revenue of $275 million for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

